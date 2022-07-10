Finding a Fashion Job With Nice Co-Workers Who Get Your ADHD [Video]

By Understood
Zo V says sometimes she just can’t pay attention. But when she has the chance to be creative, this nice girl from Brooklyn gets hyperfocused as a seamstress in the fashion industry. Find out how Zo found a job that fits her differences.
To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…
We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]
Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2021 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:01
[Music]
0:02
[Applause]
0:03
[Music]
0:05
from the understood podcast network this
0:07
is how did you get that job a podcast
0:10
that explores the unique and often
0:11
unexpected career paths of people with
0:14
learning and thinking differences my
0:16
name is eleni matheal and i’m a user
0:18
researcher here at understood that means
0:20
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
0:22
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
0:24
learn and who we are
0:26
i’ll be your host
0:29
[Music]
0:30
today we’re talking to zoe v who works
0:33
two jobs in the fashion industry and has
0:35
adhd
0:37
so does clothing repair and alterations
0:39
in a retail store and she also
0:41
freelances as a seamstress and designer
0:44
she says sometimes she can’t focus or
0:46
pay attention but when she has a chance
0:47
to be creative and in control she gets
0:50
things done
0:53
so my name is zoe she her pronouns happy
0:56
chillin
0:57
from brooklyn
0:59
i am very loud very hard-headed
1:01
very opinionated and i do have some
1:04
attention challenges
1:06
but i’m a sweet girl
1:08
so you studied fashion and you interned
1:10
and worked in the industry so i would
1:12
love to hear where you have landed in
1:14
your career
1:15
today and then just give me a quick
1:17
overview of
1:18
how you got there and also like any
1:21
inspiration along the way
1:23
i’m
1:24
currently in retail and i am a
1:26
seamstress so
1:28
a lot of my the stuff that i currently
1:30
do involves hands-on stuff it allows me
1:33
to like kind of toy with things like
1:36
problem solve
1:37
i also work one-on-one with a lot of
1:39
people so i have to be someone that
1:41
communicates
1:42
a lot
1:43
the job that i’m currently working out
1:45
where i’m working one-on-one with
1:47
clients who want to purchase items
1:49
and sometimes they can do customization
1:51
sometimes they come in with repairs and
1:53
sometimes they’re just coming in
1:54
perusing that is a very stimulating
1:56
environment for me because i’m talking
1:58
to different people from all different
1:59
works of life they’re like i want this
2:02
and i have to find a way to meet that so
2:05
there’s a challenge for me and it feels
2:07
nice feeling like oh i can like let’s
2:09
see if i can rise to the occasion yeah
2:11
it’s not necessarily fast paced but
2:13
there’s a lot going on and there’s a lot
2:14
from that my attention can go to it
2:16
sounds like how your brain works yes
2:19
i’m very excited to do customizations
2:21
because even though i’m in essence
2:22
working retail it makes me feel like i
2:24
have creative agency i think that’s the
2:26
most important thing about my job so
2:28
it’s nice to have that
2:30
consistently going on
2:32
and it’s just like what i enjoy about my
2:35
main source of income is i just feel
2:37
like i have creative agency there yeah i
2:39
might not be like the top seller but i
2:41
think i’m a pretty damn good repair
2:43
person yeah and it feels good
2:46
and also i think i have really nice
2:47
co-workers so yeah that’s great i want
2:50
to hear more about creative agency why
2:52
is it important to you
2:54
and
2:55
what does it look like day to day to
2:56
have creative agency like in your eyes
2:59
in my current job there’s some aspect of
3:01
customization where we have people that
3:04
come in they say oh i would like to do
3:05
this
3:06
i would talk to the customer and i’d be
3:08
like okay so like what do you
3:10
specifically want i could give you some
3:11
recommendations if they’re on board with
3:14
it that is
3:16
a sale one two it allows me to fidget
3:19
and do a little like poking around with
3:22
what i am customizing on their behalf
3:24
it makes me feel good knowing that i’m
