First Love Revisited

“Dear Ron,” I read, “I couldn’t believe it when I found your name on the Internet. I’m Ingrid, the girl from Germany. Perhaps you remember our many letters flying across the ocean…”

I’m about to erase the email as it has no subject and looks like spam; my finger hovers above the delete button.

Then it hits me like a bolt from the blue — this is Ingrid, my first love — and my heart leaps! We haven’t been in touch since 1970. Youthful memories come flooding back.

How we met

1966, Bad Godesberg, near Bonn, Germany (twinned with Maidenhead in England, my home town).

I’m on a school exchange, and with a few classmates in a discotheque. We’re nervous 15-year-olds, desperate to practise our German with the local girls, but terrified of rejection. Coloured lights are bouncing off the disco ball and the sound system is booming out Tamla Motown classics.

I can’t take my eyes off of a girl, about five feet seven, with long dark hair framing a finely featured face. She’s wearing a loose chiffon blouse and a flared miniskirt above the most gorgeous legs I’ve ever seen. She’s dancing with a couple of friends, swinging her hips, elbows tucked in by her waist and wrists twirling, dipping her shoulder on the beat and occasionally giving a flick of her head which sends her silky hair flying across her face.

The song changes to ‘This old heart of mine’ by the Isley Brothers, a personal favourite. I take a gulp of my rum and coke, put my glass down and walk up to her. “Hast du lust zu tanzen? (Would you like to dance?)” I ask in my awful English accent. It’s a bit of a dumb approach line, as she’s already dancing anyway. I should have added ‘mit mir’ (with me).

She doesn’t answer but turns towards me and keeps dancing, so I try to get in sync with her and let the Motown sound do its thing. We smile at each other but the music’s too loud to speak. The song segues into ‘My Girl’ by Otis Redding, with a slower beat. I tentatively put my right arm round her waist and feel a thrill as she brings the fingers of her left hand to rest on my shoulder. I reach out my left hand and splay my fingers, which she meshes with the fingers of her right hand, and we sway to the rhythm as one. My heart melts. Even today Otis is my favourite singer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We spend the next couple of days together, at the local swimming pool, in bars and back at the disco. When it’s time for me to leave, she comes with me to the station and gives me a ring with her initials stamped on it. We promise to write to each other and make plans to meet again. On the long journey home I’m in dreamland.

Letters, diaries and photos

We keep our relationship alive with long, passionate letters (8 pages, 10 pages, 12 pages) that bear the letters S.W.A.L.K. (sealed with a large kiss) or H.O.L.L.A.N.D. (hope our love lasts and never dies) on the back of the envelope. I long for these letters, eager to catch the scent of her perfume and hungry for her latest news.

My recollections of those days are misty but my dusty old diaries, long buried in a drawer, bring back glimpses of the swinging sixties.

“9 August 1967: Met Ingrid at Victoria Station, looking fab. Almost drowned in our first kiss in a year…13 August 1967: Went with Ing to Windsor Jazz and Blues Festival. Everyone wearing strange clothes, painted faces and flowers in hair. Bumped into Steve Broughton, who gave us some puffs on a spliff. Dizzy and dreamy, smooching on the grass. Groovy music — Cream, Chicken Shack and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. A huggin’, grinnin’ and lovin’ day.”

“2 July 1968: Went to Germany to play football for Maidenhead Under 18s vs Bad Godesberg. Lost 6–1! Ing was there. We went on to swimming pool and lazed around, talking sweet nothings. Left my watch with her.”

Some of the entries make for painful reading. “1 April 1969: (Bad Godesberg) April Fools’ Day, and guess who’s the fool. Went to Zwiwi’s with Charlie Bauer and saw Ing there with another guy — felt terrible. What am I doing here?…4 April 1969: (Good Friday) Huge argument which finished it completely. She was round his place last night. Alles ist kaput.”

As I flip through my 1969 diary, part of a torn-up, yellowing, blurred photograph of Ingrid falls out. I guess I ripped it up in anger or disappointment after that disastrous visit to see her. Yet I notice that I didn’t tear through her face, and I gaze across the chasm of half a century at the features that fixated me; those eyes, that nose, those lips.

Unfortunately I can’t find a single letter of the hundreds she must have written to me. Perhaps I destroyed them too in my adolescent rage. Yet we somehow kept in touch, as my 1970 diary records another visit.

By that time I’m living in South London with student friends in a flat that we dub Narnia. While looking for somewhere to live, a crowd of us crammed into a friend’s freezing spare room, we entertain each other by reading from C. S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, and when we find a place to live, our newfound home reminds us of that magical kingdom — an escape from the humdrum world.

“13 November 1970: Ingrid arrived and was welcomed by other Narnians…We got high and wallowed merrily in laughter and song…Went to all-nighter at the Lyceum to see Howlin’ Wolf, Deep Purple, Fleetwood Mac and many others, then back to local café for full English breakfast and slept all day…29 November 1970: Rain on a sad day. Ing cut my hair. Glum goodbyes. Put her on a plane. Sorry ‘cos I didn’t want to.” That’s the last I see of her.

Different lives

In the mid-1970s I get fed up with London — it’s not the swinging place it used to be — and take a job in the Sudan teaching English. The allure of distant and exotic cultures envelops me and for the next decade I roam around Africa, South America and the USA, where I study for a Master’s degree in Creative Writing. In the mid-1980s I move to Thailand, where I teach English and begin selling freelance stories to magazines. I meet a Thai lady I get along with well and still live with in Chiang Mai, in the north of the country.

Ingrid tells me she got married in the early 1970s. She and her husband stayed together 40 years and had four children, though sadly lost their first child due to illness. They’ve now split up, which might be why she felt it safe to contact me. I realize that I’m lucky to have an unusual surname, and also to have my own website, or she might not have found me.

Will Ingrid and I meet again? It’s unlikely, as we’re half a world and 50 years apart, with different lives and obligations. Nevertheless, I’m delighted to have had the chance to relive those heady days, and our emails, which somehow recapture the mood of yesteryear, now have a subject line: we’re already on SWALK #7.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: by Alex Iby on Unsplash