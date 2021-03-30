Fetishism in White Violence Against People of Color and More on The Dr. Vibe Show

Dr. Vibbe Hosts Aisha K. Staggers With Special Guest Jill Jones “Staggers State Of Things – March 20, 2021″

On the March 20, 2021 edition of Staggers State Of Things, the ladies talked about:

– 8 Dead in Atlanta Spa Shootings, With Fears of Anti-Asian Bias

– The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years

– President Joe Biden’s first 100 days aren’t over yet and people are criticizing him

– The country has counted 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered 59 days into Biden’s first 100 days

– Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

– GOP lawmakers who refused to honor Capitol cops accused of fundraising off of their ‘no’ votes

– This episode’s cockroach: Chip Roy

Listen to the audio-only version:

Watch the cconversation on YouTube:

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06

[Music]

00:32

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

00:34

host and producer of the award-winning

00:35

doctor vibe show

00:37

the home of epic conversations on the

00:38

host of epic conversations

00:40

2020 best podcast news and 2018

00:43

innovation award

00:45

winner given out by the canadian ethnic

00:46

media association

00:48

also once a month i host the only online

00:50

broadcast in the world that is

00:52

sponsored by dove and care that is for

00:55

fathers

00:56

and dads it’s also co-sponsored by dad

00:59

central canada’s national fathered

01:00

organization and

01:02

another hat on this head that you can’t

01:04

see is i’m the boy chair for the global

01:07

food and drink initiative

01:08

it is a multimedia not-for-profit

01:12

that is showcases blacks that are

01:15

involved

01:16

in food wine and travel throughout the

01:18

diaspora

01:19

we’re broadcasting live on march 20th

01:22

first day of spring

01:24

so i don’t know where you are but today

01:26

in toronto was a nice sunny day

01:28

it was warming up so spring is hopefully

01:31

on its way

01:32

but more importantly it’s a saturday

01:35

night there was a song by

01:36

earth wind and fire called saturday

01:38

night so i wonder well i can’t play it

01:40

because it’ll

01:40

i know that youtube or facebook will

01:42

just cut it but and i’m not going to

01:44

sing it but we do have a singer on

01:46

with us tonight maybe she can do it one

01:48

time but you know what

01:50

it’s time for aisha and jill what’s

01:52

going on asian jill

01:54

hey how are you doing hello oh

01:58

and i do notice uh a certain individual

02:01

behind aisha k

02:03

staggers yeah that would be my prince

02:07

graffiti art

02:09

who did that i found it on

02:12

um etsy nice

02:15

how much how much do you want to tell us

02:17

how much you paid

02:20

for that one i think i paid a hundred

02:22

and twenty nine

02:24

that’s not right it’s on canvas

02:28

it’s nice it’s nice really really nice

02:31

it looks good it looks like a photograph

02:33

it that’s what i thought it does

02:35

pick a photograph so uh what’s been

02:37

going on this week ladies

02:39

other than some usual crazy stuff what’s

02:41

been going on everything all right on

02:42

your end of the world

02:44

yeah things balance

02:48

we’ll leave it at that we’ll leave it at

02:49

that you’re moving yeah

02:52

and you’re moved it looks good

02:55

yeah so you can’t see all the stuff

02:56

that’s in boxes still

02:58

yeah i like if you like the way she did

03:00

it and you can’t

03:09

well you know what oh oh there’s a

03:13

request here already

03:15

i know

03:18

well maybe one day it’ll happen real

03:20

django

03:21

maybe one day we want to thank everybody

03:23

that’s jumping in live and as always

03:25

please uh give your comments thoughts

03:28

opinions

03:29

you know the ladies will respond to them

03:31

in real time

03:32

and we’re looking forward to their epic

03:35

conversation tonight but

03:36

let’s start off on an unfortunate note

03:40

eight dead in atlanta spa shootings with

03:42

fears of anti-asian bias

03:45

ladies thoughts

03:50

i think that if they keep

03:55

we’ve we’ve had so many shootings in

03:57

america

03:59

it looks like it’ll come back sadly

04:02

because

04:03

uh we have a lot of racists who live

04:06

here

04:06

and angry white men white american males

04:10

are dastardly i mean they’re like

04:15

not all of them not all of them but

04:17

they’re not making the ones who aren’t

04:19

look

04:19

very appealing um it’s really

04:23

there there’s a mental problem we’ve

04:24

known from the in cell groups that

04:26

they’ve existed and they’re fomenting

04:29

and they’re sort of expanding um

04:33

but the way that these people show their

04:36

rage

04:36

is uh it’s this is their only way and

04:40

and with this case particularly he’s a

04:43

21 year old guy

04:45

who uh claims to have a sex addict

04:49

sex addiction um went into these parlors

04:53

massage houses

04:54

and just shot everybody and uh

04:57

then basically the sheriff came out and

05:00

said he was having a bad day

05:03

now that comment right there what about

05:05

that

05:07

well come find out that that guy was

05:09

actually had

05:10

worked for black water at one point as a

05:13

mercenary so

05:15

everybody everybody is just revealing

05:18

who they

05:18

are i mean this is blatant there’s

05:20

blatant racism

05:22

and yet they all feel like they have

05:23

enough balls to come out

05:25

and say this but then they want to dance

05:27

around the fire a little bit

05:29

and it’s time that their feet get held

05:31

to the fire you know

05:33

there there are so many things of the

05:35

fetishism

05:37

of asian women of

05:40

black women all of it it’s all just

05:43

coming to a

05:44

tipping point and you know the white

05:47

caucasian people in this country need to

05:50

really

05:50

really step it up they’re doing a

05:52

miserable job

05:54

at really handling themselves and

05:57

and getting to the root of their

05:59

sickness

06:00

because it’s pretty vile what’s going on

06:02

it didn’t stop when there were children

06:04

being shot in schools

06:06

and you know all these attacks on asians

06:09

and uh there was a 76 year old woman in

06:12

san francisco

06:15

if you see she they think i

06:18

there’s a gofundme for her she’s still

06:21

has lost some kind of vision in one eye

06:23

they’re waiting but

06:25

when you see the aftermath of people the

06:28

assailant was being put on a stretcher

06:31

and taken to the hospital because

06:32

grandma

06:34

found a stick and she whooped his behind

06:36

i don’t know he was bloody beaten

06:39

i think his arm was broken the way he

06:40

was holding it on the stretcher

06:43

but just to see you know

06:46

him being given that treatment

06:49

was difficult for me because

06:53

they should have made him wait it should

06:55

have made him walk to the hospital

06:57

i i just at that point she’s 76 two

07:00

black eyes um it’s heinous

07:04

what’s more shocking is that there

07:07

aren’t people

07:09

defending or jumping in and protecting

07:11

these people when it’s happening

07:14

and that goes uh you know brown people

07:17

haven’t jumped in i mean to i mean how

07:20

do you let a 76 year old woman get

07:22

beaten on the street

07:23

two black eyes so obviously he hit her

07:26

once

07:27

and then he hit her again so the fact

07:29

that there wasn’t

07:30

anybody who stepped up is really pretty

07:33

disgusting

07:34

on a city street that that’s a problem

07:38

i i mean i don’t know what’s going on it

07:40

just shows the more depravity

07:42

you know today i saw so many tweets from

07:44

people in europe saying americans are

07:46

just not nice people

07:48

it was just going going going there were

07:50

so many people from all over the world

07:52

like

07:52

really saying americans are just not

07:54

nice people period

07:56

and they might be right the collective

07:59

are really

08:00

uh malignant at this point even numb

08:03

to getting involved or whatever it’s

08:06

very very scary

08:09

aisha um

08:12

there’s so much to break down here the

08:14

one thing that it all

08:16

comes down to is that christopher ray

08:20

said it himself our biggest

08:23

problem in this country is white

08:26

supremacist groups

08:28

and the terrorism that is wreaked upon

08:32

this country

08:33

by white supremacy is going to be our

08:36

downfall

08:37

it is what it is this destruction

08:41

of our institutions it’s the destruction

08:44

of this country and until we

08:47

really sit and focus on dismantling

08:51

and destroying it and that includes

08:54

dealing with the people who

08:58

perpetrate it we’re not going to

09:01

see an end to any of this this

09:04

is this this incident was white

09:07

supremacy

09:09

period full stop this man claims that he

09:13

had a sex addiction

09:14

when they know that he drove past

09:16

several strip clubs and

09:19

sex shops and all that to these two spas

09:23

and the women that he shot the women the

09:26

asian women who were killed but between

09:28

the ages

09:29

of 51 and 74.

