We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

First Time Father Advice – Be Sure To Do These 9 Things | Dad University

First Time Father Advice – Be Sure To Do These 9 Things | Dad University

When you are going to be a father for the first time, there are so many uncertainties that can cause stress and anxiety.

by Leave a Comment

The first time father advice in this video is designed to help you thrive in this new chapter of your life. You have walked through a one-way door and we want to make sure you are smiling as you walk through. Being a first-time father isn’t always easy, but it is an amazing experience. In this video, Jason covers 9 things first-time fathers can do. This advice will help you be more present, get along with your partner, and hopefully allow you to enjoy this initial phase of fatherhood more fully.

When you are going to be a father for the first time, there are so many uncertainties that can cause stress and anxiety. Everyone feels them but you don’t have to. Our hope is that this advice will make becoming a first-time father an incredible experience.

Be sure to let us know if you are a first-time father and which piece of advice you feel best helped you. Which tip could you go implement immediately?

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

