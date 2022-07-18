Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Five Quick Takeaways From a Yearlong Investigation of Medical Debt in America

Five Quick Takeaways From a Yearlong Investigation of Medical Debt in America

KHN and NPR embarked on a project to understand how widespread medical debt is in America.

by Leave a Comment

Here are the most important takeaways of that yearlong investigation:

  • The problem is large. Very large. More than 100 million people, including 41% of adults, are saddled with debt from medical or dental bills, according to a KFF poll conducted for the project. Much of that debt is hidden on credit card balances, in payment plans to hospitals and other medical providers, and through loans patients take out from friends and family. Hospitals, some of them nonprofit or public university systems, often fuel the problem, shuttling patients into loans or selling debt to collection companies.
  • The debt is upending millions of lives. About half of adults with health care debt say they have had to make difficult sacrifices. The most common is cutting spending on food, clothing, and other basic household items. But millions of Americans are also taking on extra work, draining retirement accounts, moving out of their homes, or delaying education for themselves or their children. The debt is deepening racial disparities and preventing patients from getting care.
  • Health care debt is hard to pay off. One in 8 people with health care debt owe $10,000 or more, the KFF poll found. And although most people with debt expect to repay it, 18% say they don’t believe they’ll ever pay it all off.
  • Debt and illness are linked. Debt is more common among low-income and uninsured Americans, but the strongest predictor of whether a community will have high medical debt is how sick its residents are. That’s according to the Urban Institute, which analyzed county-level debt data for this project: In the 100 U.S. counties with the highest levels of chronic disease, nearly a quarter of adults have medical debt on their credit records, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 in the healthiest counties.
  • Patient debt is pervasive for a reason. The KHN-NPR investigation finds that despite more people having health insurance — as a result of the Affordable Care Act — medical debt is pervasive. There is a reason: Over the past two decades, health insurers have shifted costs onto patients through higher deductibles at the same time that the medical industry has steadily raised the prices of drugs, procedures, and treatments. The 2010 health care law didn’t curb that.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

Previously Published on khn.org

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStock

About Kaiser Health News

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a nonprofit news service committed to in-depth coverage of health care policy and politics. And we report on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works.

In addition to our website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KHN is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, Calif., that is dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF President and CEO Drew Altman is KHN’s Founding Publisher and wrote this message about KHN when we launched in 2009. KFF’s Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KHN’s Publisher.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x