09:33

so explain that to me how

09:37

it was to stop his quote unquote sex

09:40

addiction

09:41

sex addiction and then he point blank

09:45

shot them in the head if you can’t

09:48

control

09:49

yourself if the problem is not

09:53

theirs the problem is yours

09:57

um but even still that is

10:01

to and hate crime because it’s a hate

10:04

crime against women

10:05

we’re not just talking right we’re not

10:07

just talking hate crime against

10:09

asians we’re talking a hate crime

10:10

against asian women

10:12

specifically um

10:16

the the anger that

10:21

i feel about this and

10:25

seeing it seeing it rectified is that

10:29

women of color are not safe

10:32

period in this country no we we’re

10:36

getting it from both sides and

10:40

working women of color um

10:43

because you know you see they don’t go

10:46

after

10:47

diplomats they go after the working

10:51

women of color who are available

10:53

and um

10:58

it just there’s no other way

11:02

there’s no way of explaining it and i’m

11:05

tired you know

11:06

you talk about um the way that they the

11:09

ways in which they talk about us

11:11

it’s like oh we have a negro problem

11:15

there’s yellow peril they talk about us

11:17

as if we’re the problem when the

11:19

problem’s never been

11:20

you know black people asian people

11:24

native american people any brown people

11:28

it’s always them they’re the problem

11:32

it’s always their problem they don’t

11:35

want

11:36

us any of us so

11:39

until they take care of their problem

11:42

collectively

11:43

we’re going to keep seeing incidents

11:45

like this happen and martin luther king

11:47

had this

11:47

um this

11:51

you know this these quotes in the letter

11:54

to birmingham

11:54

jail when he said that

11:57

it’s the white liberal

12:01

the um the white moderate who does

12:03

nothing the nihilism of the white

12:05

moderate who does nothing

12:08

is what is why you know white supremacy

12:12

persists exactly you have white people

12:15

who will do nothing but give lip service

12:18

to how oh this is bad

12:20

but those are your skinfolk do

12:23

like i told you that’s your person

12:27

you deal with your people because you

12:29

expect us to deal with our own

12:32

and to be responsible for our people you

12:34

need to be you need to be responsible

12:36

for yours

12:37

and stop patting them on the back and

12:40

coddling

12:41

these fragile white men first and saying

12:43

things like they had a bad day

12:45

i have a bad day i fell on my ass today

12:48

out of a chair okay that was a bad day

12:52

okay right i didn’t go out and

12:55

shoot somebody i

12:59

got up dusted myself off and ate a piece

13:02

of candy

13:03

well anyways official

13:06

who would look at crimes with

13:10

dead bodies anyone who

13:13

gave a damn would never utter those

13:16

words

13:17

there’s just no way i mean you it really

13:20

it was a deliberate comment

13:22

there’s no apology that anyone should

13:24

accept for that

13:26

this is a professional and the fact that

13:29

you could go to a crime scene

13:32

and therefore utter that as well he had

13:35

a bad day

13:36

that um that to me uh he’s in the wrong

13:40

job

13:41

and he needs to be removed because these

13:44

are people that will not take us forward

13:47

they’re only revealing themselves for

13:50

who they are

13:51

and you know it’s so i’m just so tired

13:54

of this racist of having to talk about

13:57

it

13:58

right and i’m not in the way like that i

14:01

keep

14:01

saying we talk and there’s more of a

14:03

more heinous crime following another one

14:06

after another one

14:07

and it’s like when is it gonna change i

14:10

mean when

14:11

because talking to you know there’s a

14:13

young girl who i put on my instagram she

14:15

had a

14:16

a poem and she made a poem which was

14:19

like we’ve got to stop inviting white

14:21

people to the cookout

14:23

and i thought about it for a long time i

14:25

think we’ve all tried to embrace them

14:27

and say please help us

14:29

but it’s getting old because nothing’s

14:32

changing

14:33

and the foot in someone’s behind that we

14:36

need

14:36

them to put it we don’t have the time

14:40

the energy the patience the mental

14:43

uh stamina and strength to keep handling

14:46

letting them handle it um

14:49

that’s the problem that’s happening with

14:51

me and

14:53

yeah i’m i get more angry as the days go

14:56

on and that’s okay

14:57

because all they’re doing is putting all

14:59

the people of color

15:00

lined up on one side and we will

15:03

outnumber them

15:04

we do and we will and we will always so

15:07

if that’s what they want more power to

15:10

them i’m just gonna drop because there’s

15:12

a

15:12

number of comments i want to catch up on

15:14

in the screen here so first up

15:16

real django just trying to keep my

15:18

coolness i don’t want to offend anyone

15:21

and chris not a dashly white man here

15:24

but yes i see jill’s point

15:27

especially since my own father had a

15:28

definite racist mindset

15:30

thankfully my mother was a polar

15:32

opposite in the way she saw to my

15:34

raising

15:35

the white staunch republican men in this

15:36

country have been given license to voice

15:38

their opinions and words yet

15:40

to act on them right on the money we

15:43

must keep speaking out

15:45

and up none of us are safe if anyone

15:49

else belongs to a targeted marginalized

15:51

group

15:52

that and i’ll come down here he can

15:55

that and as far as the comments from the

15:57

sheriff’s department rep

15:58

it’s not your job to editorialize he

16:01

needs to be fired

16:02

clearly he is racist

16:05

real django uh sex addict

16:09

bs so so is that going to be the excuse

16:12

thrown out here when whites kill people

16:14

of color

16:15

this has to be nipped in the bud and he

16:17

also mentions

16:18

and then given the excuse that another

16:20

mental medical weakness did it not

16:23

racism racism

16:24

is a mental illness it is

16:28

and one more thing i just hear he says

16:30

real django says

16:31

fixing racism won’t be an overnight fix

16:33

it probably will take 100 to 500 years

16:35

to fix

16:36

will take longer than that but there we

16:38

go so we’re just caught up in the

16:39

comments ladies

16:40

and gentlemen they forget that remember

16:43

uh

16:44

the guy who was targeting people in

16:46

their cars

16:47

in baltimore and terrorizing john

16:49

malveaux and his stepson

16:51

and you know what ultimately happens is

16:55

when you disenfranchise one group and

16:58

and you keep like

16:59

what they’re doing in our community it

17:01

will only

17:03

it will only uh shed

17:06

more bloodshed down the line because

17:09

they have to be silenced the republican

17:12

males

17:13

they have to be i don’t i believe that

17:15

the filibuster

17:16

needs to be gone i don’t even like that

17:19

biden wants to even give them

17:20

consideration because

17:22

at this point we need a break

17:25

from anything of that mindset they have

17:28

too much power as chris langford said

17:30

they have way too much power and they

17:32

are using it

17:34

and when you do that to people after a

17:37

while

17:37

and you don’t and we don’t see any

17:39

results we just keep

17:40

seeing more destruction and more people

17:43

being killed

17:44

and who cares with the media how they

17:46

want to depict it people will

17:48

they’re about to set it off now if

17:50

that’s what they want

17:52

then you know i don’t know what to say

17:54

but it will be the downfall of this

17:56

country if they do not

17:58

hold these men accountable for the

18:00

things that they are doing

18:02

i don’t know what’s taking uh these

18:04

attorney generals so long

18:06

to start making moves the fbi with their

18:08

people start prosecuting them just start

18:10

like lining it up just do it because we

18:13

need to see it going like this we don’t

18:16

need to have media

18:17

interviewing people for 60 minutes

18:19

either

18:20

they i’m sorry you’re in jail you’re in

18:23

jail

18:23

you do not need to be on 60 minutes

18:25

talking about what happened at the

18:27

capitol

18:28

these are political moves and these are

18:29

people who should not have rights when

18:32

you’re in jail you don’t have rights

18:35

well do you remember i would not i did

18:36

not watch 60 minutes because they aired

18:38

that stupid capital guy who calls

18:39

himself the shaman the mama’s boy

18:41

i would i refuse and it’s time to start

18:44

making these people accountable even the

18:46

media because the media

18:48

is a thirsty little what’s that snake

18:51

little

18:51

little fish piranhas they look for blood

18:54

anywhere they can find it they even make

18:56

and concoct these stories

18:58

which legitimate to a degree but then

19:00

when it’s a down

19:01

time and it’s smooth they totally come

19:04

in and want to just stir

19:05

the stir the pot and i’ve always said

19:08

those who stir that pot

19:10

need to lick that moon because

19:12

personally

19:13

enough is enough you can stir it up but

19:16

but

19:17

we have people who are mentally

19:20

not fragile but racism they dragged a

19:23

man

19:24

behind a car mr bird they did that

19:28

they have done that and this wasn’t very

19:31

long ago

19:33

they have done all sorts of things when

19:35

they’ve been given

19:36

you know permission to ahmad arbory

19:39

these

19:39

cases are still in you know suspension

19:43

and we never see the light of day we

19:46

