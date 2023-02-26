Five Things I Learned in Sunday School That Ended up Being True

Like many children of the eighties, I spent many a Sunday morning gathered around a flannelgraph in some darkened corner of a local church, listening to a well-meaning but way-too-strict older lady try to teach me how to love Jesus. Every week, this dear and long-suffering sister-in-Christ would turn up and regale us with time-honored Biblical tales like ‘David and Goliath, Jonah and the Whale,’ and, of course, ‘Joshua and the Battle of Jericho’ — because what six-year-old doesn’t love a good yarn about God-ordained mass-genocide?

Ah, the joys of Sunday School.

Chances are, if you were a child during the mid-to-late twentieth century, you might also have attended Sunday School. While it’s difficult to find statistics for the USA, those available for other parts of the Western World reveal the prevalence of Sunday School attendance. According to Kevin R. Ward, in his book Losing Our Religion? back in the 1950s, over 50% of children in New Zealand attended Sunday School, while a staggering 65% of Canadian children were enrolled in a mainline protestant Sunday School class around the same time. Of course, since then, Sunday Schools, much like the church as a whole, have been in steady decline.

Now, if you were a child brought up in Sunday school, chances are you have also rejected much of what they taught you as fanciful at best and outright lies at worse. In fact, research from Ken Ham and Britte Breemer at “Answer in Genesis” reveals that Sunday School essentially achieves the opposite of its stated aims — to produce adult Christians.

Ham and Breemer surveyed over 1000 young adults who had attended church as children. They divided this sample group into those who regularly attended Sunday School and those who did not. They found that compared to those who did not participate in Sunday School, those who did were:

more likely NOT to believe that all the accounts/stories in the Bible are true/accurate

more likely to doubt the Bible because men wrote it

more likely to question the Bible because it was not translated correctly

more likely to view the church as hypocritical

much more likely to have become anti-church through the years

more likely to believe that good people don’t need to go to church

Perhaps Sunday School is not as helpful as many mainline denominations might think. But that’s not all that surprising, really, is it?

When I reflect on my time in Sunday School, I remember the Bible stories, the crayons, crackers, CD music, cookies, cotton balls, popsicle sticks, prayers, and pipe cleaners — with a fair degree of fondness. And although I have rejected much of what they taught me — perhaps 90% of it — there are some lessons I learned that proved to be absolutely correct. Here are five things I learned in Sunday School that ended up being true.

God wants fruit, not nuts

As a child, I was not known for my overly happy disposition. My parents would have to bribe me to smile in photographs, for example. So, it was more than ironic that in the church musical on the “Fruit of the Spirit,” I was chosen to play the part of “Joy.”

Yes, each fruit of the spirit was turned into a personified character. I hope the person who did the casting was fired.

I don’t remember too much about it. (It may be a memory better left suppressed). But, I remember having to wear a bright yellow costume with the word “Joy” emblazoned across the front. And it involved a lot of singing and dancing and forced happiness. Which, for a boy in the church, was all hard work.

But even though the musical sucked, the “Fruits of the Spirit” stuck. Growing up, so much of the Christian message was framed negatively.

“Don’t do this,” and “Don’t do that.”

But here was a list that framed up the way that a Christian is supposed to live in the positive. Nothing in this list demands that a Christian offend others or push or force their views. That is what a religion nut does. God wants fruit, not nuts. Here is what Galatians 5:22–23 says:

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.

What’s inside counts more

The story of David and Goliath was covered literally every year in the Sunday School curriculum. Even most who have not grown up in church know something about the famous tale where a boy slays a giant and wins a glorious victory against the odds.

But, a lesser-known part of the David Narrative is when Israel’s prophet, Samuel, is on the hunt for Israel’s next king. Samuel turns up at the house of Jesse — David’s Father — to select and anoint the nation’s next leader.

Obviously, Jesse knows that Samuel is going to anoint a new king, or else he wouldn’t have lined his sons up in front of Samuel, like an audition for “Israel’s Next Top Monarch.” Jesse calls in his boys and sends them one by one past Samuel. The first one that Samuel see is Eliab — David’s older brother — who is very, very tall.

When Samuel sees David’s brother Eliab — standing head and shoulders above the rest — he thinks, “This must be God’s anointed.”

Now, some things never change. Society looks up to tall people. Literally. Short people are looked down on. In fact, research tells us that that shorter men are less desired by women than the taller men, shorter men are more likely to be single and childless, and that shorter men typically have a smaller income than taller men. In fact, a British study found that every extra 1 cm in height increased males’ earnings by about $500 a year.

If that’s not bad enough, shorter men are less likely to be in management positions. In presidential elections, the shorter candidate has defeated the taller in only eight of the 28 elections held since 1900. However you look at it, tall people seem to get ahead in life.

In fact, the Bible says that Saul — the first King — whom God had rejected was as handsome a young man as could be found anywhere in Israel, and he was a head taller than anyone else. Saul was tall, and that was one of the reasons why he commanded so much respect.

He ended up being a pretty lousy king, though. Here, Samuel is on the cusp of making the same mistake. He is looking at outward appearances.

Now isn’t this just typical?

Recently, I went out to a local burger chain with some friends and I noticed something. The person who took my order was young and attractive. The person who served my dinner was young and attractive. The person who cleared away my plate was young and attractive, and then it occurred to me. There are no ugly people who work here, and I wondered if this burger joint had some policy about this. We only employ a certain type of person. I realized that they were not just selling burgers, but they were selling an image. We are hip and cool and hip, and cool people work here and eat here.

I feel like ugly people are under-represented in retail and hospitality in general. I don’t see short, middle-aged, balding men serving me at any “cool” shops, and no fat guys are working at the local sports store. And I’ve never seen an ugly flight attendant on a plane.

In 2013, Abercrombie & Fitch’s CEO shocked the world — although perhaps it shouldn’t have been such a shock — when he said: “We hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.”

Dr. Gordon Patzer, founding director and CEO of the Chicago-based Appearance Research Institute (ARI), concluded three decades of research on physical attractiveness by concluding, and I quote:

“Human beings are hard-wired to respond more favorably to attractive people. Good-looking men and women are generally regarded to be more talented, kind, honest, and intelligent than their less attractive counterparts. Controlled studies show that people go out of their way to help attractive people — of the same sex and opposite sex — because they want to be liked and accepted by good-looking people. Even studies of babies show that they will look longer and more intently at attractive faces”

Wow. If you want to know if you have an ugly face, look at a baby. I have a habit of making them cry!

But God says to Samuel, “Samuel, when are you going to learn?” The outside doesn’t matter a bit. Money, beauty, power, stature, size — it doesn’t matter a bit. It’s what is on the inside that counts.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This was a great lesson that I learned in Sunday School.

Faith without actions is dead

Have you ever seen a corpse? You know, a dead body? Sometimes, when someone close to you dies, you can view their body before the funeral to say your private goodbyes.

I had the opportunity to do this when my grandmother passed away. It’s quite a surreal experience. Let me tell you why: The funeral parlor does a wonderful job of dressing up the dead person, putting on their best dress, even applying some make-up and doing their hair all nice so that when you walk past the coffin, they still look like they are alive, but just having a deep and peaceful sleep.

There is only one problem, though. No matter how much you dress up a corpse, you can just tell that it’s not alive. Don’t ask me how but ask anyone who has experienced it, and they will say the same thing. It’s like the person is there, but they are not there at the same time. Or their body is there, but their spirit is gone.

The room feels cold, empty, and impersonal, and the deceased person is present but missing at the same time. No matter how much you dress up a corpse, it still feels dead and looks dead because it is dead.

In the same way — as the body without the spirit is dead — faith without good deeds is dead. Plenty of “Christians” speak of God, give themselves the label “Christian,” and take their stand, politically speaking, against all kinds of things that supposedly offend God.

But, when it comes to serving the poor, being a voice for the voiceless, stamping out oppression, or taking care of the lowest and least in our society, they are suspiciously absent and silent.

The lesson that I learned in Sunday School is the lesson of James 2:14–17

What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.

I understand that doing good things is not a substitute for having faith. However, doing good things is most certainly a symptom of having true faith! You can spot true Christians by what they do, not what they say!

Remove the plank

Even the most cursory glance at social media will reveal Christian after Christian and preacher after preacher condemning unchurched people for their sexual preferences, lifestyle choices, and even political views — all in the name of love, of course. They say, “Because I love you, I need to point out that I disagree with this behavior that is present in your life.”

Don’t get me wrong. There is certainly a time and a place for a person to step in and say something when they observe a self-destructive behavior in the life of another person that they care about. However, this ought to only be given by someone who possesses the emotional capital to deliver such a message — namely, a trusted friend who has earned the right to speak into that person’s life.

It is not the job of Christians generally to condemn other people’s behavior as one who looks on from a distance or as one to whom the privilege of giving advice and guidance has not been granted. If we overstep this mark, we are simply being judgmental — something that Jesus talked about this at length in Luke 6:37, 41–42:

“Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.

Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when you yourself fail to see the plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

This was a passage of scripture that was drummed into us in Sunday School — over and over again. It’s a lesson I’ve always remembered and clung to. It’s not the Christian’s job to judge! As Carey Nieuwhof says, “You can’t judge someone and love them at the same time.”

God’s love doesn’t discriminate

If I were to ask you to quote the most popular Bible verse in the world today according to the Biblical search engine, Bible Gateway, I’ll bet you could guess it — even if you’re not a Christian.

You’ll see it on posters, billboards, and the occasional T-shirt. It is perhaps the most universally well-known verse of scripture. Martin Luther called it “The heart of the Bible.” He said it’s so simple a child can understand it, yet it condenses deep and marvelous truths into a few pungent words.

Which verse do you think I’m referring to?

If you were to say John 3:16, you would be correct. Well done! For the benefit of those who have enough dust on their Bibles to write the word “damnation” on the front cover, here is exactly what John 3:16 says:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only son and whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

In Sunday school, we had to memorize this verse. We were wrapped over the knuckles if we didn’t!

Sadly, many Christians like to quote this verse verbatim to justify their belief in penal substitutionary atonement — that is, the idea that Jesus died for our sins. That’s what I was taught growing up. However, I don’t find any mention of “salvation from sin” in these few words from Jesus. Instead, I think this verse reduces the gospel to its simplest terms, encapsulating it in one potent word.

It is the most powerful word that Jesus ever used.

It is the word “Whoever.”

Whoever.

The word is pretty darn clear.

“Whoever” means anybody. “Whoever” means there are no exclusions. “Whoever” shows that Christianity is a global religion, not the exclusive possession of certain nations or cultures. Yes, “Whoever” transcends the boundaries of geography, race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, and social class.

“Whoever” unrolls the welcome mat of heaven to all of humanity.

I learned the verse in Sunday School, and when my faith grew up, I realized how magnificent it really is!

Everything I needed, I learned in Sunday School

Now that I think about it, I learned everything I needed to know about being a Christian in Sunday School. I could sum up the five lessons like this:

Live a life of love Character matters more than appearances Don’t judge others Real faith results in actions that help other people God is indiscriminately for all

If that’s all a person had to go on, I reckon they could live a life that pleases God. I learned these things in Sunday School and won’t leave these lessons behind. I will cling to them until the day that I die because they hold true!

The passage of time doesn’t change that.

—

