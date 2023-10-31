Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Five Freedoms After Leaving a Toxic Relationship or Situation

Five Freedoms After Leaving a Toxic Relationship or Situation

These are all too common thoughts of people in narcissist relationships and toxic families or jobs.

by Leave a Comment

Will anyone love me again? Will anyone hire me for another job? Will anyone care for or about me? Maybe I should just stay…..

These are all too common thoughts of people in narcissist relationships and toxic families or jobs. What if this — as bad, frustrating, unfulfilling and/or damaging as it is — is as good as it gets? Well, I’m here to tell you it’s not. It gets better when we A) leave and B) work on ourselves to heal and grow. Let’s look at some of the many freedoms available when we exit a toxic situation:

ONE: There is the freedom to love ourselves. Toxic people, whether in the workplace, family or intimate partnership, do NOT want us to love ourselves. They will work hard to chip away at our self-esteem through any means possible because when we are down, they feel up. Leaving allows us to begin to rebuild what has been diminished, finding our true value and worth. It allows us to think well of ourselves without the constant drumbeat of being reminded we are not enough.

TWO: There is the freedom to have people in our lives who believe in us. We can pursue friendships with people who build us up rather than tearing us down. We can refuse to take any job where we are not appreciated and respected. We can gather a “family of choice” around us for holiday dinners, where there is laughter, acceptance and kindness.

THREE: There is the freedom to spend time and money the way we want to. We can do things we may have been criticized for, simply because we find value in them. We can eat the ice cream, take the nap, focus on the project, and buy the suit or shoes or car we want without anyone raising a fuss, laying a guilt trip or demanding we spend the time or money on them.

FOUR: There is the freedom to have boundaries that work for us. We can say no thanks, we don’t want to. We can walk away when it feels bad, and we can let folks know what works and does not work for us without being insulted, threatened or diminished.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

FIVE: There is the freedom to breathe. We can finally let our breath out, having created safe homes, chosen healthy workplaces, cultivated supportive friendships and worked to have overall lives safe from crazy conflicts and attempts to control us.

It’s important to note that while all of these freedoms are available when we move outside of narcissist relationships and toxic families or jobs, they don’t come automatically. We generally need to work to learn new ways of being–as well as not allowing the old familiar behavior in our lives. We have to put these freedoms on the “practice and repeat” loop until they become our new normal. And, as in all aspects of the healing process, working with a coach or therapist experienced in relational trauma can be a very helpful part of the process.

—————————-

Want some help learning/trusting your new freedoms? Contact Ann for one-to-one coaching.

 

This post was previously published on BUTNOWIKNOWYOURNAME.WORDPRESS.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Ann Betz

Ann Betz is the co-founder of BEabove Leadership and an expert on the intersection of neuroscience, coaching, trauma and human transformation. She speaks, trains and coaches internationally, and writes about neuroscience and coaching as well as relational trauma. Ann is also a published poet who loves cats, rain in the desert, and healthy relationships. She keeps adding new and fascinating terms to her narcissism vocabulary.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x