will stay on it and we have to stay very

19:48

focused on it

19:50

because if they don’t get justice would

19:53

none of us have it

19:54

but i’m telling you there there’s a new

19:56

breed of people

19:57

sitting back silent that they that isn’t

19:59

even on their radar yet

20:01

who are sitting there going you don’t

20:03

take care of this somebody else will

20:06

and that’s that’s how it’s going to go i

20:08

mean it’s just i can even psychically

20:10

see that

20:12

these are the worst kind of people

20:17

because they don’t care what

20:20

makes a terrorist a terrorist is the

20:23

fact that they’re willing to

20:24

die for this stuff to reign

20:28

on people yeah built to reign tear on

20:30

people that’s why

20:31

they’re willing to die for it they’re

20:34

willing to

20:35

lose their lives in the process

20:38

and so those people who are at this

20:41

capitol building

20:43

each one of them was ready to die that

20:46

day for the

20:48

for the cause that shows you

20:51

how sick all of this is they were

20:54

willing to die for the cause

20:56

now what i think

20:59

about how we’re handling this

21:02

is that we’re not handling it at all no

21:06

we’re not

21:07

we find other um things to call it

21:11

so we don’t have to deal with the main

21:14

problem

21:14

if the main problem is white supremacy

21:17

we try to call it something else

21:19

so oh no it can’t be white supremacy it

21:22

has to be sex addiction

21:24

or it can’t be because he’s a pampered

21:26

spoiled white kid

21:28

it has to be because it was his ass

21:31

burgers that made him go in

21:32

and shoot those 20 little kids and there

21:35

are so many teachers

21:37

it can’t be it can’t be because

21:40

oh he was he was just a um fragile white

21:44

guy

21:45

and he just you know that he went

21:49

and shot two um protesters

21:52

during the um summer uh during the

21:54

summer

21:55

of people protesting it couldn’t be that

21:57

no it has to be something else

22:00

no it’s not something else until you

22:02

call a thing a thing

22:04

you can’t deal with it i mean i was

22:06

thrown off of twitter

22:08

for 12 hours the other day because i

22:10

dare say anything

22:12

about this 21 year old who killed these

22:15

poor asian family and destroyed so many

22:18

homes

22:19

and families and i said

22:22

and twitter obviously didn’t accept my

22:24

appeal i was like

22:25

he should be castrated he should be

22:29

um he should be given a lobotomy

22:32

and then given the death penalty and so

22:35

the reason i was basing it on

22:37

i was talking about a sentence because

22:39

in georgia particularly

22:40

they still have the lobotomy and they

22:43

still have

22:44

the um chemical castration and they

22:47

still have the death penalty

22:48

but twitter didn’t see it my way it was

22:50

like protect the little boy

22:52

who had the gall to ask a question am i

22:55

going to go to jail for life

23:01

they said he asked that am i going to be

23:04

put away for life

23:06

yes yes you are yes you are if you get

23:09

to keep it

23:10

well what life plus 30 because he’s

23:13

going

23:13

look life plus 30 times six

23:17

exactly that’s 180 years added on to

23:20

that because

23:21

they’re gonna attack uh they’re going to

23:23

tack on the hate crime for each person

23:26

well i just say is this one of those

23:28

states where your former president

23:30

loaded up

23:31

having republicans so let’s keep an eye

23:34

on that

23:34

fact right he won’t get away but

23:38

he won’t get he’ll he’ll get the the

23:40

dylan ruth treat

23:41

the dylan roof treatment because if they

23:43

can if they

23:44

decide that it is going to be a hate

23:46

crime

23:47

he will get the death penalty because we

23:50

know that

23:51

joe biden wants this uh a couple of the

23:55

house uh representatives and and

23:58

different

23:59

congress people came together on friday

24:01

to put across the hate crimes bill we

24:04

should have always had a hate crimes

24:05

bill

24:06

sorry to say yes but here’s the other

24:08

problem dr vibe

24:09

in this country we are having a very

24:11

difficult time

24:13

with laws being enforced i think i’ve

24:16

spoken about this before on a certain

24:18

group of people

24:20

it’s just what what can we there isn’t

24:24

a bias and it’s not fair it’s not

24:26

balanced and it’s going to take

24:29

us a very long time to clean this

24:32

country

24:33

that donald trump populated with a bunch

24:35

of turds

24:36

okay yeah thank goodness that

24:40

um

24:43

merrick garland is in charge of the doj

24:46

i mean but what does he have to do

24:48

there’s so many things it’s like

24:50

honestly this time at this time he can

24:52

prosecute

24:53

for a hate crime and he can’t prosecute

24:56

this had it been bill barr

24:58

still

25:16

well because had this happened a year

25:18

ago oh

25:20

oh oh yeah

25:23

there might not have been anything

25:25

anything more

25:26

and in in georgia still oh

25:30

they might not have done any and then

25:32

eric holder

25:33

a lot of times even though what he did

25:36

in

25:36

um with uh oh what was the

25:40

the town uh in st louis in missouri

25:43

um with the gentleman who they killed

25:47

and

25:47

mike michael michael brown yes

25:50

so the problem is that when we do hold

25:53

positions of power

25:54

as black people or asians

25:58

we over compensate to

26:01

keep to not show favoritism for

26:05

our people well i’m gonna just put it to

26:08

every congress person if anybody ever

26:10

sees it or anybody

26:11

knows somebody who is show favoritism

26:14

for your people

26:15

your people have nobody else because

26:19

most of the people in the senate of

26:22

republicans

26:23

do not represent do not care do not

26:26

even give a damn so we have to stop when

26:30

we get

26:31

into these roles where we go

26:34

uh like obama even at times

26:37

didn’t want to show that he was you know

26:40

showing favoritism

26:41

to the black race they made him feel

26:43

guilty about doing things when we when

26:45

many people needed it the most

26:48

and let me tell you something yes get in

26:50

and show your favoritism for a minute

26:52

because

26:53

it there’s nothing in history that’s

26:54

ever shown where anybody really gave a

26:57

damn

26:57

we we look at every even abe lincoln

27:00

there was always a

27:01

a different agenda and motive for doing

27:03

something it was never from the goodness

27:05

of anybody’s heart

27:06

let’s not fool ourselves and they do it

27:09

too

27:10

i mean they do it they do it too so

27:12

let’s

27:13

let’s catch up with comments because

27:14

they’re flying as usual

27:16

on a saturday night there’s someone

27:17

saturday night than these two ladies

27:19

that rocked the world

27:20

we’re get so real dangle says we’re

27:22

giving works we’re

27:23

excuse giving society we’re an excuse

27:26

giving society

27:27

and then the media piggybacks on it and

27:29

then comes the networks wanting to make

27:31

movies

27:32

out of others misery right black beauty

27:34

says

27:35

they that they love division and racism

27:38

and tr

27:38

45 ism being in denial is not a

27:41

continued

27:42

option right it’s not chris says django

27:45

yes

27:46

excuses for white america it’s

27:47

successing and

27:50

real django says exactly back

27:53

b so this is one thing that we’re gonna

27:56

need to

27:57

one thing we need to do in order to also

28:00

release

28:01

some of this stuff so that we can deal

28:04

with it

28:05

we need to stop talking about the last

28:08

president

28:09

i have never ever seen

28:13

so much news cover oh i know given to a

28:15

previous

28:16

president in my life

28:20

after they’re gone why is trump in the

28:23

news like

28:23

every freaking day unless that man is

28:26

going to jail

28:27

in handcuffs i didn’t want to see

28:30

anything about him

28:31

yeah it’s what they do because they it

28:33

was ratings

28:35

they got the ratings but what they don’t

28:37

know is i’m not watching it that much

28:39

because i don’t want to hear about

28:40

donald trump

28:41

and unless you call and or you’re going

28:43

to tell me something that i go

28:45

okay that’s the end of that um this is

28:47

uh

28:48

this is like you know hopefully in many

28:51

years later down the line

28:53

different generations will treat him the

28:55

way germany

28:56

treats the use of adolf hitler’s name

28:59

and his whole

29:00

everything that he will be a scourge

29:02

seen

29:03

on on white america and every other

29:06

senator with him

29:07

yeah i just feel like it’s if people

29:10

don’t realize they’ve been trying to get

29:12

rid of our votes putting us back

29:14

shooting us you know what next

29:17

but we have to stop inviting them to the

29:19

cookout

29:21

because and become more insular about

29:24

you know about what’s going on until

29:26

they make a stand for it

29:28

because it’s uh what race has not been

29:32

demonized in this country it’s

29:34

self-protection

29:36

all right it is let’s move forward next

29:38

conversation piece

29:40

growing been for the last number of

29:43

years

29:43

even when the previous administration

29:45

the number of migrants arriving at the

29:46

u.s mexico border

29:48

this year is on pace to be the highest

29:50

in 20 years

29:51

ladies how is this going to be handle

29:54

how should it be handled

29:56

i think it needs to be handled in a way

29:58

that you know

30:00

we have to really take a long look at

30:02

