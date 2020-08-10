Fighting Toxic Masculinity Through Mental Health Awareness

There is a box a man must fit in to succeed in life. To fit in this box, men should put aside their beliefs and suffer pain in silence, don’t depend on anyone, and never lose. In simple words, don’t do anything that could be considered a weakness.

Toxic masculinity is the pattern of socially backward male characteristics that support domination, homophobia, violence, and women’s devaluation.

Unfortunately, toxic masculinity also includes men resisting psychotherapy. A recent study found that men with traditional beliefs of masculinity were more negative about going to mental health services than those with more flexible attitudes.

The good news is that movements such as the Civil Rights, Feminism, and LGBT have played a significant part in changing men’s role in the 21st century.

The 21st century has seen a transformation in gender roles due to new family structures, education, and media. These days men and women work side by side, and they both share house chores, and both are responsible and leaders of their home.

Even though there has been an enormous advancement, there are still issues that need to be taken care of, especially mental health awareness.

Men are still ashamed of their vulnerability as it is perceived as a threat to their masculinity. Part of what happens is that men who don’t talk about their feelings consider that no one else is sharing inner conflicts. This makes them feel alone.

It is essential to understand that everyone is battling their thoughts and emotions to avoid feeling isolated.

How Do We Go Ahead?

The first step is education. It is critical to recognize that all people, including men, encounter mental illness, depression, and suicide at some point.

The excellent idea is to find places where men might share their feelings.

For instance, across the UK, there are many men support groups that offer connections and community to redefine what it means to be a man. This mental health service is increasing in popularity in the UK and the US as well.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The main goal of this mental health support groups is to encourage men to let their guard down and discuss their emotions. The fantastic thing is that each session offers a different topic each week, such as adequacy, shame, fear, and guilt.

Research shows that if a man is surrounded by people who are sexist than he is, he is less likely to share their feelings as the pluralistic ignorance gets strengthen.

But when men have someone to question theirs believes they are willing to reduce sexist display.

It is imperative to teach boys that there are non-manly activities. They can do whatever they want as long as they are passionate about it. Always encourage people to build themselves up without tearing others down.

Finally, helping men changing their masculinity toxicity requires first ending the shame of asking for help. It is vital to understand that no one is immune to stress.

Talking with others is the best way to fight against feelings of isolation. It is essential to realize that there are good options available to treat mental health.

Just like Glenn Close so wisely said, “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, more unashamed conversation.”

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and all our online communities.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher and our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1675561933