3:26
doing a job that stimulates me i think
3:29
is the word it like makes me feel
3:31
stimulated versus like past jobs that i
3:33
was working in where i don’t have agency
3:37
there would be instances where i would
3:39
do tasks a particular way and they would
3:41
be like i don’t understand why you’re
3:42
doing it like this like that’s not how
3:43
it’s done and i’m like well this is an
3:46
example of how it’s done this is a
3:47
technique that i was taught in school
3:49
and it’s a technique that has helped me
3:51
like if i’m being asked to do an
3:53
alteration with a client for example
3:55
like address alteration and the person
3:58
that i’m working for they’re asking me
4:00
hey i need you to do this alteration i
4:01
need you to get their dimensions and
4:03
everything so that we can tailor it but
4:05
then they’re like but i need you to do
4:06
it this way and this way and also it
4:08
needs to be like this and like this the
4:10
idea that things have to be only in one
4:12
cookie cutter certain way like i
4:13
struggle with that a lot
4:15
yeah because i find that alternative
4:17
thinking leads for more
4:20
possibilities yeah 100 that makes sense
4:22
why you really enjoy problem solving
4:25
and i know when we last spoke you did
4:26
talk about not wanting to be like a
4:28
corporate cog and not necessarily
4:31
wanting like to sit at a desk all day
4:33
unironically though the current job that
4:35
i’m working is corporate but i’m not out
4:37
of dust
4:39
i’m not out of debt so that’s nice yeah
4:42
what do you think is the biggest myth
4:44
that people have about the fashion
4:45
industry it’s funny because like i tell
4:48
people who
4:49
aren’t necessarily involved in fashion
4:52
who just see the glamorous side of
4:53
fashion i tell them about how actually
4:56
ugly it gets
4:58
and that it’s a glamorized labor job
5:01
people don’t realize how laborious it is
5:03
how much energy you’re putting into it
5:05
that people who like don’t necessarily
5:07
find that stuff all that stimulating
5:09
they’re like oh my god
5:11
like this is what you do
5:13
i feel like my job journey has not been
5:15
very traditional i worked a lot of odd
5:17
jobs like nothing really stuck for me
5:20
there are days that i love what i do i’m
5:22
basically obsessed with what i do i
5:24
cannot help what i do
5:25
but then there are days where i’m like
5:27
damn i look at the folder on my hard
5:29
drive of every job i’ve applied to so
5:31
many jobs and like the job that i have
5:34
now and maybe like two other jobs were
5:36
the ones that stuck out of like maybe 50
5:38
that i’ve applied to over the last two
5:40
years i feel like my job journey would
5:43
not be legitimate to some people which
5:45
makes me sad if i’m being honest and i
5:47
don’t like thinking about it because it
5:49
does make me cry sometimes it does not
5:51
make me feel adequate
5:53
but you have multiple jobs right now and
5:55
it sounds like you found a really good
5:56
balance that really works for you
5:58
yeah it feels good to have a job where i
6:00
can
6:01
hone in on what i think i’m good at
6:03
like it’s very technical job so it feels
6:06
good knowing that i can
6:08
embrace the technical aspects of my own
6:10
skills and personality
6:12
so you have this job that you enjoy
6:15
and at the same time you’ve had some
6:16
other discoveries about your own
6:18
learning and thinking differences can
6:20
you tell us a little bit about your
6:21
diagnosis
6:22
over the last year it’s just been a lot
6:25
of
6:26
realizations about my own mental health
6:29
so
6:30
i
6:31
would say that i got formally diagnosed
6:33
but it was like a couple consultations
6:36
with a mental health professional and
6:38
trying to figure out what’s going on
6:39
from there i had like some vocabulary to
6:42
assign
6:43
to my mental health struggles and
6:44
challenges and from there i’ve been able
6:46
to navigate it a lot easier
6:49
i realized what i didn’t know about
6:50
myself before
6:52
was like looking into how things
6:54
influence what i have been struggling
6:56
with so diet habits daily habits sleep
7:00
patterns also not punishing myself for
7:02
not being able to handle certain
7:04
situations finding techniques to handle
7:06
situations that say
7:09
most functioning
7:10
folks who don’t struggle with what i
7:12
struggle with like techniques that they