what

30:03

is happening in migration of people

30:07

and just with climate change and

30:10

different disruptors that have gone

30:12

on we had the leader of of our country

30:16

the last one who made corruption okay

30:19

and you know how many leaders were grown

30:21

from that like

30:23

when i interviewed um baroness valerie

30:26

amos um who was in charge of

30:30

emergency things in the at the u.n

30:33

she said it was coming along years ago

30:36

dictatorships and different things were

30:38

starting to mobilize them

30:40

but america used to be a beacon of like

30:44

you know this is right we’re gonna set

30:46

things on course

30:47

everything is just like gone to hell in

30:48

a hand basket and everybody i mean look

30:50

at what’s happening in brazil with

30:52

bolsonaro just

30:53

letting people die in the favelas and

30:56

everywhere

30:57

because he doesn’t give a dance and we

30:59

can’t even like help ourselves barely

31:02

to help them people are coming here

31:04

because

31:06

they have the climate has has changed

31:09

they’re scared they also see an

31:12

opportunity

31:13

because biden is in after what trump was

31:16

doing

31:17

and um what can i say it’s something

31:19

that’s not going to go away because

31:22

and we’re going to have to deal with it

31:24

and and how to take care of people’s

31:26

children that’s a very difficult one

31:28

keeping them in cages is not the best

31:30

ideal but what do you do with these kids

31:33

now

31:34

that are here by themselves and

31:37

that’s just uh that’s just where it is i

31:40

don’t know

31:41

i’m sure they’re trying to get their

31:42

head around it but

31:44

and i’m going to give them a minute to

31:45

do it you know it’s like i have to still

31:47

put up with that dejoy in this united

31:49

states post office crap

31:50

because there’s so many things that were

31:53

unraveling and balls dropping

31:55

which one do you run to you know

31:57

spinning plates it’s like oh my god here

31:59

it is here it is

32:01

not a package that’s taking two weeks to

32:02

get to me but obviously

32:05

that is just one fraction of what

32:08

what we got to deal with and i’m sure

32:10

there’ll be a solution

32:12

i’m not tripping the media is tripping

32:14

right now i’m not tripping yet because i

32:16

do believe

32:17

that there are some really smart

32:20

intelligent

32:21

minds there who don’t mean to harm

32:23

anyone and they’ll figure it out

32:26

so i’m not i’m not stressing yet are you

32:29

sure

32:30

i agree i think the media is um

32:34

they’re looking for for biden to fail so

32:37

that they can have

32:38

a bigger news story and juxtapose

32:42

do this whole trump versus biden thing

32:45

because it works for their ratings as we

32:47

said before

32:48

right i agree with jill in the point

32:50

that i’m you know

32:51

give him a chance the one the major

32:53

thing is is that

32:55

he walked into a mess that was 10 times

32:58

worse than what we probably know yeah

33:01

because it would probably float

33:03

right exactly that the last

33:06

administration

33:07

really just screwed everything up okay

33:11

they left a lot of things in a

33:14

a mess as we already know now imagine

33:18

dick

33:18

imagine yeah

33:21

imagine what we don’t know okay so

33:27

yeah when it comes to these children um

33:31

and and the number of of migrants coming

33:36

over of the

33:38

one of the things that we have to deal

33:41

with is that wait a second

33:42

we’re still dealing with the pandemic

33:44

okay

33:45

don’t don’t come because we’re we

33:48

haven’t gotten this part

33:50

under control yet we’re trying to get

33:52

this under control

33:54

and if you come we’re not going to be

33:57

able to control this pandemic

33:59

because we don’t know what is coming

34:02

in okay with you what

34:06

what are you bringing more covet in okay

34:09

so so there’s that there’s that part of

34:13

it

34:13

that they can’t control and the other

34:15

part of it is

34:16

they want to do something on immigration

34:21

you have a stubborn part they have you

34:23

the stubborn part of this sentiment

34:25

that that won’t want to do anything

34:28

because of their racism

34:30

and so i believe they’re going to figure

34:34

it out

34:36

but they had to get past they have to

34:39

do it with the scary part of what trump

34:41

left which was

34:43

the covet don’t forget mexico started to

34:46

work with trump and

34:47

partner tandem on that little nasty

34:51

stuff they had going on and they’re not

34:54

doing on their end of the deal

34:56

it’s pretty obvious the kids are showing

34:58

up they’re not dirty

34:59

they’re all clean it’s almost as if

35:01

somebody put them on a truck

35:02

stole them and drove them there you have

35:04

to determine if that’s what happened

35:07

how did they get here whose kids are

35:08

these so basically

35:11

it’s a strategy uh that’s coming from

35:14

something to yet again impact it could

35:17

still be old vladimir putin

35:19

you know we let’s just be honest and if

35:22

you want to get to the bottom of it

35:23

you it takes a minute to adjust i

35:25

remember when not to relate

35:27

kids to cats but i lived in a place and

35:30

all of a sudden i had one cat

35:32

two cats three cats from the

35:34

neighborhood 15

35:36

20 cats in the house at one point um

35:39

that was that was a lot i tried and then

35:42

try to get them homes and all this and

35:44

it just kind of piled up until i

35:45

realized

35:46

okay this is what’s happening over here

35:48

and you you

35:49

you you can’t be so reactionary but you

35:52

do the best

35:53

damn that you can you know and and as

35:56

long as it doesn’t become an

35:58

uh this inevit this thing where the kids

36:00

are like sleeping there forever

36:02

the reality here is that is one of

36:05

trump’s biggest like

36:06

pain he really is angry about that still

36:09

and he still has friends who probably

36:11

facilitate

36:12

bringing in all these little kids first

36:15

of all we never these could be the same

36:16

kids that came the first time that they

36:18

got rid of and sent back we don’t

36:20

freaking know i mean let’s just be

36:22

honest there were still 700 kids

36:24

and 700 women that were never located

36:28

we do not know this is a mess

36:32

so whatever they have to do they have to

36:34

do they can’t

36:35

chip them so they would know further but

36:38

but

36:38

think about it even in depth like are

36:40

you sure these aren’t the same kids that

36:42

they said they lost

36:43

but now somebody’s bringing them back

36:45

around we don’t know

36:46

we don’t know anything the most we can

36:48

do

36:50

is to try to take care of them the best

36:52

that we can

36:53

and to make sure they’re not going back

36:55

to something horrendous or heinous

36:57

because there are also mothers who are

36:58

making you know

37:00

similar choices like sophie’s choice

37:03

where they’re determining

37:04

take my kid take this one kid who may

37:06

have an opportunity

37:08

there’s a lot to unpack on this but

37:11

right now

37:12

you’ve got to deal with the pandemic and

37:13

the kids and their wellness

37:15

no matter whose kids they are you just

37:17

have to deal with it

37:18

we they haven’t even been able to dig

37:20

deep into the officers

37:22

that were molesting the other kids i

37:24

mean there’s a lot

37:26

that we have said trump [ __ ] down the

37:29

nation

37:30

and now we’ve got to sift through

37:32

everybody who’s going to come up

37:34

with a actual with an actual

37:38

claim because that’s the next thing

37:39

they’re going to be some lawsuits honey

37:41

yeah

37:41

big ones okay and what we know at this

37:44

though

37:45

what we know at this though is that

37:47

biden’s going to put the right people in

37:49

charge

37:50

he’s going to put people who will

37:52

actually do the job

37:54

we also know that on biden’s

37:57

watch it’s not to be a permanent

38:02

permanent thing right trump intended for

38:05

kids to be in cages

38:07

to be permanent okay and buying solution

38:10

is not

38:11

to just throw up a wall and remove their

38:13

ovaries

38:14

i mean that was that was that was their

38:17

their their thing

38:18

was meant to be cruel

38:22

and and to inflict as much pain as

38:24

possible

38:25

because they thought pain would be a

38:26

deterrent

38:28

buying solution is to figure out how to

38:31

get

38:32

these people citizenship the best way

38:35

they can

38:36

let me catch up on some comments here uh

38:40

okay i’ll do some for this and then some

38:43

comments left over from the last so

38:46

we’ve got

38:50

okay let me just check

38:53

okay i gotta being to fix it birdie lynn

38:56

says hello

38:58

and okay then we have

39:04

i don’t know how to do order okay let’s

39:06

clean up some comments from the last

39:08

conversation topic so i will

39:11

take it here with chris

39:16

thankfully there are a number of people

39:17

of color

39:19

including women who are in positions

39:20

where they can truly affect real change

39:23

they all need to jump jump jump to it if

39:26

not and republicans regain control

39:29

we are all doomed absolutely he also

39:31

says i know my last comment on the prior

39:34

subject

39:35

on the day of the massacre in georgia a

39:37

woman i work closely with

39:38

who is from vietnam received u.s

39:40

citizenship

39:43

now we have okay we also have

39:48

good analogy jail re the cats you are

39:51

and you’re right too many unknown

39:52

variables at our southern border

39:55

okay we also have

39:58

someone saying america the great says

40:01

obama was the start of all the madness

40:03

on the border

40:05

no they also they also say why do you

40:07

always blame 45 for everything when you

40:09

know obama started all that madness on

40:11

the border

40:12

you’re wrong you’re absolutely wrong so

40:15

go stuff

40:15

yourself okay you’re wrong so then we

40:18

got

40:19

uh tamara mccauley people started it

40:23

i think the presidency is no different

40:24

than any type of company that

40:26

experiences a new ceo coming in

40:29

well that’s but you know that comment is

40:31

um interesting though

40:33

because remember people thought that

40:37

because it was like running a business

40:39

that’s why they thought trump would be

40:40

good at it

40:42

right which is ludicrous he can’t even

40:43

run he can’t even choose

40:45

okay so next up imagine what president

40:48

biden has to do figure out determine the

40:51

next steps identify a resolution and

40:53

then resolve the problem

40:56

exactly next up also saying this will

40:59

take longer than four years to clean up

41:01

this mess

41:02

i agree wow the comments are flying

41:05

tonight america the great says

41:07

obama was one who put up those children

41:09

and those camps

41:11

what the blank are you talking about it

41:13

was a temporary hold

41:15

let me tell you something because i was

41:17

there

41:18

okay you don’t know what i do on my off

41:21

time so let me tell you something

41:22

that was a three day 72 hour it was

41:25

efficient

41:26

the turnaround time they located the

41:28

parents this whole new vibe that came

41:30

into it

41:31

let me tell you something when you can

41:34

tell me where

41:34

700 women went they were some were

41:37

disabled

41:39

some were um were older

41:42

it was like what trump did let me

41:46

don’t even start don’t even start i have

41:49

friends

41:49

who even live in texas and have spoken

41:52

in about

41:53

some stuff they’ve seen and you would be

41:55

horrified

41:57

okay you and yourself let’s go here

41:59

black beauty jill presents a good point

42:02

that children look too well clean not

42:04

even worried considering that they’ve

42:05

made a journey alone something’s

42:07

fishy about it okay

42:11

and then remember they started off with

42:13

3 500 kids

42:15

that they couldn’t find parents for

42:17

right and all of those

42:18

kids um were kids that they tried to

42:21

place in foster care

42:23

they were they were temporarily placed

42:27

do the math and they never kept track of

42:30

them

42:31

friend of the show dr tatchis

42:36

let me get it right dr tachi host of the

42:39

livest online conversation about media

42:42

tech and pop culture

42:44

it’s called mediascope and it is

42:47

on on wednesdays uh five o’clock

42:51

p.m eastern time they go on ig live

42:55

and then at six o’clock they go on

42:57

periscope for

42:58

maybe another 11 days live they go

43:02

facebook live i know they go linkedin

43:04

live

43:05

i don’t know if they go any other

43:07

platforms but

43:08

that’s it oh and also clubhouse they

43:10

also go on clubhouse live

43:12

so let’s continue on with our next

43:15

conversation piece

43:17

we have here and more comments are still

43:20

flying in so

43:21

let’s get to the next conversation piece

43:23

here america’s counted 100 million covet

43:27

vox indoors

43:28

doses administered 59 days into biden’s

43:32

first 100 days

43:33

ladies your thoughts excellent

43:37

excellent here’s here’s just uh

43:41

one thing not to control off aisha i

43:42

love you very much um

43:45

this this is what i’m telling you i’ve

43:48

been saying it from day one

43:50

people who put their money where their

43:52

mouths are and their word and give you

43:54

their word

43:56

when they give it you can believe it

44:01

with this we were just talking about the

44:03

border and different things about biden

44:05

and all this stuff

44:07

i believe he’s a man who doesn’t

44:10

say his word until he knows the scope

44:14

before he gives his word i had a

44:16

stepfather the same way

44:17

but one thing i always knew i could

44:20

count on him

44:21

because when he gave his word it was

44:23

solid it was well thought out it was

44:26

very planned i feel like and then

44:29

so efficient that the it just works it

44:32

just all comes together

44:34

that’s what good planning does that’s

44:36

with somebody who is thoughtful about

44:38

what comes out of their mouth we had the

44:40

opposite for about

44:42

four or five years and i don’t buy

44:44

charlatans like that and you know

44:46

grifters along the way

44:48

i think that he put his money where his

44:50

mouth was he said he would do this

44:52

and what happened is it just created

44:54

this really

44:56

amazing uh so invigorated

45:00

people again to be like i want to live

45:02

my life again and i want to get i’ll get

45:04

this monkey off my back

45:06

i want to be productive it started to

45:09

hand the reins back into people’s hands

45:12

of like do you want to see

45:14

your life continue in this hell hole or

45:17

are we all going to try to come together

45:18

and i think for the most part

45:20

he pulled together ordering more

45:23

vaccines my god we found out there was

45:25

there were no there were no vaccines

45:28

it’s like what the hell was trump doing

45:31

what

45:31

was he doing girl what was he doing

45:35

there was nothing there it’s like the

45:37

cupboard was bare honey

45:39

and he had you know you don’t know until

45:42

you walk into it

45:44

and you find out like this that’s

45:47

my point he basically

45:50

made this happen and he did it in that’s

45:52

a scorpio for you

45:54

i’m telling you scorpios tight lips when

45:56

they make a decision and they make a

45:58

move

45:59

they make it and you just sit back and

46:01

it it gets done

46:03

they will make it get done i ain’t

46:05

hating on that knew

46:07

you know because trump had this all

46:10

whittling away here i thought it was

46:11

going to have to be carving wood out of

46:13

pencils and you know

46:14

i’m just i’m just happy that you

46:16

produced so much because we’re getting

46:18

some of your excess

46:19

in canada so thank you america for

46:22

giving us some

46:23

but that’s what that’s what friends do

46:25

and it’s like

46:26

learning to be a human being again you

46:29

know

46:30

it’s called like are you human or are

46:32

you

46:33

not i mean i don’t know what we were

46:35

over the past four years but it was

46:37

really uh deplorable and

46:40

she called it and she’s and and and

46:43

and it was true yeah and you know

46:47

for me it was like like i was telling

46:49

you guys before the um show started

46:51

i went to go get my vaccine today and

46:54

um they did so many

46:58

that i couldn’t get a vaccine today

47:01

because they ran

47:02

out um

47:05

and it it’s just the fact that he did it

47:09

in l in half the time that he

47:12

gave himself 100 no 100 shots

47:17

in a hundred days he did it in 59

47:20

is is amazing but it is but the other

47:24

part of it too

47:25

was that he got people excited about

47:28

doing it

47:29

yeah okay so he he got the buy-in of the

47:32

people

47:33

because he he got the right people out

47:36

there

47:37

he said we’re going to do this with the

47:39

right people in place

47:41

he’d let the scientists talk yeah it was

47:44

he made sure it wasn’t about him and

47:47

that

47:47

he that he was the end all know all who

47:50

knew

47:51

you know he he admitted i don’t know

47:53

everything’s i’m not a scientist

47:55

here are the scientists here are the

47:57

doctors and then he made sure

47:59

he got all the people to support him by

48:02

making sure

48:03

people got the vaccine and showed you

48:06

look it’s not that bad

48:08

go get it and then word of mouth people

48:11

that people got the vaccine because

48:12

here’s the thing people

48:14

are tired of not seeing people

48:18

right you know i it’s like

48:21

i just moved and realized my my outlets

48:25

two floors down

48:26

i haven’t seen my eye in like a year and

48:29

a half

48:30

right and i went to she’s been

48:32

vaccinated i went to visit her

48:35

yeah the other day and i was like oh my

48:38

gosh

48:38

and sat there and my daughter and i were

48:41

talking we’re like

48:43

that just felt so good to be able to see

48:46

a relative

48:47

well that wasn’t people have been alone

48:50

they’ve been so alone and then you got

48:51

these weirdos

48:53

you know with this thinking you know

48:55

that uh

48:56

cue anonymous crap and all that that

48:58

comes from just

48:59

being idle i don’t minds devil’s

49:02

workshop

49:03

uh people ain’t got nothing to do but to

49:05

obsess on themselves get paranoid freaky

49:08

you know and now it’s coming back where

49:11

you know i told you guys when i went

49:12

shopping the other week and it was like

49:14

being in the movie cocoon

49:15

there were so many like older people

49:17

because we also

49:18

became a really callous society that

49:21

was so ageist didn’t care about older

49:24

people

49:25

it’s pretty disgusting it’s just

49:27

disgusting we should all

49:28

hope we live as long as like a joe biden

49:32

or even any of anyone in this day and

49:34

age because we do know that

49:36

white males in america their life

49:38

expectancy has really diminished

49:41

in fact most americans life expectancy

49:43

has gone down

49:45

um so uh and all that comes from hey

