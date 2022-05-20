It is the moments when we are feeling stressed or facing challenges that we need to most prioritize taking care of ourselves — but those are the times we are most unlikely to have the capacity or the space or the energy or the support to make it happen. Over time, this can lead to feeling more and more stressed, with the barriers to feeling even greater, leading to an even bigger sense of overwhelm…

What we need in those times is a practice that is achievable but meaningful — something that acknowledges the reality of our challenging experiences but makes a real impact on our well-being. We call this practice Five Minutes of Care.

Five Minutes of Care is deciding that we will take five minutes for ourselves each day to do something that rejuvenates and renews us. We don’t have to overhaul our lives, or make huge new decisions, or overcomplicate it. We just take five minutes to check in and ask, “What do I need today?” and then offer it to ourselves. Five minutes is a bit less overwhelming to take on and fit in to your other responsibilities, and it can have a tremendous impact upon your well-being. Extensive studies have shown that taking just a short micro break like this can have a meaningful impact upon your well-being.