We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / First Openly Trans Officer at Austin Police Department Shares Journey

First Openly Trans Officer at Austin Police Department Shares Journey

Throughout his life, Greg Abbink knew he was a boy, but everyone saw him as a girl. When his nephew came out as trans in 2014, Greg was inspired to do the same - coming out not only to his family, but to his fellow officers at the Austin Police Department.

My name is Greg Abbink and I am from, originally, Canandaigua, New York.
00:10
And I remember it was around 4 or 5 years of age when I had the realization that, as
00:18
I would put in my own terms probably at that age, I was just born in the wrong body.
00:22
So over the years, my parents would tell us that they had two names picked out for my
00:27
two sisters and I for when we were born – both male and female names – and the name that
00:33
they told me they had chosen for me or what would have or should have been my name was
00:38
Greg.
00:39
And so I latched on to that name because that’s the name I most identified with.
00:44
And so in 1980, my mom was charting my height on the inside pantry door at my childhood
00:50
home.
00:51
I was 5 years old and I must have persuaded her to write that name and there in sharpie
00:57
marker is my name Greg.
01:00
At the time, it was profound that my mom would have even obliged me in doing it, because
01:07
for me that was my name.
01:09
It confirmed what I knew to be true – that even as young as 5 years old, I knew that
01:15
I always identified as a male and more importantly as Greg.
01:19
So I can remember vividly one time, I maybe was 7 or 8 going to a summer camp – a week-long
01:27
summer camp.
01:29
And this specific week, they grouped me with a group of boys.
01:34
And I was so ecstatic.
01:35
I was like, Finally, they got it right.
01:37
They figured it out.
01:38
And so now I’m going to have a great week with all the other guys in my age group at
01:42
summer camp.
01:43
Well, it wasn’t too long into the day that one of the other counselors came and got me
01:47
and took me out of the male’s group put me in the female group because I guess they
01:51
figured out what my name was.
01:53
So I had to spend the rest of the week and with a bunch of girls at summer camp.
01:59
That was disappointing and not necessarily the memories I wanted to make at a week-long
02:04
camp.
02:05
So it was really difficult growing up identifying as Greg, but the world seeing me as female.
02:12
I thought, Am I the only one who’s like this?
02:15
So I didn’t dare say anything to anyone.
02:17
So I continued on in my life, the world seeing me as female.
02:22
And I knew I was attracted to to females and so, you know, I kind of got the label as lesbian.
02:29
However, I knew that’s not who I was.
02:32
I was a male who was attracted to females.
02:36
Because of my secret, because of who I knew I was but yet what the world saw and how the
02:41
world addressed me, they were at odds and at conflict, so that caused a lot of difficulty
02:47
and struggles for me moving forward as I navigated college and then the military and then finally
02:54
law enforcement.
02:55
In 2014, I had been in law enforcement already for 10 years.
03:00
And it was February 20, 2014 when my younger sister sent an email letter out to all of
03:07
my extended family explaining that who we thought was my niece was actually my nephew.
03:13
And it was that pivotal moment.
03:15
It was that a-ha moment for me where I realized if my brave nephew can come out and be supported
03:23
by my family and feel that unconditional love from my family, why couldn’t I?
03:29
I was 39 at the time.
03:30
I was mature enough and old enough to be able to handle it.
03:34
And so that was the moment, that was the defining moment when my nephew had the courage and
03:40
the bravery – that’s what sparked me to decide I need to come out.
03:45
I knew deep-down my family would be supportive.
03:48
Maybe there was a little bit of a learning curve that had to take place, but I wasn’t
03:54
ultimately worried about being rejected from my family.
03:58
And of course I wasn’t.
04:00
But work was another story.
04:02
I knew I had to tell my co-workers or at least as many as I could think of that I had worked
04:07
with, who knew me in the past 10 years at the department.
04:12
So I spent a lot of time compiling a long letter, which I eventually sent out at work
04:19
via email to everybody.
04:21
And that was very difficult because once you hit send, it’s out there.
04:26
But my greatest fear, I think, was what would people think?
04:29
Would they reject me?
04:31
But I sent the letter out and immediately the number of responses I got – the positive,
04:37
supportive responses I got were overwhelming.
04:40
Folks said, “You are so courageous and so brave, and I’m so proud of you.”
04:45
I’ve had emails that alluded to, “If anyone gives you a hard time, let me know.
04:51
I’ll kick their butt.”
04:52
But no, not directly.
04:54
But just so much support and even some that said, “I’m not quite sure what this means
05:00
but I’m happy to have you teach me.
05:02
I’m happy to learn about it and to watch you progress.”
05:05
When I came out in 2014, I was the first openly transgender police officer at the Austin Police
05:11
Department, which has afforded me a lot of great opportunities.
05:15
I’ve been able to develop curriculum for our police cadets.
05:19
I have assisted human – our human resources department at the city of Austin with a guide
05:24
book for both employees and supervisors.
05:28
I have been contacted by some outside agencies to conduct training for their officers, similar
05:34
to the curriculum that I teach our incoming cadets.
05:37
When I went to change my name in District Court, I gave my paperwork to the judge and
05:42
he reads through the documents and asks you just a couple simple questions.
05:47
And with one stroke of his pen and so effortlessly it seemed like, he gave me the one thing that
05:53
I had wanted for so long and that was to finally, officially, legally be Greg.
05:58
After some anxious waiting for my driver’s license to come in the mail, I opened it up
06:04
in there it is – you know, my picture looking back at me but with the name Greg on it.
06:11
And it was – it was huge because it was official.
06:14
It was – now I can present it to somebody and who I was now matched up with the person
06:20
on my driver’s license and with the name and so that was – that was a really big day.
06:26
And it would never get changed again.
06:28
I often think what would I want, if I could look back now, what I want to tell my younger
06:33
me?
06:34
Tell them don’t give up hope because you are you for a reason.
06:38
You’re not a mistake.
06:40
Everybody’s different.
06:41
Everyone has a different story.
06:44
You just have to find yours and be persistent about it.
06:46
And then find folks who know what your story is meant to be and they will help guide you
06:54
and shepherd you and and hopefully get you started in the direction that you’ve always
06:59
been meant to go in.

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

