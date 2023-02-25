Five Countries with Sustainability Initiatives We Can All Learn From

With almost four months passed since the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference brought the world’s heads of state together to discuss environmental policies in Egypt, it is clear there is still a long way to go in the fight against climate change.

Though the conference brought some good news, with a loss and damage fund finally agreed upon, there is still much criticism around the world’s widespread reliance on fossil fuels, with many of the largest polluting nations refusing to commit to curbing their emissions.

With debate raging on between governments and progress feeling slow at best, I wanted to focus on some positives for a change and take a closer look at nations that are setting examples for others to follow and learn from. Below are five countries that are leading the way with their sustainability initiatives:

1. Switzerland’s super-efficient waste management programme

Switzerland has long been known as a nation with a strong sustainability culture embedded in the fabric of its population. Despite the country’s wealth, it has a surprisingly high waste production rate, with the average resident throwing away on average over 700kg of waste per year, significantly higher than many other nations around the world.

However, the Swiss have countered this with a robust waste management programme that is one of the best in the world, with up to 50% of waste recycled and the remainder being incinerated to produce energy.

Switzerland uses a ‘Prevention’ ‘Intervention’ ‘Recover’ model to influence consumer behaviour, encourage recycling and get the most out of recycled materials and correctly dispose of landfill, as outlined in this article by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

2. The Netherlands’ huge fleet of zero-emissions electric buses

When thinking of environmental initiatives in the Netherlands, most people will visualise Amsterdam’s vast array of bicycles. But, did you know the Netherlands now leads the way in electric bus ownership in Europe? 81% of new buses purchased in the country in 2020 were electric, with the Dutch aiming to halve all emissions across the country as part of its 2030 climate ambitions.

According to this article from Euro Cities, the Netherlands is aiming for zero emissions logistics and the sales of emission-free cars as part of the Dutch Climate Plan. Amsterdam is already well underway with its transition to EV, with 5,000 charging points planned to be installed in the city by 2025. When it comes to cleaner travel the Dutch are clearly leading the charge.

3. Costa Rica’s colossal commitment to clean energy generation

Costa Rica is a nation with a proud history of green credentials, boasting a strong agriculture sector and high fertiliser consumption. Due to the country’s geography, it is ideally positioned for renewable energy generation, with its concentration of rivers, dams and volcanoes aiding hydro, wind and geothermal electricity.

As a result, the small central American nation has boasted more than 98% renewable energy generation for the past eight years, with 99.25% of its energy output being green in 2022. Costa Rica’s relatively small population of 5 million people means it can rely heavily on renewable energy sources without the need for a larger-scale industrial energy infrastructure. Despite these advantages, the nation’s clean energy output is still impressive and should be admired.

4. Morocco’s magnificent solar farm

Situated relatively close to the equator, the country of Morocco is ideally placed to harness the power of solar and it has worked hard to make the most of it.

As CNN reports, Morocco is now home to the world’s largest concentrated solar farm, built on a site of more than 3,000 hectares- equivalent in size to a whopping 3,500 football fields.

The Noor-Ouarzazate complex is located at the head of the Sahara Desert and produces enough energy to power a city the size of Prague or double the size of Morocco’s capital.

The complex is now established as the world’s largest concentrated solar farm and helps reduce the planet’s carbon emissions by over 760,000 tonnes. It forms part of Morocco’s highly ambitious climate targets and helped the nation smash its target aim of 42% renewable energy output in 2020, keeping it on track to reach 52% by 2030.

5. Iceland’s hot water success story

The spectacular Nordic island nation of Iceland sets the benchmark for eco-friendly credentials, with almost all of its energy generation coming from renewable sources. The island of 330,000 people also boasts a geothermal energy output that heats 9 out of 10 homes across the country.

Iceland began its transition to geothermal energy in response to the rising fluctuations in oil prices, which meant the nation required a stable alternative due to its remote location. Locals tapped into the island’s natural hot water sources by drilling to create basic geothermal supplies to power their homes.

Following this, the government began developing infrastructure borrowing on drilling technology from the oil industry and developed district-heating systems, which, combined with the emergence of hydropower plants in the 1950s, led to the creation of the energy grid the country boasts today.

Iceland is a true renewable energy success story and while there is no doubt the country’s strategy has been helped by its incredible landscape and natural resources there are still lessons that can be learned to overcome the barriers of transitioning to clean energy sources. Namely, public engagement is key and working with entrepreneurial minds can help governments explore different ways of tapping into natural resources.

…

Conclusion

The nations listed in this article are all blazing the trail in their approaches to sustainability. While it’s true that some examples are helped by their natural landscape or geographical location, one thing they all have in common is a commitment to innovation- either through using technology, developing new policies, or channelling entrepreneurial skills, to achieve their sustainability goals.

With many of the United Nations member countries still conflicted over their strategies following COP27, they could do a lot worse than taking stock of some of the initiatives referenced above.

Photo by Luis Desiro on Unsplash

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