7:14
don’t necessarily use that work for me
7:16
was it anything that came up that was
7:17
like specifically like around attention
7:20
yes i don’t have the best attention span
7:22
my memory can be very spotty unless
7:24
someone mentions something and it
7:26
immediately allows me to remember
7:27
something else
7:29
like the way that i approach tasks and
7:32
problems involves me
7:33
one i think i have to be very interested
7:36
i have to be like yes like i want to
7:38
solve this and from there
7:40
i do get obsessive but it allows me to
7:42
like
7:43
focus on things that i need to focus on
7:45
solve problems it allows me to handle
7:47
tasks in that specific way
7:50
and how would you describe how your mind
7:51
works how do you approach problems and
7:53
challenges
7:55
i’ll give an example
7:57
so say there’s like a problem everyone
7:59
can solve it properly but everyone will
8:01
have different ways of solving that
8:03
problem
8:04
i’m an artist
8:06
i want to be able to make what i want to
8:08
make
8:09
if i don’t have immediate access to the
8:12
tools that i need to pursue that for
8:13
myself i’m going to find a way to do
8:15
that so let me either find alternatives
8:19
or make my own tools
8:21
what helps me
8:22
improvise so that i get what i need to
8:25
meet my own needs is just how i think
8:28
everything is a puzzle
8:31
it’s just about being resourceful yes
8:32
that’s what i’m trying to say it’s about
8:34
being resourceful i would say like for
8:36
example i’m a seamstress
8:38
what if my machine breaks well i’ma
8:40
teach myself how to hand stitch so that
8:42
i can make what i want to make
8:44
and then eventually i’ll get my machine
8:46
fixed that’s kind of how i’m thinking
8:47
about it yeah yeah if that makes sense
8:50
but it can be exhausting constantly have
8:51
to improvise out of a situation so that
8:54
your needs are met but i think it is an
8:56
important tool to have yeah especially
8:58
over the last year it’s just like well
9:00
what do you do when things are literally
9:01
not running your way and everything is
9:03
absolutely out of your control
9:05
like it’s good to know how to be
9:07
resourceful
9:08
yeah definitely
9:10
could you tell me a little bit more
9:11
about being a freelance seamstress and
9:13
how that works for you
9:14
how does that fit into everything you’re
9:15
doing
9:16
so besides working retail i also do
9:20
freelance so people do come to me for
9:22
like fashion
9:23
illustration and stuff like that still
9:26
basically a lot of my freelance seems
9:29
just work involves a client will come to
9:31
me
9:32
and they’ll say hey so like i saw your
9:34
work online
9:35
i
9:36
am aware of what you do
9:38
i’m looking for a powder maker or a
9:41
sample maker and
9:43
some people are looking for someone to
9:45
make a garment like oh i need like a
9:48
dress and then i would make the pattern
9:50
a pattern is basically a two-dimensional
9:54
accurate to the measurement as possible
9:56
flat of items that we wear or use
9:59
or think of it like a blueprint
10:02
like a building is three-dimensional but
10:03
before we even get to that part we need
10:05
a 2d layout of how this is going to look
10:08
and the point of the pattern is
10:10
especially in fashion like people speak
10:12
different languages in fashion your
10:13
pattern has to be
10:15
well illustrated so that anyone who
10:17
speaks any language can read this
10:19
pattern and assemble the item
10:21
so let’s look at a t-shirt before it
10:23
lays on a three-dimensional form the
10:25
pieces need to be drawn on a pattern
10:27
flat so that when things are cut out and
10:30
you sew them together it is now fitted
10:32
on a three-dimensional form
10:34
so you mentioned that a stimulating
10:36
environment is really important to you a
10:38
place where you can move around a lot if
10:39
you’re sitting at a desk it makes you
10:41
really sleepy you want to have a lot of
10:43
variety in your day so i’m curious when
10:46
did you start to learn that about
10:48
yourself and what worked for you in a
10:50
work environment
10:51
i think i realized this in middle school
10:53
and i remember oh my god my grades were
10:56
not doing well
10:57
but there was a class that i really
10:58
liked i really loved my united states
11:00
history class mainly because i thought
11:02
my teacher was so funny and he was
11:04
really fun
11:06
he was just a great professor and i
11:08
remember we had like a parent-teacher
11:10
conference and he was like it’s always
11:12
been doing too well in this class but i
11:13
can tell she wants to learn i really
11:15
like that class because of that teacher
11:16
i hope he’s doing okay though because he
11:18
actually got sick and we’re like oh my
11:20
god like i hope he’s okay he bought some
11:22
girl scout i used to be in girl scouts
11:24
and the day i delivered them he wasn’t
11:27
in class and i thought oh he’s just not
11:29
going to come in for the day
11:30
he never came back and i never knew why
11:32
come find out he was sick
11:34
and i was like
11:36
no like i wanted to give you the cookies
11:39
but yeah
11:40
see this is what i mean by like i
11:42
started talking about random stuff like
11:44
no worries it’s my job to get you back
11:46
on track so let me ask you a follow-up
11:48
question real quick so you’ve mentioned
11:51
while you’re in class but there was a
11:52
lot of classes that you weren’t
11:53
necessarily doing well in and you had
11:56
this realization where you were like
11:57
well
11:59
i’m not trying to do badly i’m actually
12:01
trying really hard yeah
12:03
can you are you able to articulate what
12:05
the things that you’re struggling with
12:07
and like can you maybe frame it around
12:10
some like attention or like stimulation
12:12
or like anything that you think might be
12:14
related
12:15
looking back
12:17
because i recognized it in the moment
12:19
but i didn’t like have the best
12:21
vocabulary for it i was just like i’m
12:23
hyper focusing on one thing therefore
12:25
i’m neglecting everything else i did not
12:28
realize that i was neglecting everything
12:29
else when i was focusing on one thing
12:31
now that i’m much older i’m like if
12:34
something is going to interest me it’s
12:35
going to interest me and i’m going to
12:36
put my best foot forward that’s not to
12:38
say that i’m intentionally not caring
12:40
about anything else but in order for me
12:42
to really take things seriously it has
12:44
to grab my attention which sucks
12:47
like if i don’t feel like cleaning my
12:49
room i don’t feel like cleaning my room
12:50
and that’s not to say that i would
12:52
rather be in a slobby environment
12:54
because i cannot handle
12:55
my living space not being clean but if
12:58
i’m not in the headspace to clean my
13:00
room
13:01
i have to
13:02
figure out why i’m not cleaning my room
13:04
like i can’t just clean it a lot of the
13:06
times when my room is not clean sorry
13:08
i’m like connecting the dots here but
13:10
it’s because i’m like struggling with
13:12
something emotionally
13:14
so then i in order for me to clean my
13:15
room i have to i have to address the
13:17
issue mentally i’m like oh i’m just
13:19
feeling very sad because something
13:21
happened and i never addressed it and
13:23
then i’ll address it and then i’m like
13:24
okay i could clean my room so
13:26
similarly when it came to my grades in
13:28
middle school
13:30
i wasn’t investing in my other classes
13:31
because i had a lot going on in life but
13:33
i didn’t recognize it at the time
13:35
one thing i hear a lot in my research
13:37
with adhd folks or add folks is really
13:40
trying to like harness positive emotion
13:42
and it being really difficult to find
13:44
motivation
13:47
when they’re in like a more negative
13:49
headspace yeah that’s really common it
13:51
makes a lot of sense when you think
13:52
about it yeah
13:53
so you mentioned hyperfocus and actually
13:56
i think when we spoke last you mentioned
13:58
that hyperfocus is one of your strengths
14:02
yes this is why i don’t really
14:04
care to call things like mental health
14:06
struggles or mental health issues
14:08
because whether you are like someone
14:09
that’s highly functioning or you
14:12
actually don’t struggle with mental
14:14
health challenges or you’re someone that
14:15
greatly struggles with mental health
14:17
challenges there is a pro and a con for
14:20
everything so for me i like to think of
14:22
my
14:23
like hyper focusing tendencies as a
14:26
positive especially when i’m in a very
14:29
stimulating environment because if i’m
14:31
gonna get something done i’m gonna get
14:32
something done
14:34
because i’m one very hard-headed and i’m
14:36
