Finding Your Dream Woman: Where to Look and How to Attract Her

If you’ve been reading my content, you’ll have seen me posting pics and videos with women like the one below lately. Loosely put, she ( and others like her) is my ideal girl woman. However, a massive number of things came together for me to meet her. In this post, however, I’m going to focus on the top three which are:

I knew exactly what I was looking for in a woman I knew where to find women like that I had what they wanted in a man I had the balls to approach them when I saw them

So, let’s look at all three factors.

…

1 – Do you know where to find your ideal woman?

Too many saps, men and women alike, expect to meet their ideal partners by spiritual osmosis. Still, real life isn’t a cheesy daytime rom-com. Dating is like marketing; you’re promoting a product in a marketplace so insanely competitive that the word cutthroat doesn’t do it justice.

However, instead of the latest iPhone or Beats By Dre Headphones, you’re promoting yourself. And, just like with corporate advertising, if you don’t know who your target audience is and where they are, you’ll never attract them.

Who is your ideal woman, and where the hell is she?

My type is:

Funny

Physically active

Spiritual

Party animal

Kind-hearted

Intelligent

Sexual

Etc

So, based on that, it’s no accident that I meet lots of these women in Bali. Because it’s a playground for people like that. In fact, part of why I went there in the first place was for that very reason.

So yeah, what’s your ideal woman like and where the hell is she? If you don’t know, you’ll never find her and will always have to settle for women who don’t really do it for you.

Where can you find nerdy, conservative, religious, spiritual, successful, fit, or any other types of girls you might be into?

Have a damn good think about this, and start going wherever you need to be to find them, online or offline.

…

2 – Are you your ideal woman’s ideal man?

I bet you’ve never asked yourself that, have you? Have you? Well, most people haven’t, so don’t worry because you’re in good company. Still, all the great company in the world doesn’t change the fact that you need to think about this.

As a coach, I’ve stumped tons of people with this question. People who realised with wide eyes and gaping mouths that they assumed their ideal woman wouldn’t have any standards for what she wanted in her dream man.

You know, the AI sex dolls that will be here in the next few years? The ones that’ll be designed to look and act however a man wants while mindlessly accepting his slovenly ass with no preference for what he brings to the table?

Most people, men and women, secretly want and expect that from their partners.

But life isn’t a cheesy daytime romcom.

You have things you want and need from a woman, and she has something she wants and needs from your black ass. And you know what? If you don’t have whatever she wants and needs, then she won’t want and need you. It’s that simple. You must be as close to your ideal woman’s version of her perfect man as possible to get her, so let’s think about that for a minute.

And FYI, I’m talking about emotional characteristics as well as tangible things like a job, a nice body, or a dress sense. Anyway, let’s say your ideal woman is:

Fit and healthy

Entrepreneurial

Spontaneous

So what’s she going to want?

Well, a fit and healthy woman isn’t going to want to be with a fat and out-of-shape junk food-eating slob, is she? What she is going to want is a man who’s even fitter and healthier than her.

If she’s entrepreneurial, she might not care if her man is too. He might just need to have an excellent job. But he’d ideally be someone who could teach her something about business or connect her to people who’d help the growth of her brand.

Women don’t like to take the lead in relationships. They want to be enveloped in your solid masculine energy and able to connect to their feminine energies as a result. This means a spontaneous woman is probably gonna want a man who’s even more spontaneous so she can feel like she’s being overwhelmed by the force of his being and not the other way around. You get me?

Now look, before you jump on your high horse about how you disagree with my interpretations of what women with these traits want, realise that this isn’t the point. Whether I’m right or wrong by saying a spontaneous woman wants an even more spontaneous man isn’t what you should be wasting your time thinking about. You should realise that I’m 1000% right in that your ideal woman has an ideal man mapped out on her head, and you should be asking yourself if that’s you.

If not, you’ve got two choices:

Work to become that guy Settle for a woman of lower quality

…

…

3 – Are you too scared to approach women?

Years ago, I used to spend hours approaching beautiful women. I’d literally walk the streets of Central London with my friends from midday till 6pm, battling fear and insecurity to become a better man, but I don’t do that anymore.

In fact, I can’t remember the last time I did. My goal was always to smash my fear in the face and integrate a new skill set into my life so I’d have the courage and ability to speak to women as and when I saw them.

This meant I wasn’t lost in a paralysing sea of panic and negative emotions when I saw my girl in that Balinese pet store, which meant I could talk to her confidently. Here’s what I said.

Hey, I know this is a bit random, but I had to come and speak to you. You look gorgeous, and I’d love to take you for a coffee.

That first sentence is what’s known as a statement of empathy. Essentially, it lets the woman know you understand that approaching her goes outside of social norms and that you’re not an uncalibrated weirdo.

The second sentence establishes a man-to-woman vibe and ensures she doesn’t think you’re just there to have a friendly chat. A lot of the times, when guys approach, they do so in a way that seems like they’re just being nice, so the woman feels no vibe and isn’t sexually interested even if she does like them as a person.

I didn’t do that. I placed my balls on the table immediately, and she loved it.

FYI, I’m not saying that going in direct (as I did here) is the only way to approach a woman. A lot of coaches think it’s best to be indirect and let the chemistry build subtly, and I think there’s a lot of merit to that mindset, but it’s just not what I did here. Different styles work for different people.

After that, it was a simple case of swapping numbers, letting her cuddle my dog, Yoshi, teasing her a little, and arranging our date.

…

You’re going to get rejected, & that’s OK

Has every woman I’ve approached swapped details with me? No. I’ve been rejected countless times, but those rejections don’t affect my life in the least, and if I was too afraid to face them, I’d have also been too scared to speak to my girl in that pet store.

Guys who don’t approach are afraid, but they don’t realise that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Any time you back out of approaching a woman because you’re scared of failure is a literal failure. She isn’t in your life, DMs, or bed, and what’s more, because you didn’t actually approach her, you haven’t had the chance to figure out where you went wrong to do better in the future.

You just failed.

So maybe it’s time to stop failing and start winning.

And that’s all for now. Obrigado por ler.

Excelsior.

Ciaran

Love is a friendship that has caught fire. Ann Landers

…

—

