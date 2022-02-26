FIS Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for Fifth Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has once again been named a Best Place to Work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). This is the fifth consecutive year FIS has received this designation.

FIS received a perfect score of 100 percent on the foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI rated FIS on its non-discrimination policies across business entities, benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, support of an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

To support its commitment to inclusion and diversity, FIS works closely with its LGBTQ+ Inclusion Network, FIS Pride, to drive company-wide education and awareness around issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. The network aims to create a safe space for colleagues who identify as LGBTQ+ and provide a platform to engage with and influence inclusive policies and practices across the organization.

“It’s really exciting to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation five years in a row for our dedication to our LGBTQ+ colleagues and practices,” said John Eagle, Chief Audit Executive and executive sponsor for the LGBTQ+ Inclusion Network at FIS. “This benchmark continually challenges us to be forward-looking in our efforts to ensure our LGBTQ+ employees can thrive in an equitable and inclusive workplace.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Read or download a free copy of the 2022 Corporate Equality Index at www.hrc.org/cei.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

