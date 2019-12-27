First Openly Trans Officer at Austin Police Department Shares Journey

My name is Greg Abbink and I am from, originally, Canandaigua, New York.

00:10

And I remember it was around 4 or 5 years of age when I had the realization that, as

00:18

I would put in my own terms probably at that age, I was just born in the wrong body.

00:22

So over the years, my parents would tell us that they had two names picked out for my

00:27

two sisters and I for when we were born – both male and female names – and the name that

00:33

they told me they had chosen for me or what would have or should have been my name was

00:38

Greg.

00:39

And so I latched on to that name because that’s the name I most identified with.

00:44

And so in 1980, my mom was charting my height on the inside pantry door at my childhood

00:50

home.

00:51

I was 5 years old and I must have persuaded her to write that name and there in sharpie

00:57

marker is my name Greg.

01:00

At the time, it was profound that my mom would have even obliged me in doing it, because

01:07

for me that was my name.

01:09

It confirmed what I knew to be true – that even as young as 5 years old, I knew that

01:15

I always identified as a male and more importantly as Greg.

01:19

So I can remember vividly one time, I maybe was 7 or 8 going to a summer camp – a week-long

01:27

summer camp.

01:29

And this specific week, they grouped me with a group of boys.

01:34

And I was so ecstatic.

01:35

I was like, Finally, they got it right.

01:37

They figured it out.

01:38

And so now I’m going to have a great week with all the other guys in my age group at

01:42

summer camp.

01:43

Well, it wasn’t too long into the day that one of the other counselors came and got me

01:47

and took me out of the male’s group put me in the female group because I guess they

01:51

figured out what my name was.

01:53

So I had to spend the rest of the week and with a bunch of girls at summer camp.

01:59

That was disappointing and not necessarily the memories I wanted to make at a week-long

02:04

camp.

02:05

So it was really difficult growing up identifying as Greg, but the world seeing me as female.

02:12

I thought, Am I the only one who’s like this?

02:15

So I didn’t dare say anything to anyone.

02:17

So I continued on in my life, the world seeing me as female.

02:22

And I knew I was attracted to to females and so, you know, I kind of got the label as lesbian.

02:29

However, I knew that’s not who I was.

02:32

I was a male who was attracted to females.

02:36

Because of my secret, because of who I knew I was but yet what the world saw and how the

02:41

world addressed me, they were at odds and at conflict, so that caused a lot of difficulty

02:47

and struggles for me moving forward as I navigated college and then the military and then finally

02:54

law enforcement.

02:55

In 2014, I had been in law enforcement already for 10 years.

03:00

And it was February 20, 2014 when my younger sister sent an email letter out to all of

03:07

my extended family explaining that who we thought was my niece was actually my nephew.

03:13

And it was that pivotal moment.

03:15

It was that a-ha moment for me where I realized if my brave nephew can come out and be supported

03:23

by my family and feel that unconditional love from my family, why couldn’t I?

03:29

I was 39 at the time.

03:30

I was mature enough and old enough to be able to handle it.

03:34

And so that was the moment, that was the defining moment when my nephew had the courage and

03:40

the bravery – that’s what sparked me to decide I need to come out.

03:45

I knew deep-down my family would be supportive.

03:48

Maybe there was a little bit of a learning curve that had to take place, but I wasn’t

03:54

ultimately worried about being rejected from my family.

03:58

And of course I wasn’t.

04:00

But work was another story.

04:02

I knew I had to tell my co-workers or at least as many as I could think of that I had worked

04:07

with, who knew me in the past 10 years at the department.

04:12

So I spent a lot of time compiling a long letter, which I eventually sent out at work

04:19

via email to everybody.

04:21

And that was very difficult because once you hit send, it’s out there.

04:26

But my greatest fear, I think, was what would people think?

04:29

Would they reject me?

04:31

But I sent the letter out and immediately the number of responses I got – the positive,

04:37

supportive responses I got were overwhelming.

04:40

Folks said, “You are so courageous and so brave, and I’m so proud of you.”

04:45

I’ve had emails that alluded to, “If anyone gives you a hard time, let me know.

04:51

I’ll kick their butt.”

04:52

But no, not directly.

04:54

But just so much support and even some that said, “I’m not quite sure what this means

05:00

but I’m happy to have you teach me.

05:02

I’m happy to learn about it and to watch you progress.”

05:05

When I came out in 2014, I was the first openly transgender police officer at the Austin Police

05:11

Department, which has afforded me a lot of great opportunities.

05:15

I’ve been able to develop curriculum for our police cadets.

05:19

I have assisted human – our human resources department at the city of Austin with a guide

05:24

book for both employees and supervisors.

05:28

I have been contacted by some outside agencies to conduct training for their officers, similar

05:34

to the curriculum that I teach our incoming cadets.

05:37

When I went to change my name in District Court, I gave my paperwork to the judge and

05:42

he reads through the documents and asks you just a couple simple questions.

05:47

And with one stroke of his pen and so effortlessly it seemed like, he gave me the one thing that

05:53

I had wanted for so long and that was to finally, officially, legally be Greg.

05:58

After some anxious waiting for my driver’s license to come in the mail, I opened it up

06:04

in there it is – you know, my picture looking back at me but with the name Greg on it.

06:11

And it was – it was huge because it was official.

06:14

It was – now I can present it to somebody and who I was now matched up with the person

06:20

on my driver’s license and with the name and so that was – that was a really big day.

06:26

And it would never get changed again.

06:28

I often think what would I want, if I could look back now, what I want to tell my younger

06:33

me?

06:34

Tell them don’t give up hope because you are you for a reason.

06:38

You’re not a mistake.

06:40

Everybody’s different.

06:41

Everyone has a different story.

06:44

You just have to find yours and be persistent about it.

06:46

And then find folks who know what your story is meant to be and they will help guide you

06:54

and shepherd you and and hopefully get you started in the direction that you’ve always

06:59

been meant to go in.