49:49

hate hate when you have more love in

49:52

your heart

49:53

you do a lot better in the world and in

49:55

life but you know for me

49:57

i i love that he is a man who puts his

50:00

money where his mouth is

50:02

and doesn’t just jibber jabber chit chat

50:05

nonsense i mean i’m not but i’ve never

50:08

gone for men who

50:09

are like that in my life i mean i you

50:12

know

50:13

you wouldn’t hear prince just going

50:14

chippy cheepy chippy church chirp chirp

50:16

no when things were said they were clear

50:19

they made us

50:20

boom boom boom and i am very much

50:23

in tune with people who do that i ain’t

50:25

got time for anybody else and they’re

50:27

you know chit chat jabber that’s why i

50:29

never could vibe with

50:30

like trump’s thing i just don’t vibe

50:32

with that

50:34

at all and now you can start to see this

50:35

sabotage because

50:37

for example you have um who’s the

50:40

governor of florida desantis

50:43

all the kids all the kids who are now in

50:46

um

50:47

florida during spring break yeah have

50:50

you seen the videos

50:51

no i didn’t he has not once tried

50:54

to help the national

50:58

um call you know the national call for

51:01

people

51:01

where your mass distance et cetera et

51:03

cetera you never did

51:05

he never did he never did he’s making

51:07

the problem worse but

51:09

guess what spring break in florida it’s

51:11

like spring break in florida

51:12

2020 2019 2018 and every year before it

51:16

because the videos now show all the kids

51:19

my daughter’s age your daughter’s age

51:22

out there in big crowds congregating

51:25

together having fun no math

51:27

no social distancing bodies all over

51:30

each other the good thing is my

51:31

daughter’s not a [ __ ] and neither is

51:33

yours so they can

51:34

they can you know i i’ve never condoned

51:38

that whole

51:39

collegiate mentality in america it’s

51:42

to me it’s just not my you know anyway

51:45

you ain’t gonna see too many like people

51:47

of color out there on the beach so

51:48

that’s a lot of

51:50

work like i said

51:53

well then i then i rest my then i

51:56

apologize

51:57

i don’t have a [ __ ] for a child and

51:59

neither do you um

52:00

i think that that it is not about them

52:04

the young people here are incredibly

52:07

selfish and entitled and that that

52:09

that’s just american kids they’re

52:11

yeah pretty pretty entitled brats

52:14

okay so in general though happy with the

52:18

progress

52:18

in regards to the vaccine yeah excellent

52:22

okay i’m just just want to catch up here

52:27

uh real dango saying people want to live

52:30

i’m going to get the vaccine as soon as

52:32

possible

52:33

chris is saying the last four years a

52:35

true zombie apocalypse

52:38

i for the only one that only raised the

52:40

feeling back to the back to life after

52:43

45 sour horror show

52:45

yeah uh oh well never mind poof

52:50

uh then tamara goes we now have a

52:52

president who puts pete the people first

52:54

so drastic change when you think of

52:55

what we had previously thank god django

52:59

is saying exactly tamara and

53:02

we are up to date so

53:05

let’s move on to our next conversation

53:07

this has been a lively saturday night

53:09

for a number of reasons

53:11

so let’s talk about

53:14

biden white house sandbag staffers sign

53:17

lines

53:17

dozens for pot use right

53:22

let’s talk well

53:25

okay so you guys know that i told you

53:28

guys once that i had a friend who ended

53:29

up

53:30

going and working at homeland security

53:32

and then

53:33

went and now works for ted cruz uh

53:36

not really much of my friend not my

53:38

friend anymore because i

53:39

i cover i finished that finito but

53:43

um they have these questions that you

53:46

get

53:46

asked in uh when you take these jobs i

53:50

guess for clearances

53:52

so i’m not entirely sure about this

53:54

whole story

53:56

but i do know that isn’t it still

53:59

considered

54:00

illegal in dc i mean that’s where it’s

54:03

kind of messing me up on this because

54:05

when when they ask you these clearance

54:08

questions they ask you things like

54:10

um have you ever cheated on your spouse

54:12

and they ask your spouse too

54:15

like and it’s okay to be a hundred

54:17

percent

54:18

open about everything you’ve ever done

54:21

and the reason that they have to do it

54:23

is so that nobody can

54:24

ever it’s to get rid of um where you can

54:28

be leveraged it’s like at least they

54:30

know

54:30

out of the gate what they’re dealing

54:32

with with you were you an alcoholic

54:34

yeah i was actually in college or

54:36

whatever so they they

54:38

tend to that’s when you get certain

54:40

clearances and then they determine who

54:42

gets whatever

54:43

so i don’t know why he he did it you

54:46

know

54:47

on that note he could also be like you

54:50

know my grandmother would have never

54:52

ever no matter what you said to say that

54:55

pop was okay i mean she once told my

54:57

cousin paul he was like gonna die from

55:00

drinking weed

55:01

or smoking weed so i i don’t know i mean

55:05

it’s very tricky i don’t know enough

55:07

about

55:08

about the reason behind it i think it

55:12

has something to do with the clearances

55:14

i’m not that’s just stuff and maybe i’m

55:16

not supposed to know everything

55:17

i don’t know this this is coming from

55:19

the daily beast and

55:21

everybody wants to get their knickers

55:22

and twist all the time i don’t know

55:24

i really don’t know what to say aisha

55:28

i’m wondering if it’s because they lied

55:32

maybe and biden said he wouldn’t

55:34

tolerate

55:35

lying yeah he got rid of the other dude

55:38

who lied

55:38

yeah yes and you know

55:42

he did if they were open about it

55:45

i don’t think that he would have a

55:46

problem see that’s the

55:48

part like if they ask you in your

55:51

clearance

55:52

and you lie and they find out then you

55:54

become a

55:55

problem and that’s how people get

55:57

clearances

55:58

from what i was told like you

56:01

are if you cheated and you say no i

56:04

never cheated on my wife and they find

56:06

out that you got a mistress across town

56:10

that’s brought to you know intelligence

56:13

their

56:13

their uh attention and then you become

56:18

a big question mark it’s a small lie but

56:22

it’s your private life but you could be

56:24

leveraged by

56:25

somebody for whatever because they do

56:28

look into your background

56:30

that’s a that’s a apparently a pretty

56:33

healthy uh stealthy uh

56:36

background check yeah so i think

56:39

i think that it might have more to do

56:42

with

56:42

lying then it would have to do with the

56:46

pot use

56:47

because he worked for someone who

56:50

admitted had admitted pot use

56:52

in his youth right okay

56:56

so overblown story at the moment you

56:59

think

57:00

yeah i think daily beast doesn’t have

57:01

all the facts i agree

57:03

just to put up on the screen cinema

57:06

canelo oh

57:07

yes guys saturday live stream and it’s

57:09

interesting cinnamon i

57:10

she did comment on the last uh replay

57:14

i thought you guys were on fridays so i

57:16

told her oh we’re on saturday

57:18

so good to have you back thank you for

57:21

taking the time

57:22

like everybody here uh i never i as i

57:25

said you never know because

57:26

i never thought saturday nights would be

57:28

so popular

57:30

but saturday nights are rocking with

57:31

aisha and jail like

57:33

now chris has some information here it

57:35

is illegal in dc fine they can bust you

57:37

otherwise

57:38

hmm perhaps president biden is viewing

57:41

reefer madness but i do not think

57:45

i do think it’s being overblown i mean

57:47

let’s be honest he has a son

57:49

that you know had a drug problem there

57:52

could just be

57:53

cheaper things for him and you know like

57:55

i said even

57:57

i mean i still know some of my older

57:59

relatives just

58:00

did not ever come around that it was not

58:03

a gateway drug

58:04

to get you to you know heroin you’ll be

58:07

on

58:08

heroin next week you know um that i

58:11

still had relatives who felt that way

58:12

and i know he

58:13

doesn’t believe that but maybe maybe

58:15

there’s something in the character

58:17

of a people i mean who’s to say but i

58:20

think it has something to do with

58:22

um what aisha said maybe it was

58:25

lying maybe yeah because i think

58:28

he’d be more understanding because of

58:30

his son and it is

58:32

it is illegal and he did stay he already

58:36

said that they would not be they would

58:38

not be fired for

58:40

past use so if he and he’s not one to go

58:44

back on his word like that

58:46

so i think it does have to do

58:49

with something else and also too

58:53

that might be something that they have

58:55

in common but they

58:57

also might have other things you know

59:00

yeah i mean

59:01

that might just happen to be

59:02

circumstantial they also might have

59:04

other things in their background checks

59:07

that came up but let’s be honest like

59:11

if you are saying this is illegal and

59:14

you’re condoning a behavior that is

59:16

illegal

59:18

that wouldn’t really be right either you

59:20

know it just

59:21

isn’t it’s almost like we’ve gotten away

59:23

with things when we go with our own

59:25

morals

59:26

by avoiding those conversations and it

59:28

is a conversation to have but

59:30

when drugs are illegal and you’re

59:33

obtaining them

59:34

maybe the ilk that you come in contact

59:36

with are not always

59:38

above board so maybe the

59:42

you know it’s like once it’s

59:43

legitimately legal

59:45

you walk into the weed store or whatever

59:46

and you get it and it’s like it’s

59:48

you know who knows who knows i have a

59:51

feeling

59:52

he is his administration and everybody

59:55

in it are targets

59:56

for uh trump’s group of people

60:00

who are definitely clandestinely trying

60:02

to

60:03

derail them and i i think that

60:06

maybe you just don’t want to leave any

60:08

gate open in the wind

60:10

you know at this point it’s like let’s

60:11

shut this barn down

60:14

this is what it’s going to be i know it

60:15

doesn’t sound right but right now i’m

60:17

not feeling

60:18

that i want to expose anybody to more

60:21

vulnerability than i have to

60:23

yeah and for some it might be that their

60:26

past use

60:28

is still present and if they’re in dc

60:32

it’s illegal in dc i know it is illegal

60:34

in d.c

60:35

no all right so we’re continuing on with

60:38

the current

60:39

american president his first hundred

60:42

days aren’t over yet and

60:44

people are criticizing him

60:47

yeah is that clear he fell up the stairs

60:51

can they let him be great i mean come on

60:58

you know what’s really crazy is i think

61:00

that uh

61:01

social media has created where people

61:04

are actually

61:04

manifesting their own hell every day

61:08

i decided if the last week i’m not gonna

61:11

like

61:12

get into all of this i i did that with

61:14

trump because i thought

61:16

i i saw his behavior and his works

61:20

for anybody out there who seems to think

61:22

i’m just jumping all over trump hey

61:24

judge the works you know that was that

61:26

was the

61:27

everything that i based everything on

61:29

there was a point where i thought

61:31

trump could really man up and maybe pull

61:33

it together a few people have said that

61:35

politically

61:36

but he didn’t he was a big [ __ ] and he

61:38

turned into this uh

61:40

this evil you know maniacal

61:44

crazy narcissist that he’s always been

61:47

but then with joe biden it’s like it’s

61:50

like i’m not gonna act like that

61:52

broad or that chick who has never been

61:55

touched by a man because we got all beat

61:57

up by

61:58

uh by uh donald trump

62:01

no i’m open to having somebody new i’m

62:04

that kind of person too once i’m done

62:06

i’m done and i’m like

62:07

i’m on to something new and i look

62:09

forward and i give people a chance

62:11

and i think that other people are just

62:14

just curmudgeons they just want to see

62:17

the negative

62:18

and right now i don’t feel like the vibe

62:20

or that we’re on as a

62:22

society civilization i don’t i don’t see

62:25

it getting a lot of traction anymore i

62:27

actually think that

62:28

people are excited to get back with

62:30

their families their friends

62:31

and get their lives back ain’t nobody

62:34

going to be having time to give the

62:35

media this much attention

62:37

and the media is acting like a bunch of

62:39

little whiny

62:40

toddlers because they too want all the

62:42

attention

62:44

so i don’t have time for that i got

62:46

things to do

62:47

yeah i just how do you judge

62:51

the first 100 days at day 59

62:55

answer me that it’s like you still have

62:58

49 days left to go

63:00

judge the first 100 days on day 100

63:04

he got people their money he got it took

63:07

and he tried to do it respectfully and

63:08

let people have their dignity

63:10

but you know what it’s like but let’s

63:13

just see

63:14

that that’s that’s 49 days that doesn’t

63:17

have to be devoted to

63:19

trying to get to the 100 days because he

63:22

already did it

63:23

now it’s just like ramping it up hell

63:26

people everybody might be fully

63:27

vaccinated

63:28

in may you know we don’t know this this

63:31

is really like

63:33

let’s just uh stop looking at things

63:36

always in a negative view but

63:37

you know news and the people that

63:40

respond to it it’s always the negative

63:42

stuff and you know people

63:45

need to focus a little bit on trying to

63:48

see the good we have something good here

63:51

don’t screw it up

63:52

riojango is saying it’s crazy biden’s

63:55

been doing the right things i haven’t

63:56

one complaint chris is saying you’re

63:59

like this i know both of you like this

64:00

so bryden tripped up the stairs

64:02

my god pence couldn’t even hit the floor

64:04

with his hat come on media this is

64:06

actual news

64:08

there’s a there’s actual news out there

64:10

to cover

64:12

you know why the news is looking for

64:14

little things like that

64:15

because when biden got in

64:18

they realized this presidency is so

64:23

boring because it’s actually back us

64:26

having to cover actual things like

64:29

press conferences and people doing

64:33

the work of the government

64:36

and you know debates on the house floor

64:40

in the senate

64:41

and a president that does a press

64:44

conference that’s not

64:45

a reality show that well how did they

64:48

actually doing the job

64:49

they were entertaining him

64:53

right before before their news had

64:57

become

64:58

like um like

65:02

prime time television and they were

65:04

loving it because people were watching

65:06

them

65:07

and not watching scripted tv shows

65:10

because donald trump was being

65:12

a um carnival burke right but you know

65:16

and they don’t have that anymore no i

65:19

mean fox watching fox and all of it is

65:21

like watching

65:22

bad dinner theater you know it’s just

65:24

bad you’re like

65:26

okay and then you have um

65:29

the whole situation with you know

65:31

they’re all kind of fading away a little

65:33

bit

65:34

it’s like they really are like they

65:35

they’re all standing there but they’re

65:37

all

65:37

fading into the woodwork they miss your

65:41

former president

65:43

well they can miss him all they want you

65:45

know they can they don’t matter anymore

65:48

they don’t count

65:48

we voted i heard one of the guys from

65:51

the capitol police talking about

65:52

something today

65:53

on the radio that he said in his combat

65:57

uh against other people he yelled out

66:00

you know they were trying to

66:01

say i’m and there were policemen white

66:04

policemen flashing their badges to him

66:06

like

66:07

it was really intense to hear this young

66:09

man speak about it

66:11

and you know he was like look i voted

66:13

for biden and what’s wrong my vote

66:15

doesn’t count

66:16

i don’t count and it was like those

66:18

people were there for blood

66:19

and they would never get a dr vibe they

66:21

may miss him forever but that’s okay

66:24

that is okay all right let’s go to our

66:28

one second last conversation piece gop

66:31

lawmakers who refuse to honor capital

66:33

cops are accused of fundraising

66:35

off their no votes

66:39

the blue the party of blue lives matter

66:43

not wanting to honor cops

66:46

is rich yeah okay they don’t want to

66:50

support them

66:51

but they want to claim

66:54

they support them whenever something

66:57

comes

66:57

up when the police do something wrong

67:00

that harms

67:01

people of color

67:04

anything to add to that jill um

67:10

there are a lot of things that these

67:12

congressmen and people are doing

67:14

that i i i never knew they were allowed

67:18

to do

67:19

uh in their fundraising and

67:22

it needs to you know like i said

67:26

on that part of it i need to see some

67:28

results change

67:30

i need to see certain laws come up about

67:33

restricting certain funding that they

67:36

can get

67:38

you know i know that they called kanye

67:40

west on the carpet

67:42

because he was fundraising and young

67:45

people

67:45

under the age of 18 were donating money

67:47

to him

67:49

and they will throw him under the bus

67:51

but there are many who have done

67:53

a lot of things as well these people

67:57

are just skirting above the scum and

68:00

it’s really got to stop because all of

68:02

it you know it just

68:05

it there’s a tipping point yet again

68:08

with these

68:09

with these people they are serving

68:12

supposed to serve us and they really

68:15

have

68:16

they don’t feel any any feeling for that

68:19

at all and idiots need to stop voting

68:21

for people that don’t really give a damn

68:23

about you

68:24

you know and judge the behavior and the

68:26

works

68:27

we are in a racist country racism is

68:30

alive

68:31

and they are emboldened they are proud

68:35

of it

68:35

and they want us to know that they are

68:37

here so we got to do stuff about that

68:39

that’s

68:40

number one number one they’re proud of

68:43

it

68:43

they’re not even trying to hide it

68:45

anymore so when the media tries to

68:47

swoop and make these different stories

68:50

it’s nonsense they are

68:51

here and each day there’s

68:54

one who just opens it up even more

68:58

they want us to know that they want us

69:01

gone

69:01

it’s like that movie the omen or

69:03

something get out

69:05

amityville [ __ ] get out that’s what

69:08

they want

69:10

yeah you know what these lawmakers it’s

69:12

like 12 of them

69:14

that um don’t want to do this have me

69:17

side eyeing them because it’s like

69:19

oh so if you don’t want to honor them

69:22

then you must have been helping the

69:23

insurrectionists

69:25

well yeah and i mean look at what they

69:26

did with gavin newsom they’ve been

69:28

coming hard for him

69:29

and we’re supposed to go and vote for

69:31

him in november i’ll be damned if i see

69:33

them

69:34

