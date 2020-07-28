Five Realizations I Have in My 20s That Made Me See My Self-Worth

As we go along with our journey in life and being tagged as “young adult”, our point of view also changes and considered to be as matured one than what we have when we were still in grade school.

Every day, we’re fighting different battles without having a certain armor in the palm of our hands but it’s perfectly fine because we tend to think and act quickly when trouble comes and that’s how we win.

For the past few months, my life has been so drastic that I don’t want to show up anymore because what’s the point? I’m tired of everything and with everyone. I reached my saturation point, I can no longer go further. The reason why I’m saying that “I’m tired” is actually because I’m sick of being left behind by everyone I cared so much. I ran out of armor the armor needed to protect myself. However during those times, I got five notes in my head.

. . .

1. Learn to say NO

I used to always say yes to every favor from the people around me. It seems like when I refuse to do it, it will make me a bad person in their eyes. I have this thinking that, I have to do it or else they will leave or will not appreciate my existence, I was blinded by that idea for years. It’s like, I am living up my life every day just to please them and always make them feel comfortable even it means that I have to sacrifice. Well, who cares loving entails sacrifices anyway.

But, I came up to my senses and told myself that I should master the art of saying NO because it’s one pretty way to water yourself and grow more. Whether you’ll say yes or no to them, they will still throw words at you so learn to refuse when needed.

2. Don’t be selfish nor be selfless

Confusing right? I mean how would you do it? If being not selfless means to prioritize yourself more over anyone else, isn’t it selfish?

Well, it’s deep though and it takes the best effort coming from your both feet to weigh things well. You should know when to be selfless and when not to be, it depends on the situation so keep a sound mind because it will help you look at things better.

3. Everyone has to change

What comes to your mind every time you hear “change”? Honestly, this word is so beautiful but people tend to look at it like it’s the worst state. When seasons change, some are sad but most are in glee. When the leaves start to fall from the tree, it’s a bittersweet scene to witness but when you dig deeper, those withering leaves are the cue of a new life. New leaves are about to fill its branches and sway again with the wind.

You know what? Just be ready, be mature enough with the change around you. May it be sudden or not. Change does not always comes with the worst, somehow it’s for the best.

4. Be you

As you turn those pastel curtains on the opposite sides to welcome the sunrise, you have a clean slate to fill in and that is wonderful. Paint the best out of that blank canvass!

And as you wander throughout the day, you’ll be meeting new faces and even stuck with the familiar ones. Don’t let their looks melt you in the midday, be at your most real form! Don’t let their words knock you as the sun sets. Who you really are is valid, know that someone who’s willing to accept every bit of you will make you feel it naturally.

So go out, flaunt that pretty curve in your lips and keep that heart guarded against the nails of society.

5. Choose your tribe

One morning, I woke up with a heavy heart. Tears just started to flow out from my very eyes and I don’t even know why. I really don’t know, I’m trying to squeeze my head up just to know the reason why.

I took a grip on my phone and went to play my favorite songs on Spotify with a vision nailed on a blank space. Right then and there, I realized that I only have myself and no one is actually willing to check on me when I’m on my lowest.

I became distant, I found my self-worth and that actually feels great. I’m 24, and once you get to reach this age you’ll be more focused on something that really matters, something that will significantly contribute to your growth. It doesn’t matter if you have 3? 2? or 1 friend, for as long as that person wants the best for you. Be with those who are willing to hold you through ups and lows.

—

