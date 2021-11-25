Five Pieces of Relationship Advice You Should Never Follow

I’ve spent my early twenties asking people “what to do” when it came to my love life. Small things happened with my boyfriend, and I ran to my friends or browsed in google. I’ve consumed way too many relationships advice, and I applied the majority of them to my own relationship.

While there’s nothing wrong to ask other people whenever you feel confused or lost in your love life, you also need to be aware of what they’re trying to tell you.

Don’t make mistakes like I did where I blindly followed what I thought was true.

“He’s too jealous? That’s okay! It means he loves you so much.”

My ex was crazily jealous and possessive. He wanted to call AND also text all day all night. If I didn’t get back to him in a couple of hours, he’d freak out. He’s also never cool with me having male friends.

It’s definitely a big turn-off. But I didn’t know better. I didn’t know that jealousy doesn’t equal true love. It equals insecurity — which is definitely something you can’t do much to change because it’s on them.

If you came from a similar background like mine where people mistakenly translate overly jealousy with true love, then you’d also notice that these people don’t actually know what true love is.

They don’t think a healthy relationship exists. So I had to change my beliefs around it because this advice is pretty misleading and completely wrong.

“You need to check his phone once in a while — just in case!”

You’ve probably heard this advice a lot.

I know a woman can be so insecure that she can’t stop thinking her partner must be cheating on her. However, there’s no sign to support her suspicion.

In the past, I’ve done the “snooping” through my boyfriend’s phone as well, and I’m not proud of it. It showed how much I didn’t trust him and how coward I was to just have a talk with him instead of assuming the worst scenario on my head.

If you got someone telling you to check your partner’s phone when you feel anxious, don’t. The best thing to do is to communicate with your partner about how you feel. Then decide together what to do after that.

If your partner is sensitive enough with your feelings, he’d understand and try to give you reassurance. But you also still need to work on those uncomfortable feelings on your own.

A relationship won’t work out without trust. So checking his phone “once in a while, just in case you find something” wouldn’t make the relationship move in a better direction.

It’s either you trust your partner fully or not. You don’t want to be stuck in between and keep wondering whether your partner is faithful to you. It’s mentally exhausting.

“If he doesn’t marry you in 2 years, that means he’s not serious with you.”

I’m turning 28 soon, and people in my village are already freaking out. They like to get into other’s people businesses, and they think my love life isn’t normal.

For them, there’s a timeline for everything. With my long-term relationship that will hit six years in a couple of months, it’s just way too long for them. They see it as my boyfriend isn’t serious with me.

While in reality, we all have our own definition of commitment, and it certainly doesn’t have to be a marriage. Not everyone’s ready for it, and if you want to stay to be a girlfriend-boyfriend, then it’s your choice.

I’ve got some friends who felt like being chased by the society “deadline” and finally gave in. They got married as soon as possible — only to regret it a couple of years later.

No one should tell you what’s the best time to settle down. There are no fixed rules and even if there are, feel free to break them.

“Relationships should be easy all the time.”

Sure, it should feel like less work when you’re with the right person but not “easy all the time.”

There are arguments, disagreements, and a couple of big fights here and there. You can’t also avoid the external problems such as parents’ wants to involve, getting fired, running out of money — these would impact the relationship as well.

If you feel like you’ve met the right person, never expect it’s going to be easy all the time. Even healthy couples still face some struggles.

And let’s not forget that building a long-lasting relationship requires constant work from both parties. The work might feel easy in the beginning, but when you’ve been ten years together, you might find a challenging moment to bring back the sparks.

So avoid thinking it should be easy — it shouldn’t.

“If he loves you, he’ll buy you nice things.”

People think I’ve got somewhat “allowance” money since my boyfriend lives abroad. I still get angry when I’ve heard that.

If you don’t know yet, here in Asia, we’re familiar with the concept that man should become the main provider and no woman should earn money. This is what makes women in dating measure whether someone loves her or not by how much a man can give.

I’ve got girlfriends who think he’s only serious if he buys her nice things. Whether it’s a new bag, shoes, or a plane ticket for a vacation, they call this normal.

But that’s actually far from the truth.

True love means having someone that appreciates you and wants to be with you in the long run, building a life together. It doesn’t have to be always giving nice things. Instead, it has more things to do with whether they can be there for you in your low moments.

Being in love sometimes makes us blind to practical things. We normalize what’s actually bad for our mental health. We can’t expect to have a healthy relationship with those mindsets.

Jealousy, trust issues, unrealistic expectations are the main things that ruin your relationship. That’s why it’s important to think deeply about the advice you got so far because not all of them are worth following.

What about you? What’s relationship advice you’ve ever received that is just doesn’t make sense?

—

—

