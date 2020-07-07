Finance 101 for 20 and 30 Somethings

Have an emergency fund.

You want an emergency fund covering 3-months of living expenses in case something happens (losing a job, medical bills, etc.).

You don’t have to put 3-months of pay in the bank at once — add small amounts each month until you reach your target.

Here are some banks I recommend for keeping an emergency fund savings account:

Ally Bank

1.8% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). In comparison, the National average is around 0.1%

They compound interest daily

There are no monthly maintenance fees or minimum opening deposit requirements

Wealthfront:

1.82% APY

No fees

Unlimited transfers allowed (You can move money in and out of your account as much as you want)

Only $1 to open

Open a Roth IRA.

A Roth IRA is for retirement — you can take the money out when you are 59.5 years old. With a Roth IRA, you pay taxes on money going into the account. When you take the money out at retirement, you don’t pay taxes on the interest you’ve accrued.

I use Wealthfront for my Roth IRA. They have low commission rates (.25% compared to some that are 1% or 2% — which in the long run really diminishes your returns).

When you sign up for a Roth IRA, Wealthfront walks you through everything and automatically chooses funds to invest in. You can afford to take more investment risk with a Roth IRA since you’ll leave the money alone for a few decades.

The annual Roth IRA limit is $6,000 for 2020 — unchanged from 2019 and an increase from $5,500 in 2018.

Take advantage of a 401(k) through work.

They offer these through the company you work for. In 2020, you can contribute $19,500 per year to a 401(k). You should try to max this out every year.

Many companies will match your contributions up to a certain amount of your total income (usually between 2 and 6%). Companies will either match a full 100% or do a partial match, usually at 50%. Here are examples of each.

Scenario 1, 100% match: Let’s say you make $100,000 a year and set aside 5% of your income to your 401(k). At the end of a year, you’ve contributed $5,000 to your 401(k). If your company does a 100% match, on up to 5% of your income, they would contribute $5,000. So at the end of the year, your 401(k) would have $10,000 total ($5,000 from you + $5,000 from your company).

Scenario 2, 50% match: There’s also a partial match. When a company does a partial match, they might do a 50% match on up to 5% of your income. In this scenario, using the same $100,000 salary, let’s say you contribute 5%, which comes out to $5,000. The company matches 50% this time, which would be $2,500. So you’d have $7,500 total in your 401(k) at the end of the year (compared to $10,000 in Scenario 1).

Set aside money for future purchases.

Try to set aside an additional 10–20% of your income every month into savings. You should have a savings account that’s separate from your emergency fund — the emergency fund is for unexpected expenses only.

You should also have separate savings account for the money you plan to spend within 5 to 6 years. This could be for:

A new car

A down payment on a house

A big trip

A wedding

Here’s a snapshot of what you should aim to have in savings.

For this snapshot, savings = Roth IRA/Regular IRA, 401(k), and any other money set aside for the long term.

Assume you are making $70,000 to $100,000 a year with a gradual increase in salary each year. At a minimum:

> By Age 25: Have half of your yearly salary in savings (~$35k to $50k)

> By Age 30: Have the equivalent of your yearly salary in savings (~$80k to $140k)

> By age 35: Have twice your annual salary saved (~$160k to $250k)

Some other things to think about.

Don’t buy individual stocks

The chances of finding the next Amazon are small. If you invest, look into mutual funds (Vanguard has great mutual funds).

With mutual funds, you’re investing in hundreds of stocks and capitalizing on the gradual, almost guaranteed returns the stock market gives you over the long run.

After accounting for inflation — over the long run — the stock market gives you back an 8% return.

If your company offers it, use an FSA (Flexible Savings Account)

I use mine to pay for therapy, medical prescriptions, visits to the dentist, etc. More info here.

Credit card interest is ridiculous (usually 20% +).

Make sure you pay off your bill in full each month so you’re not paying interest. Don’t get sucked into having a bunch of different credit cards, as you risk carrying a balance on multiple cards.

Pick one credit card to use and make sure you’re not carrying a balance on it. For most everyday purchases, get in the habit of using a debit card or paying in cash. This will help you avoid buying things you can’t afford and probably don’t need.

