Finding a Fashion Job With Nice Co-Workers Who Get Your ADHD [Video]

By Understood

Zo V says sometimes she just can’t pay attention. But when she has the chance to be creative, this nice girl from Brooklyn gets hyperfocused as a seamstress in the fashion industry. Find out how Zo found a job that fits her differences.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

[Music]

0:02

[Applause]

0:03

[Music]

0:05

from the understood podcast network this

0:07

is how did you get that job a podcast

0:10

that explores the unique and often

0:11

unexpected career paths of people with

0:14

learning and thinking differences my

0:16

name is eleni matheal and i’m a user

0:18

researcher here at understood that means

0:20

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

0:22

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:24

learn and who we are

0:26

i’ll be your host

0:29

[Music]

0:30

today we’re talking to zoe v who works

0:33

two jobs in the fashion industry and has

0:35

adhd

0:37

so does clothing repair and alterations

0:39

in a retail store and she also

0:41

freelances as a seamstress and designer

0:44

she says sometimes she can’t focus or

0:46

pay attention but when she has a chance

0:47

to be creative and in control she gets

0:50

things done

0:53

so my name is zoe she her pronouns happy

0:56

chillin

0:57

from brooklyn

0:59

i am very loud very hard-headed

1:01

very opinionated and i do have some

1:04

attention challenges

1:06

but i’m a sweet girl

1:08

so you studied fashion and you interned

1:10

and worked in the industry so i would

1:12

love to hear where you have landed in

1:14

your career

1:15

today and then just give me a quick

1:17

overview of

1:18

how you got there and also like any

1:21

inspiration along the way

1:23

i’m

1:24

currently in retail and i am a

1:26

seamstress so

1:28

a lot of my the stuff that i currently

1:30

do involves hands-on stuff it allows me

1:33

to like kind of toy with things like

1:36

problem solve

1:37

i also work one-on-one with a lot of

1:39

people so i have to be someone that

1:41

communicates

1:42

a lot

1:43

the job that i’m currently working out

1:45

where i’m working one-on-one with

1:47

clients who want to purchase items

1:49

and sometimes they can do customization

1:51

sometimes they come in with repairs and

1:53

sometimes they’re just coming in

1:54

perusing that is a very stimulating

1:56

environment for me because i’m talking

1:58

to different people from all different

1:59

works of life they’re like i want this

2:02

and i have to find a way to meet that so

2:05

there’s a challenge for me and it feels

2:07

nice feeling like oh i can like let’s

2:09

see if i can rise to the occasion yeah

2:11

it’s not necessarily fast paced but

2:13

there’s a lot going on and there’s a lot

2:14

from that my attention can go to it

2:16

sounds like how your brain works yes

2:19

i’m very excited to do customizations

2:21

because even though i’m in essence

2:22

working retail it makes me feel like i

2:24

have creative agency i think that’s the

2:26

most important thing about my job so

2:28

it’s nice to have that

2:30

consistently going on

2:32

and it’s just like what i enjoy about my

2:35

main source of income is i just feel

2:37

like i have creative agency there yeah i

2:39

might not be like the top seller but i

2:41

think i’m a pretty damn good repair

2:43

person yeah and it feels good

2:46

and also i think i have really nice

2:47

co-workers so yeah that’s great i want

2:50

to hear more about creative agency why

2:52

is it important to you

2:54

and

2:55

what does it look like day to day to

2:56

have creative agency like in your eyes

2:59

in my current job there’s some aspect of

3:01

customization where we have people that

3:04

come in they say oh i would like to do

3:05

this

3:06

i would talk to the customer and i’d be

3:08

like okay so like what do you

3:10

specifically want i could give you some

3:11

recommendations if they’re on board with

3:14

it that is

3:16

a sale one two it allows me to fidget

3:19

and do a little like poking around with

3:22

what i am customizing on their behalf

3:24

it makes me feel good knowing that i’m

3:26

doing a job that stimulates me i think

3:29

is the word it like makes me feel

3:31

stimulated versus like past jobs that i

3:33

was working in where i don’t have agency

3:37

there would be instances where i would

3:39

