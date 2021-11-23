Five Traits of People in a Healthy Relationship

When you’ve been through so many breakups, to think that a healthy relationship exists isn’t easy. You become cynical that most relationships will be toxic or no one out there will be good enough for you.

The truth is, a healthy relationship isn’t that hard to build. You just need someone who wants to put in the work. Not only in the early stage of dating but all the time.

But the good news is, it wouldn’t feel like work when you find the right person to have a relationship with. There are definitely arguments and fights sometimes, but it’s normal.

Below are the traits of healthy couples that you may find useful. They look simple and easy, but many people still don’t have them.

Why?

Either because they are the one who keeps falling for the wrong person, or they still don’t believe that such a relationship does exist.

1. They know how to fight fair.

No relationship is perfect. Even healthy couples still have disagreements and fights every now and then.

But the way they handle it is what makes their relationship stable and healthy. They know the concept of fair fighting.

It means when the fight happens; they still do it in a respectful way (no yelling or using degrading language). They know how not to cross the line. They can be very mad at each other, but they refuse to pull that “stonewalling” card.

Communicating your feelings to your partner is the first step in solving the problem. So giving a silent treatment will never work. And people in a healthy relationship are highly aware that they can never reach a compromise point if they don’t want to sit down and talk it out in the first place.

2. They have mutual respect.

I knew the past relationship I had wasn’t healthy because we didn’t have mutual respect towards each other. Being his girlfriend, he didn’t see me good enough, and I never thought he was the right one for me either.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a result, our relationship was pretty toxic because there were too many unrealistic expectations. Instead of accepting me for who I am, he kept telling me all of my flaws and how I could do “better.”

Now in my current relationship, my boyfriend and I are always on the same page. If we have something we disagree on, we let it go because we know it’s normal. We also don’t force each other to follow what’s “right.”

We simply respect each other’s life decisions, especially in terms of career and our hobbies outside the relationship.

When you have mutual respect in the relationship, it’s very easy to feel appreciated. You’d barely feel insecure because you know you are enough for them.

3. They trust each other fully.

What’s the point of being jealous all the time?

Healthy couples know it’s the fastest way to ruin their relationship. But that doesn’t mean they’re never jealous — of course, they do because, after all, they’re just human.

But spoiling this trait won’t do any good purpose in their life. They also take full responsibility for those negative feelings without putting the blame on their partner.

It’s hard to admit that whenever you feel jealous, it shows your insecurity trying to talk to you. Many people, especially women, go straight to their partner (or confront the other woman) without thinking twice.

While in reality, those insecurities are there for a reason. It’s your time to work on it rather than neglecting it for even longer.

4. They have their own things outside the relationship.

Healthy couples don’t cling to each other too much. Their lives don’t revolve around the relationship.

They have their career going on, and they aren’t afraid to take some alone time once in a while. This is because they know committing to someone doesn’t mean they have to spend their time 24/7 together.

For the relationship to grow and thrive, it needs some space to breathe. That’s why it’s important to have a life outside the relationship.

I used to not agree with this concept. I thought intense communication every day is what will make the relationship last long, but it’s the other way around.

By keeping your hobbies or working on your career, it makes you and the person you are dating is more interesting, and you’ll have more things to talk about when seeing each other again.

5. They know how to keep the sparks alive.

When it comes to a healthy couple, I always look up to my grandparent’s marriage. They’ve been together for so long now, but whenever I come for a visit, they seem to still be in love with each other.

My grandpa still likes to walk with her to the temple and buy her something nice on the way home. It can be as simple as her favorite food, but the intention is what really counts.

Being in a relationship means you have to put in the work constantly. Even if it seems small, and healthy couples know how to bring back those sparks because they know it wouldn’t happen without effort.

For a recap, here are the main five traits of healthy couples that you can apply to your relationship:

They don’t let the relationship gets boring and stagnant. They know how to keep the sparks alive.

They don’t neglect their hobbies or career goals just because they are in a relationship. So they always make sure to have other things going on outside their relationship.

They learn how to trust each other fully and build it together. So there’s no room for unnecessary drama.

They have mutual respect. For them, they don’t have to force their partner to agree with them all the time. Disagreement is normal, but they always try to be supportive towards’s their partner’s decision.

They know how to fight fair. They don’t use degrading language or call names. Even if they are mad, they know how to stay respectful to each other.

Hi! I write about all things that you struggle with within your love life. My goal is to make you less alone. Stay in tune with my stories by becoming a Medium member here.:)

—

Previously Published on medium

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock