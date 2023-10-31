Five Freedoms After Leaving a Toxic Relationship or Situation

Will anyone love me again? Will anyone hire me for another job? Will anyone care for or about me? Maybe I should just stay…..

These are all too common thoughts of people in narcissist relationships and toxic families or jobs. What if this — as bad, frustrating, unfulfilling and/or damaging as it is — is as good as it gets? Well, I’m here to tell you it’s not. It gets better when we A) leave and B) work on ourselves to heal and grow. Let’s look at some of the many freedoms available when we exit a toxic situation:

ONE: There is the freedom to love ourselves. Toxic people, whether in the workplace, family or intimate partnership, do NOT want us to love ourselves. They will work hard to chip away at our self-esteem through any means possible because when we are down, they feel up. Leaving allows us to begin to rebuild what has been diminished, finding our true value and worth. It allows us to think well of ourselves without the constant drumbeat of being reminded we are not enough.

TWO: There is the freedom to have people in our lives who believe in us. We can pursue friendships with people who build us up rather than tearing us down. We can refuse to take any job where we are not appreciated and respected. We can gather a “family of choice” around us for holiday dinners, where there is laughter, acceptance and kindness.

THREE: There is the freedom to spend time and money the way we want to. We can do things we may have been criticized for, simply because we find value in them. We can eat the ice cream, take the nap, focus on the project, and buy the suit or shoes or car we want without anyone raising a fuss, laying a guilt trip or demanding we spend the time or money on them.

FOUR: There is the freedom to have boundaries that work for us. We can say no thanks, we don’t want to. We can walk away when it feels bad, and we can let folks know what works and does not work for us without being insulted, threatened or diminished.

FIVE: There is the freedom to breathe. We can finally let our breath out, having created safe homes, chosen healthy workplaces, cultivated supportive friendships and worked to have overall lives safe from crazy conflicts and attempts to control us.

It’s important to note that while all of these freedoms are available when we move outside of narcissist relationships and toxic families or jobs, they don’t come automatically. We generally need to work to learn new ways of being–as well as not allowing the old familiar behavior in our lives. We have to put these freedoms on the “practice and repeat” loop until they become our new normal. And, as in all aspects of the healing process, working with a coach or therapist experienced in relational trauma can be a very helpful part of the process.