throw him out because the reality is

69:37

you knuckleheads were out here walking

69:40

around

69:41

with your red hats not wearing a mask

69:44

for for weeks and months and moaning

69:47

that you did you couldn’t

69:48

orange county was disgusting i mean they

69:50

were just

69:51

the abomination of human beings and we

69:54

have a lot of racists in california

69:56

so if you’re thinking of moving it they

69:58

came out the woodwork

69:59

we all knew they were here buried in

70:01

agora buried up and round

70:03

uh past san jose we knew the pockets

70:06

places you don’t go

70:08

but they’re there the biggest thing is

70:11

now look at who’s donating to

70:15

the people these these leaders and there

70:17

are the other races

70:19

money speaks they’re don’t they are

70:21

donating their money to racist

70:23

um motives and legislation and all these

70:27

things i don’t give a damn if governor

70:28

newsom went

70:29

and ate at the french laundry hell out

70:31

of gone too

70:32

nice place but you know what you’re

70:35

gonna drag him for that

70:36

that’s ridiculous this is a person who

70:40

did as the best he could and with the

70:42

tears and everything

70:44

got all messed up not because of him

70:46

i’ll tell you why

70:48

everybody whined and moaned and every

70:50

fake ass person here in los angeles

70:52

la is full of fake people and every

70:55

stupid karen

70:57

oh every karen uh don’t even get me

71:01

started on the women

71:02

let me just say let me just say one

71:04

thing white women

71:06

white women are the fundamental linchpin

71:09

in white supremacy and

71:13

we have to say that they are

71:16

they hold it and as much as they give

71:19

you their platitudes

71:20

speak in our vernacular oh girl hey

71:24

that’s got to stop that almost did me in

71:26

this week

71:27

i won’t go there no we won’t

71:30

but i personally cannot handle

71:34

uh that anymore because they’re a part

71:37

of it and they’re the same ones

71:39

who basically you know didn’t get their

71:42

way to open up their bar

71:44

or whatever yeah and now they want

71:46

neutral gone

71:48

they talked about people like marjorie

71:49

taylor green oh oh

71:51

jill’s gonna get him

71:55

she has we’re not gonna talk about it

71:57

here all right we’re not gonna talk

71:59

about it here

72:00

all right for those who have been

72:03

watching for a bit and those who are

72:05

just started watching we always end off

72:07

a segment with this episode’s cockroach

72:11

this episode’s cockroach goes to a

72:13

gentleman named

72:15

chris roy and mr roy

72:18

criticized a hearing last week intended

72:20

to address discrimination against asian

72:22

americans

72:23

as an attack on free speech he used the

72:27

form to denounce the chinese government

72:29

over the carnivirus pandemic

72:32

right he’s scum

72:36

[Laughter]

72:44

there he is i’m sure

72:47

as soon as he said that his mother’s

72:49

uterus just tripled up

72:51

oh shame you didn’t oh my gosh

72:55

oh you know these people should not be

72:59

in office and let me tell you something

73:01

they they it’s shameful what he said

73:06

particularly when we know that los

73:09

angeles had one of the

73:11

uh 17 people were

73:14

asian people were lynched uh here by a

73:17

gang of white people

73:19

um years back so they know they’re

73:23

calling cards and their dog whistles and

73:25

they say these things

73:26

um that they’re very proud of you know

73:30

it’s bravado it’s they feel very good in

73:33

how they

73:34

they say it yeah

73:37

it’s better for their base it is

73:41

all right well chris that’s looking for

73:44

my cuban he

73:45

healed shoes that is one big cockroach

73:49

yes

73:50

[Laughter]

73:53

hello ladies that is the end to another

73:56

epic conversation you were on fire

73:59

as usual and audience who were alive

74:03

bow to you you’re on fire tonight you

74:06

like

74:06

you’re making saturday nights hot hot

74:09

hot

74:10

i know we even had somebody pop in who

74:12

just like

74:14

he watched the show just to just to be a

74:17

mega [ __ ]

74:19

i know right oh yes

74:22

with haters when haters even tune in to

74:25

watch

74:26

i mean really yes so yeah today honey

74:30

[Laughter]

74:33

i i’m not no no no

74:36

no okay wow the word is getting out even

74:39

the haters

74:40

i’m telling you those twitter feeds are

74:43

going to be a little hot for the next

74:44

little while for you two ladies you know

74:46

saturday night you wasted your time what

74:50

wow hopefully hopefully as we go forward

74:54

we’ll be one of those

74:56

things where people can like they’re

74:57

going out to dinner they’d like check in

74:59

blah blah blah people

75:02

what are alicia and jill saying slap go

75:05

watch that

75:09

well as usually i say thank you so much

75:11

for taking time for

75:12

your positive productive schedules to

75:14

share with us first up jill

75:16

if people want to get in touch with you

75:17

how can they do that

75:19

uh there it is jill d jones at twitter

75:22

there you go aisha staggers

75:28

yep aisha staggers at twitter and oh

75:32

on friday

75:35

i will be presenting at the one plus one

75:38

plus

75:38

one equals three conference

75:42

um honoring prince’s

75:45

controversy 40 diamonds and pearls

75:49

30 the rainbow children 20 anniversaries

75:52

lives

75:52

i’ll be speaking on the rainbow children

75:55

seven ways

75:56

prince um celebrates

75:59

the history black history culture

76:03

and political ideology

76:06

that’s fantastic great news to hear that

76:09

and i am dr vive i’m the host and

76:12

producer of the ordinance dr vive show

76:14

i’m just going to read

76:15

there’s some more comments that are

76:16

coming in here uh there we go

76:18

chris is saying dr vava each and jill

76:22

thank you so much for a great convo you

76:23

are all terrific

76:25

thanks right back to you chris thank you

76:27

so much thanks

76:28

and uh black beauty i wouldn’t trade

76:31

being part of this vibe

76:32

for a steak dinner and wine all right

76:36

well that’s good to hear that is good to

76:38

you it’s dr vive here i’m the host and

76:40

producer of the award-winning doctor

76:42

vibe show

76:43

the home of epic conversations i’m the

76:45

host of epic conversations uh

76:48

2020 podcast news in 2018 innovation

76:51

award winner given out by the canadian

76:52

ethnic media association

76:55

also once a month i host the only online

76:58

conversation

76:59

for dads and fathers in the world that’s

77:00

sponsored by dove men care it’s also

77:02

co-sponsored by

77:04

dad central canada’s national father

77:06

organization also

77:07

i am the board chair for the global food

77:10

and drink initiative

77:12

and its main purpose as a multimedia

77:14

non-for-profit

77:16

is to showcase blacks in the diaspora

77:19

who are involved in food wine and travel

77:21

and

77:22

i’d like to say thank you for the people

77:24

who man made so many comments tonight

77:26

real django

77:27

black beauty chris bernie lin was in for

77:30

a little bit

77:32

uh tamara new person thank you so much

77:34

for joining the conversation

77:36

and if i did not include your name it’s

77:39

my head

77:40

not my heart so as always we’re gonna

77:42

close off of this

77:44

live your life as a dream if you can

77:45

dream it you can make it

77:47

sometimes you have to get smaller to get

77:48

stronger block assumptions and aim

77:51

bigger and better aim higher and wider

77:53

remember love faith and respect and also

77:56

too remember to give yourselves grace

77:58

especially during this time in our

78:00

history giving yourselves grace

78:01

is so very important it looks like we

78:04

sort of have a home here at 9 00 p.m on

78:06

saturday nights folks uh

78:08

it looks like this is where it’s

78:09

happening so

78:11

god bless peace well keep the faith and

78:13

remember to walk good and we’ll see you

78:14

probably

78:15

next saturday 9 00 p.m eastern whether

78:18

you’re watching this live or on the

78:19

replay or listening on the replay

78:21

check us out on the doctor by their

78:23

facebook channel

78:24

or youtube channel and for the last few

78:26

days periscope

78:27

god bless peace well keep the faith and

78:29

walk good

78:41

[Music]

79:33

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.

As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.

Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner, and has remained active in politics and public policy.

Jill Jones is our special guest for this conversation. Ms. Jones is an activist, feminist, former collaborator with Paisley Park.

You can find more about Ms. Staggers via:

https://twitter.com/AishaStaggers​

You can find out more about Ms. Jones via:

https://twitter.com/jilldjones​

***

The Good Men Project gives people the insights, tools, and skills to survive, prosper and thrive in today’s changing world. A world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. A world where jobs are changing, gender roles are changing, and stereotypes are being upended. A world that is growing more diverse and inclusive. A world where working towards equality will become a core competence. We’ve built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. Thanks for joining The Good Men Project.



Support us on Patreon and we will support you and your writing! Tools to improve your writing and platform-building skills, a community to get you connected, and direct access to our editors and publisher. Your support will help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock