Fetishism in White Violence Against People of Color and More on The Dr. Vibe Show

Dr. Vibbe Hosts Aisha K. Staggers With Special Guest Jill Jones “Staggers State Of Things – March 20, 2021″
On the March 20, 2021 edition of Staggers State Of Things, the ladies talked about:
– 8 Dead in Atlanta Spa Shootings, With Fears of Anti-Asian Bias
– The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years
– President Joe Biden’s first 100 days aren’t over yet and people are criticizing him
– The country has counted 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered 59 days into Biden’s first 100 days
– Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use
– GOP lawmakers who refused to honor Capitol cops accused of fundraising off of their ‘no’ votes
– This episode’s cockroach: Chip Roy
Listen to the audio-only version:
Watch the cconversation on YouTube:
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:06
what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here
you
Aisha K. Staggers had her first major publication, an album review, in The New Haven Register while just a sophomore in high school. Another series of reviews published in The Hartford Courant followed. By the time she reached college, Aisha was writing for the literary magazine and interning at a local radio station, ABC-affiliate as a writer in the news department and in the A&R department of an independent record company.
As a graduate student at Fisk University, Aisha asked Dr. Raymond Winbush to chair her thesis because 1) he was one of the most renowned voices in black culture and academia, and 2) he was a Prince fan. His scholarship and guidance led Aisha to an early career as a professor of social sciences and later an administrator in higher education.
Aisha has also served as a director of education and policy research centers and on the staff of legislative commissions. She previously served on the Executive Board of the CT Young Democrats Women’s Caucus, an avid campaigner, and has remained active in politics and public policy.
Jill Jones is our special guest for this conversation. Ms. Jones is an activist, feminist, former collaborator with Paisley Park.
You can find more about Ms. Staggers via:
https://twitter.com/AishaStaggers
You can find out more about Ms. Jones via:
https://twitter.com/jilldjones
