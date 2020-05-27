Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Finding Moments of Presence During a Pandemic

Finding Moments of Presence During a Pandemic

Name what’s most important to you.

1. Find the air bubbles of safety.

2. Take comfort in the safety.

3. Hang out in the air bubble of safety until you really feel it. Notice how you feel it.

4. Name what’s most important to you.

5. Ask yourself, how do you want to be during this time of uncertainty? (Not how do you want the world or others to change.)

6. What is the next right considered action to support yourself to inhabit your desired state of being? Put that in place.

7. Your state of being within yourself will have ripple effects for those whose lives intersect with yours.

Previously Published on Medium

Featured Image: Shutterstock

About Anna Holtzman

Anna Holtzman, MHC-LP is a mind-body psychotherapist, writer and silence breaker. www.annaholtzman.com

Become a Member

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

