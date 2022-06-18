First African American Lead Purchaser’s Higher Bid Attempt for Denver Broncos Opens Door for Inclusion and Diversity in the NFL

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) –15 June 2022 — As the Walter-Penner Group headed up by, among others, the heir to Walmart Mr. Rob Walton and included prolific investment guru, influential national leader in corporate and civic organizations, and African American Ms. Mellody Hobson, were in the throes of closing a US$4.65 billion deal to purchase the Denver Broncos, a much higher but late arriving bid for the football team was brought to the table by the African American Sports Investment Consortium (“AASIC”) on behalf of a reclusive African American billionaire. While AASIC remains mum on the identity of the reclusive African American billionaire – the first African American NFL Lead Purchaser — and the exact dollar amount of the higher but late arriving bid for the Denver Broncos, it is estimated that the bid may have been close to US$2.35 billion higher than the US$4.65 billion price tag paid by the Walter-Penner Group for the NFL team.

“The higher but late arriving bid for the Denver Broncos comes on the heels of the 15 April 2022 announcement by AASIC that it had secured an African American lead purchaser — the NFL’s first African American leader purchaser — and as a result, AASIC with the African American billionaire at the helm, was poised to shatter the NFL’s ‘ownership glass ceiling’. Although the name of the African American lead purchaser has not been made public, both the Denver Broncos, the National Football League Players Association, and the National Football League know who he is. He received an electronic communication from the Denver Broncos informing him that they could not accept his higher bid as a definitive agreement had been reached with the Penner-Walton Group. The fact that the NFL’s first African American lead purchaser attempted to come to the table with a higher bid for the Denver Broncos along with the great news that Ms. Mellody Hobson has become a co-owner of the Denver Broncos – the first African American co-owner of an American football team — is historic and opens the door for inclusion and diversity in the National Football League. We are excited about Ms. Hobson’s boundary transcending accomplishment and extend our congratulations to her,” remarked James M. DeLeon of AASIC, a retired highly respected jurist in the Municipal Court Division of the Court of Common Pleas of the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania whose career spanned five decades.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For further information concerning AASIC’s historic move which is helping to open the door for inclusion and diversity in the National Football League, contact the AASIC at (215) 300-0585.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock