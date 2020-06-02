Feminist Lessons From a Professional Gold Digger

Anna Bey is no millionaire heiress though those are the circles she runs in. Instead, she is a self-proclaimed woman of high society who has dated her way into the ranks of the world’s one percent. Now, through her online finishing school, her YouTube channel, and her social media accounts, she’s teaching women around the world how to follow in her footsteps.

Gold-Digger, however, is a title Anna denies.

If a woman who’s “dated up” to achieve a lavish lifestyle isn’t a gold digger, what is she?

Who is Anna Bey?

Anna teaches women how to move into the so-called high society and how to attract the attention of wealthy men. One controversial aspect Anna advocates for is traditional gender roles. Specifically, where the man as the provider for the woman.

Her YouTube channel, School of Affluence, is an abundance of lectures for women who want to snag a billionaire. Some topics she covers are How to Attract Rich Men, How to Meet Rich Men, and How to Get a Man to Buy Expensive Gifts for You.

When I first came across her channel on Youtube, instinctually, I wanted to take offense. Here is a woman preaching about catching a man as if that is all she could want out of life.

I asked myself:

Wasn’t she afraid of being judged?

Shouldn’t she be judged?

Isn’t she setting women backward rather than forward?

. . .

Being Humbled

I browsed past Anna’s videos. I had some strong feelings at first, but I moved on and thought little more about the matter.

Her videos didn’t go away. They kept appearing in my recommendations. Eventually, curiosity got the best of me. I clicked. I watched my first School of Affluence video How to Stay Classy in an Argument.

Oh.

Meditation. Therapy. Breathing.

In the first 45 seconds of her video, she instructs women on how not to turn a man off with poor manners. The other nine minutes and 15 seconds? It’s seriously legit advice.

Anna Bey had outsmarted me. She’s used her platform as a woman connected to wealth to gain notoriety and a social media following, but underneath the cover, she’s full of some remarkable insights.

Anna has managed to hide some pretty profound wisdom in videos marketed about dating relationships. I had written her off as vain before I even gave her a chance to prove me wrong.

Without further ado, I present six of Anna Bey’s bigger-picture lessons

. . .

6 Lessons From Anna Hidden Beneath the Facade

Stop Shaming Women

Gold Digger, Bitch, Slut — these are all terms used to shame women.

“Shaming is a way of trying to control a woman”

-Anna Bey

Know What You Want and Know How to Get It

Have a goal. Make a plan.

“Take ownership and take responsibility for where you are right now in your life and where you want to be “

-Anna Bey

Question Your Beliefs

Examine your thoughts and let go of self-doubt.

“Don’t believe everything that goes on in your head. Your thoughts are not facts. Your doubts are not facts “

-Anna Bey

Be Your Own Woman

Anna teaches women to take their lives into their own hands. Contrary to assumptions, she preaches independence, not dependence.

“A woman must be able to rely on herself…think ahead and be clever.”

— Anna Bey

Be Kind

Above all, Anna advocates kindness.

“If you want to have success in life, then you really have to think about what energy you send out.”

-Anna Bey

. . .

The Takeaway

Do I think Anna Bey is a gold digger? I’m not sure, but who cares if she is?

Instead of shaming Anna for her financial priorities, we should be admiring her for her entrepreneurial successes. At more than half a million YouTube subscribers and 200k Instagram followers, she’s built an undeniable social media platform.

Women around the world are taking Anna Bey’s advice to heart. I’ve found dozens of posts from women who thank Anna for teaching women they are worthy of self-respect.

Unlike most modern media, Anna Bey never tells women they are not enough.

