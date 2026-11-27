Family is the first country we are born into. It has its own borders, its own silent laws, its own foundational mythologies, and crucially, its own inherited wounds. For those displaced by the tectonic fractures of war and geopolitics, that first country becomes an anchor or a ghost.

In Paikar, the brilliant and dreamlike debut feature from Afghan-Dutch filmmaker Dawood Hilmandi, the camera doesn’t merely document a personal history; it wages a poetic war against the silence that threatens to erase it.

Produced by the visionary team of Frank Hoeve and Katja Draaijer, this astonishing cinematic achievement is rightfully representing The Netherlands as its official Oscar entry for both Best International Film and Best Documentary. It is a vital, challenging piece of independent filmmaking that deserves and demands our unflinching attention.

Here’s the official trailer-

For the All Things Geek community, our discussions often center on world-building and narrative tension. We dissect how grand mythologies shape the hero’s journey. But Paikar holds up a raw, shattering mirror to a type of world-building we all share: the emotional architecture built by our parents.

The film tracks Hilmandi’s return to confront his estranged father, Baba. Baba is a complex paradox wrapped in an impenetrable shell: a former mujahideen fighter whose hands have known violence, who later transformed into an imam, writer, and poet. For decades, Baba’s stern authority and total silence ruled his household.

There was no room for easy tenderness, nor for the questions a young boy fleeing exile desperately needed answered. Yet beneath that severe facade lives a man of profound sensitivity, whose private verses hint at a gentleness he could never quite bring himself to display on the surface.

What makes Paikar an unexpected rave of a review isn’t just its courage, but its form. The film entirely transcends the rigid boundaries of conventional documentary or historical regional chronicle. Hilmandi employs a striking, fluid visual grammar that slips between the visceral dust of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq, and the sterile, clinical spaces of the West.

The production design and cinematography operate on a logic akin to memory itself—fragmented, hazy, yet painfully sharp when the emotional stakes peak. The sound design is equally staggering, juxtaposing the oppressive quiet of domestic tension with the lyrical weight of Baba’s poetry, creating an auditory landscape that feels heavy with unsaid truths.

The narrative beats are intensely structured, operating with the pacing of a psychological thriller. When father and son sit across from one another, the air becomes breathless.



These confrontations are uncomfortable to watch because they touch on universal human anxieties: the terrifying desire to be seen by a parent who cannot see past his own history, the ache of loneliness in a crowded world, and the shifting sands of what it means to belong when your homeland exists only in memory.

Hilmandi’s lens turns a deeply specific regional story into an expansive, cosmic exploration of generational trauma. It forces us to ask a terrifying question: how do we discover who we are when our very identity is built on foundations we had no part in shaping?

The international film community has already taken notice, showering Paikar with an enviable list of accolades. Its trophy cabinet is a testament to its impact, boasting the IDFA Award for Best First Feature, the prestigious FIPRESCI International Critics Award, a Special Mention for Best Dutch Film at IDFA, the Emerging International Filmmaker Award at Hot Docs, and the iHuman Award at the EYEMystic Awards.

These are not just industry handshakes; they are fully earned validations of a filmmaker rewriting the rules of the genre. FIPRESCI and IDFA recognized that Paikar manages a rare tightrope walk it avoids the trap of clinical, detached journalism while steering completely clear of manipulative, melodramatic sentimentality. The awards make the case that Hilmandi isn’t just capturing reality; he is using the language of cinema to heal a fracture in the human soul.

Ultimately, Paikar reminds us that humanity is always larger than history. Politics might draw the borders and wars might scatter families across the globe, but the invisible inheritance of love, forgiveness, and understanding cannot be fully crushed under the machinery of modern conflict.

It is a beautiful, necessary masterclass in storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll. Do not miss it.

While it has been broadcast in the Netherlands (via EOdocs) and is screening at major international festivals like the AFI Silver Theatre

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late December 2026.