like i if things are not running my way
14:38
i’m gonna make a way so that it gets my
14:40
way
14:41
yeah yeah
14:44
that’s how i see it
14:45
it’s like i’m not one to like give up i
14:48
like a challenge that’s amazing
14:50
and now that you have a job that you
14:52
really like do you have any advice for
14:54
people that might still be looking for a
14:56
job or career
14:57
my advice to people who
14:59
are dealing with learning challenges
15:02
one there’s a place for everyone in this
15:03
society do not let anyone tell you not
15:06
to because we have no choice everyone
15:08
thinks differently everyone comes from
15:10
different understandings there has to be
15:11
a place for everyone in this society
15:12
because everyone exists two
15:15
it does help to know people
15:17
you know what i’m saying it’s a bit
15:19
unfortunate
15:20
but
15:21
i really hate that i that’s how it is in
15:24
certain fields and in certain jobs
15:26
but it does help to know people don’t be
15:28
afraid to ask for help
15:30
don’t be afraid to be like yo i need a
15:32
job you know anyone that’s hiring
15:33
because this is what i can do because it
15:36
might work in your favor
15:38
now that you have these two jobs that
15:41
you’re working how you feel about that
15:42
setup for you personally and if you
15:45
think that it’s the right fit for you
15:47
and ultimately as you were just talking
15:49
about what is right for you i think in
15:51
the moment it’s right for me because
15:53
there are goals that i have for myself
15:55
within the next few years and i feel
15:57
like the jobs that i’m currently working
16:00
are going to help me obtain that what
16:02
i’m doing right now is help me obtain
16:04
a bigger and brighter version of myself
16:06
in the future and then when i level up
16:09
i’ll see if there’s going to be a bigger
16:11
opportunity for me
16:12
i find i’ve been the happiest doing what
16:14
i wanted to do
16:16
and finding places for myself and
16:18
finding space for myself in spaces that
16:20
invite me that is where i’m like
16:22
thriving right now literally
16:24
thanks for sharing though i think it’s
16:26
such a great achievement that you’ve
16:28
been able to figure out a setup that
16:30
works really well for you both
16:33
in a freelance and an employed
16:35
environment
16:36
so thank you
16:38
of course it was lovely being here
16:39
actually i’m not gonna lie i was like
16:41
trying not to cry when i was talking
16:43
about some of my job stuff i was like
16:46
uh sometimes i don’t feel legitimate in
16:48
my work it doesn’t feel good which is
16:51
why i can be so like abrasive
16:53
in my stances i’m just like no
16:56
this is how i feel and this is how it’s
16:57
gonna get done because i’m just like i
16:58
had to make myself feel legitimate in my
17:00
work so
17:02
thank you for having me
17:05
[Music]
17:07
this has been how’d you get that job a
17:10
part of the understood podcast network
17:12
you can listen and subscribe to how did
17:14
you get that job on apple spotify or
17:16
wherever you get your podcast and if you
17:18
like what you heard today tell someone
17:20
about it
17:21
how’d you get that job is for you so we
17:23
want to make sure you’re getting what
17:24
you need go to u.org that job to share
17:27
your thoughts and to find resources from
17:29
every episode that’s the letter u as in
17:31
understood.org
17:34
that job do you have a learning
17:36
difference in a job you’re passionate
17:37
about email us at that job
17:40
understood.org if you’d like to tell us
17:42
how you got that job we’d love to hear
17:44
from you as a non-profit and social
17:47
impact organization and decidualize on
17:49
the help of listeners like you to create
17:51
podcasts like this one to reach and
17:52
support more people in more places we
17:54
have an ambitious mission to shape the
17:56
world for difference and we welcome you
17:58
to join us in achieving our goals
18:00
learn more at understood.org
18:02
mission
18:04
how to get that job is produced by
18:06
andrew lee and justin d wright who also
18:08
wrote our theme song
18:09
laura key is our editorial director at
18:11
understood scott cashier is our creative
18:14
director
18:15
seth melnick and briana berry are our
18:17
production director
18:19
thanks again for listening
18:21
[Music]
18:42
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock