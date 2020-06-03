Finding Togetherness in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chances are, if you live thousands of miles away from your family, you probably do not qualify as a typical ‘family person’ to start with.

I know of a few friends who would be absolutely against living that far away from their relatives. I think of the 17-year-old who once realized after a short vacation out of town that she would never be able to leave our small city for more than a few weeks, ever. There’s also the world-traveler who always comes back because his family is what grants him part of his identity in the world.

Coronavirus turned our homes into fortresses, and the confines of our own cities into exotic lands. Other countries are now utterly out of reach, akin to far-away galaxies.

I live a continent and an ocean away from my relatives. Facetiming my way through big and small family events is pretty much how I live.

It should have been terrible to be that remote as a global pandemic struck.

Yet, if anything, the pandemic made us more available to each other. It brought us together in a new way.

. . .

Remotely is all we ever are

There are not a thousand different ways to maintain contact with family members that are a solid 11-hour flight away from you. Mostly, there’s the phone and the various outlets it offers such as WhatsApp, skype, plain old telephone number, facetime and whatnot.

The time window that can accommodate two speakers on each side of the globe, is very narrow. With a 9-hour time difference between me and my relatives, it’s just plain difficult to organize anything because my interlocutor is inevitably doing the exact opposite of what I’m doing.

When I am having brunch, they’re partying, when they’re waking up, I am going to sleep. Throw a working day in the mix and you have to wait the weekends to talk.

But that was pre-COVID-19 when we had routines, commutes, workplaces to be at most of the days and events to attend at night.

. . .

We now live in the same reality

In a strange turn of events, Coronavirus imposed one single piece of news on the entire planet. Everyone’s topic of conversation and agenda became the pandemic that swept its way across the world.

Our collective timeline, my family’s and mine, took the shape of a bell, the now-famous curve that had to be flattened.

France decreed a stay-at-home order on March 17, California on March 19. Amid the chaos and the confusing outpouring of news, my family and I entered a new reality together, a continent apart.

As frightening as the pandemic was, and still is, it gave us a common ground on which to live similar experiences.

It made our lives touch again.

. . .

We invite our whole selves to the conversation again

We all had one last day at work before we settled in our homes, never too far from our phones and our screens.

In times of such uncertainty, it seemed evident to enquire about relatives and get closer, even if that meant checking on them during our work hours. There was no need to precise the obvious: our families came first.

Time became one big jumble of professional and personal mixed up.

I allowed myself to take breaks to text with my mother without feeling guilty. I checked on my grandparents who’d usually be hard to reach because the only time I could call them during the week would have been on my busy commute to work. What used to be unfeasible became possible.

Now, when I was waking up, my sister was reading in her bed at 5 pm in France, and when I was having an early happy hour at home, chances were that, well past midnight, she was still awake, not finding sleep.

As a result, we share more. We indulge in the bonding activity of offering the tiniest fractions of our lives, from what we eat to what we read.

We don’t have to break down the complexity of our daily lives into easy-to-swallow bite-size bits. We don’t have to sum ourselves up anymore.

We have plenty of time. There is no rush because no one is going anywhere.

As bad as it is, we have been able to reintroduce spontaneity into our exchanges, calling on the spur of the moment, assured to get someone on the line.

. . .

The world caught up with us

My mother’s birthday was in March, my sister’s in April. I was there for none. Had not Coronavirus stopped me from traveling to Europe, nothing would have been different. I wouldn’t have been there anyway.

The only difference is that now, I can’t do any differently.

The boundaries between our countries have been sealed shut but, strangely, this provides some relief. It is useless to try and convince them to come to me, just as it is preposterous for them to talk about getting together in France.

This is how we have been living for the past three years anyway, we know how to do this.

We just had to lean into this situation and keep handling it just like we had until this.

Around us, other families were trying to figure out what it meant to be apart. They invented all sorts of tricks to cheer each other up, waving from the window, honking down the street, sending memes, and zooming time away.

In the midst of all the uncertainty, my family is just where it has been these past years: thousands of miles away from me and still close enough that the touch of a screen can summon them.

I don’t know when I’ll see them again. But for now, we explore the nooks and crannies of our mutual hobbies, ping each other for stupid reasons, and enjoy hours-long conversations.

We do the only thing we can: articulating our emotions into words, for they travel faster than we can.

—

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