do tasks a particular way and they would

3:41

be like i don’t understand why you’re

3:42

doing it like this like that’s not how

3:43

it’s done and i’m like well this is an

3:46

example of how it’s done this is a

3:47

technique that i was taught in school

3:49

and it’s a technique that has helped me

3:51

like if i’m being asked to do an

3:53

alteration with a client for example

3:55

like address alteration and the person

3:58

that i’m working for they’re asking me

4:00

hey i need you to do this alteration i

4:01

need you to get their dimensions and

4:03

everything so that we can tailor it but

4:05

then they’re like but i need you to do

4:06

it this way and this way and also it

4:08

needs to be like this and like this the

4:10

idea that things have to be only in one

4:12

cookie cutter certain way like i

4:13

struggle with that a lot

4:15

yeah because i find that alternative

4:17

thinking leads for more

4:20

possibilities yeah 100 that makes sense

4:22

why you really enjoy problem solving

4:25

and i know when we last spoke you did

4:26

talk about not wanting to be like a

4:28

corporate cog and not necessarily

4:31

wanting like to sit at a desk all day

4:33

unironically though the current job that

4:35

i’m working is corporate but i’m not out

4:37

of dust

4:39

i’m not out of debt so that’s nice yeah

4:42

what do you think is the biggest myth

4:44

that people have about the fashion

4:45

industry it’s funny because like i tell

4:48

people who

4:49

aren’t necessarily involved in fashion

4:52

who just see the glamorous side of

4:53

fashion i tell them about how actually

4:56

ugly it gets

4:58

and that it’s a glamorized labor job

5:01

people don’t realize how laborious it is

5:03

how much energy you’re putting into it

5:05

that people who like don’t necessarily

5:07

find that stuff all that stimulating

5:09

they’re like oh my god

5:11

like this is what you do

5:13

i feel like my job journey has not been

5:15

very traditional i worked a lot of odd

5:17

jobs like nothing really stuck for me

5:20

there are days that i love what i do i’m

5:22

basically obsessed with what i do i

5:24

cannot help what i do

5:25

but then there are days where i’m like

5:27

damn i look at the folder on my hard

5:29

drive of every job i’ve applied to so

5:31

many jobs and like the job that i have

5:34

now and maybe like two other jobs were

5:36

the ones that stuck out of like maybe 50

5:38

that i’ve applied to over the last two

5:40

years i feel like my job journey would

5:43

not be legitimate to some people which

5:45

makes me sad if i’m being honest and i

5:47

don’t like thinking about it because it

5:49

does make me cry sometimes it does not

5:51

make me feel adequate

5:53

but you have multiple jobs right now and

5:55

it sounds like you found a really good

5:56

balance that really works for you

5:58

yeah it feels good to have a job where i

6:00

can

6:01

hone in on what i think i’m good at

6:03

like it’s very technical job so it feels

6:06

good knowing that i can

6:08

embrace the technical aspects of my own

6:10

skills and personality

6:12

so you have this job that you enjoy

6:15

and at the same time you’ve had some

6:16

other discoveries about your own

6:18

learning and thinking differences can

6:20

you tell us a little bit about your

6:21

diagnosis

6:22

over the last year it’s just been a lot

6:25

of

6:26

realizations about my own mental health

6:29

so

6:30

i

6:31

would say that i got formally diagnosed

6:33

but it was like a couple consultations

6:36

with a mental health professional and

6:38

trying to figure out what’s going on

6:39

from there i had like some vocabulary to

6:42

assign

6:43

to my mental health struggles and

6:44

challenges and from there i’ve been able

6:46

to navigate it a lot easier

6:49

i realized what i didn’t know about

6:50

myself before

6:52

was like looking into how things

6:54

influence what i have been struggling

6:56

with so diet habits daily habits sleep

7:00

patterns also not punishing myself for

7:02

not being able to handle certain

7:04

situations finding techniques to handle

7:06

situations that say

7:09

most functioning

7:10

folks who don’t struggle with what i

7:12

struggle with like techniques that they

7:14

don’t necessarily use that work for me

7:16

was it anything that came up that was

7:17

like specifically like around attention

7:20

yes i don’t have the best attention span

7:22

my memory can be very spotty unless

7:24

someone mentions something and it

7:26

immediately allows me to remember

7:27

something else

7:29

like the way that i approach tasks and

7:32

problems involves me

7:33

one i think i have to be very interested

7:36

i have to be like yes like i want to

7:38

solve this and from there

7:40

i do get obsessive but it allows me to

7:42

like

7:43

focus on things that i need to focus on

7:45

solve problems it allows me to handle

7:47

tasks in that specific way

7:50

and how would you describe how your mind

7:51

works how do you approach problems and

7:53

challenges

7:55

i’ll give an example

7:57

so say there’s like a problem everyone

7:59

can solve it properly but everyone will

8:01

have different ways of solving that

8:03

problem

8:04

i’m an artist

8:06

i want to be able to make what i want to

8:08

make

8:09

if i don’t have immediate access to the

8:12

tools that i need to pursue that for

8:13

myself i’m going to find a way to do

8:15

that so let me either find alternatives

8:19

or make my own tools

8:21

what helps me

8:22

improvise so that i get what i need to

8:25

meet my own needs is just how i think

8:28

everything is a puzzle

8:31

it’s just about being resourceful yes

8:32

that’s what i’m trying to say it’s about

8:34

being resourceful i would say like for

8:36

example i’m a seamstress

8:38

what if my machine breaks well i’ma

8:40

teach myself how to hand stitch so that

8:42

i can make what i want to make

8:44

and then eventually i’ll get my machine

8:46

fixed that’s kind of how i’m thinking

8:47

about it yeah yeah if that makes sense

8:50

but it can be exhausting constantly have

8:51

to improvise out of a situation so that

8:54

your needs are met but i think it is an

8:56

important tool to have yeah especially

8:58

over the last year it’s just like well

9:00

what do you do when things are literally

9:01

not running your way and everything is

9:03

absolutely out of your control

9:05

like it’s good to know how to be

9:07

resourceful

9:08

yeah definitely

9:10

could you tell me a little bit more

9:11

about being a freelance seamstress and

9:13

how that works for you

9:14

how does that fit into everything you’re

9:15

doing

9:16

so besides working retail i also do

9:20

freelance so people do come to me for

9:22

like fashion

9:23

illustration and stuff like that still

9:26

basically a lot of my freelance seems

9:29

just work involves a client will come to

9:31

me

9:32

and they’ll say hey so like i saw your

9:34

work online

9:35

i

9:36

am aware of what you do

9:38

i’m looking for a powder maker or a

9:41

sample maker and

9:43

some people are looking for someone to

9:45

make a garment like oh i need like a

9:48

dress and then i would make the pattern

9:50

a pattern is basically a two-dimensional

9:54

accurate to the measurement as possible

9:56

flat of items that we wear or use

9:59

or think of it like a blueprint

10:02

like a building is three-dimensional but

10:03

before we even get to that part we need

10:05

a 2d layout of how this is going to look

10:08

and the point of the pattern is

10:10

especially in fashion like people speak

10:12

different languages in fashion your

10:13

pattern has to be

10:15

well illustrated so that anyone who

10:17

speaks any language can read this

10:19

pattern and assemble the item

10:21

so let’s look at a t-shirt before it

10:23

lays on a three-dimensional form the

10:25

pieces need to be drawn on a pattern

10:27

flat so that when things are cut out and

10:30

you sew them together it is now fitted

10:32

on a three-dimensional form

10:34

so you mentioned that a stimulating

10:36

environment is really important to you a

10:38

place where you can move around a lot if

10:39

you’re sitting at a desk it makes you

10:41

really sleepy you want to have a lot of

10:43

variety in your day so i’m curious when

10:46

did you start to learn that about

10:48

yourself and what worked for you in a

10:50

work environment

10:51

i think i realized this in middle school

10:53

and i remember oh my god my grades were

10:56

not doing well

10:57

but there was a class that i really

10:58

liked i really loved my united states

11:00

history class mainly because i thought

11:02

my teacher was so funny and he was

11:04

really fun

11:06

he was just a great professor and i

11:08

remember we had like a parent-teacher

11:10

conference and he was like it’s always

11:12

been doing too well in this class but i

11:13

can tell she wants to learn i really

11:15

like that class because of that teacher

11:16

i hope he’s doing okay though because he

11:18

actually got sick and we’re like oh my

11:20

god like i hope he’s okay he bought some

11:22

girl scout i used to be in girl scouts

11:24

and the day i delivered them he wasn’t

11:27

in class and i thought oh he’s just not

11:29

going to come in for the day

11:30

he never came back and i never knew why

11:32

come find out he was sick

11:34

and i was like

11:36

no like i wanted to give you the cookies

11:39

but yeah

11:40

see this is what i mean by like i

11:42

started talking about random stuff like

11:44

no worries it’s my job to get you back

11:46

on track so let me ask you a follow-up

11:48

question real quick so you’ve mentioned

11:51

while you’re in class but there was a

11:52

lot of classes that you weren’t

11:53

necessarily doing well in and you had

11:56

this realization where you were like

11:57

well

11:59

i’m not trying to do badly i’m actually

12:01

trying really hard yeah

12:03

can you are you able to articulate what

12:05

the things that you’re struggling with

12:07

and like can you maybe frame it around

12:10

some like attention or like stimulation

12:12

or like anything that you think might be

12:14

related

12:15

looking back

12:17

because i recognized it in the moment

12:19

but i didn’t like have the best

12:21

vocabulary for it i was just like i’m

12:23

hyper focusing on one thing therefore

12:25

i’m neglecting everything else i did not

12:28

realize that i was neglecting everything

12:29

else when i was focusing on one thing

12:31

now that i’m much older i’m like if

12:34

something is going to interest me it’s

12:35

going to interest me and i’m going to

12:36

put my best foot forward that’s not to

12:38

say that i’m intentionally not caring

12:40

about anything else but in order for me

12:42

to really take things seriously it has

12:44

to grab my attention which sucks

12:47

like if i don’t feel like cleaning my

12:49

room i don’t feel like cleaning my room

12:50

and that’s not to say that i would

12:52

rather be in a slobby environment

12:54

because i cannot handle

12:55

my living space not being clean but if

12:58

i’m not in the headspace to clean my

13:00

room

13:01

i have to

13:02

figure out why i’m not cleaning my room

13:04

like i can’t just clean it a lot of the

13:06

times when my room is not clean sorry

13:08

i’m like connecting the dots here but

13:10

it’s because i’m like struggling with

13:12

something emotionally

13:14

so then i in order for me to clean my

13:15

room i have to i have to address the

13:17

issue mentally i’m like oh i’m just

13:19

feeling very sad because something

13:21

happened and i never addressed it and

13:23

then i’ll address it and then i’m like

13:24

okay i could clean my room so

13:26

similarly when it came to my grades in

13:28

middle school

13:30

i wasn’t investing in my other classes

13:31

because i had a lot going on in life but

13:33

i didn’t recognize it at the time

13:35

one thing i hear a lot in my research

13:37

with adhd folks or add folks is really

13:40

trying to like harness positive emotion

13:42

and it being really difficult to find

13:44

motivation

13:47

when they’re in like a more negative

13:49

headspace yeah that’s really common it

13:51

makes a lot of sense when you think

13:52

about it yeah

13:53

so you mentioned hyperfocus and actually

13:56

i think when we spoke last you mentioned

13:58

that hyperfocus is one of your strengths

14:02

yes this is why i don’t really

14:04

care to call things like mental health

14:06

struggles or mental health issues

14:08

because whether you are like someone

14:09

that’s highly functioning or you

14:12

actually don’t struggle with mental

14:14

health challenges or you’re someone that

14:15

greatly struggles with mental health

14:17

challenges there is a pro and a con for

14:20

everything so for me i like to think of

14:22

my

14:23

like hyper focusing tendencies as a

14:26

positive especially when i’m in a very

14:29

stimulating environment because if i’m

14:31

gonna get something done i’m gonna get

14:32

something done

14:34

because i’m one very hard-headed and i’m

14:36

like i if things are not running my way

14:38

i’m gonna make a way so that it gets my

14:40

way

14:41

yeah yeah

14:44

that’s how i see it

14:45

it’s like i’m not one to like give up i

14:48

like a challenge that’s amazing

14:50

and now that you have a job that you

14:52

really like do you have any advice for

14:54

people that might still be looking for a

14:56

job or career

14:57

my advice to people who

14:59

are dealing with learning challenges

15:02

one there’s a place for everyone in this

15:03

society do not let anyone tell you not

15:06

to because we have no choice everyone

15:08

thinks differently everyone comes from

15:10

different understandings there has to be

15:11

a place for everyone in this society

15:12

because everyone exists two

15:15

it does help to know people

15:17

you know what i’m saying it’s a bit

15:19

unfortunate

15:20

but

15:21

i really hate that i that’s how it is in

15:24

certain fields and in certain jobs

15:26

but it does help to know people don’t be

15:28

afraid to ask for help

15:30

don’t be afraid to be like yo i need a

15:32

job you know anyone that’s hiring

15:33

because this is what i can do because it

15:36

might work in your favor

15:38

now that you have these two jobs that

15:41

you’re working how you feel about that

15:42

setup for you personally and if you

15:45

think that it’s the right fit for you

15:47

and ultimately as you were just talking

15:49

about what is right for you i think in

15:51

the moment it’s right for me because

15:53

there are goals that i have for myself

15:55

within the next few years and i feel

15:57

like the jobs that i’m currently working

16:00

are going to help me obtain that what

16:02

i’m doing right now is help me obtain

16:04

a bigger and brighter version of myself

16:06

in the future and then when i level up

16:09

i’ll see if there’s going to be a bigger

16:11

opportunity for me

16:12

i find i’ve been the happiest doing what

16:14

i wanted to do

16:16

and finding places for myself and

16:18

finding space for myself in spaces that

16:20

invite me that is where i’m like

16:22

thriving right now literally

16:24

thanks for sharing though i think it’s

16:26

such a great achievement that you’ve

16:28

been able to figure out a setup that

16:30

works really well for you both

16:33

in a freelance and an employed

16:35

environment

16:36

so thank you

16:38

of course it was lovely being here

16:39

actually i’m not gonna lie i was like

16:41

trying not to cry when i was talking

16:43

about some of my job stuff i was like

16:46

uh sometimes i don’t feel legitimate in

16:48

my work it doesn’t feel good which is

16:51

why i can be so like abrasive

16:53

in my stances i’m just like no

16:56

this is how i feel and this is how it’s

16:57

gonna get done because i’m just like i

16:58

had to make myself feel legitimate in my

17:00

work so

17:02

thank you for having me

17:05

[Music]

17:07

this has been how’d you get that job a

17:10

part of the understood podcast network

17:12

you can listen and subscribe to how did

17:14

you get that job on apple spotify or

17:16

wherever you get your podcast and if you

17:18

like what you heard today tell someone

17:20

about it

17:21

how’d you get that job is for you so we

17:23

want to make sure you’re getting what

17:24

you need go to u.org that job to share

17:27

your thoughts and to find resources from

17:29

every episode that’s the letter u as in

17:31

understood.org

17:34

that job do you have a learning

17:36

difference in a job you’re passionate

17:37

about email us at that job

17:40

understood.org if you’d like to tell us

17:42

how you got that job we’d love to hear

17:44

from you as a non-profit and social

17:47

impact organization and decidualize on

17:49

the help of listeners like you to create

17:51

podcasts like this one to reach and

17:52

support more people in more places we

17:54

have an ambitious mission to shape the

17:56

world for difference and we welcome you

17:58

to join us in achieving our goals

18:00

learn more at understood.org

18:02

mission

18:04

how to get that job is produced by

18:06

andrew lee and justin d wright who also

18:08

wrote our theme song

18:09

laura key is our editorial director at

18:11

understood scott cashier is our creative

18:14

director

18:15

seth melnick and briana berry are our

18:17

production director

18:19

thanks again for listening

18:21

[Music]

18:42

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock