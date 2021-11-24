Five Warning Signs He’s Already Checked Out of the Relationship

Have you wondered why some people take forever to move one while the others only need weeks?

That’s because they’ve checked out of their relationship way earlier before the official breakup date. It hurts if you are on the receiving end, but that also can be your main reason to speed up your moving on the process too.

Because if they’ve moved on and no longer think about you, why should you be still crying over them, right?

Though it’s easier said than done, having that perspective in mind will help you in letting go of the past relationship.

“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake & help us see we are worth so much more than we’re settling for.” ― Mandy Hale.

However, if you are still in this stage where you start feeling something is off in your relationship, then maybe it’s time to do a reality check.

Sure, you might still be into making it work 100%, but if your partner doesn’t? You’ll only waste your time and energy on something that doesn’t last.

1. He isn’t that interested in making plans with you.

When it’s your routine to explore new places with him on weekends, now suddenly he is “busy.”

While looking back for the past couple of months, you have been the one who planned things out. There’s no initiative from his end.

People who have already checked out of the relationship don’t see it important anymore to put in the effort. Because let’s be honest, a relationship is hard work. If he’s not interested anymore, it should be expected that they won’t make new plans with you anymore.

2. He is always late to see you.

One or twice is okay, but now it seems to be more often? It’s one of the signs he doesn’t really want to see you.

Lame excuses such as; bad traffic, he needs to drop his mom, his car broke down and etc. There’s always a new reason for him to be late whenever you try to see him.

Girls in this point like to cover him by telling their friends he’s just “not feeling good.” But what they should do instead is, to be honest with themselves that it’s time to move on from the guy.

3. The amount of texts/calls you get has become very low.

You know your own routine with your partner. But when you are madly in love with him, sometimes it’s hard to see.

I knew my ex started drifting apart when he didn’t communicate with me as much anymore. I’d have believed him if he was truly busy with work, but I noticed he replied to his friends’ texts faster, and in fact, he was on the phone more often.

If you know your partner is doing this, you shouldn’t try to complain and tell him to call/text you more. It’s not going to work and only makes you even more disappointed.

4. He doesn’t use “we” when talking about the future.

A man who’s serious with you has this tendency to use “we” when talking about the future. It’s because he has this big picture in mind to be with you for the long run. That’s his goal.

This is not saying he should use “we” all the time, but you can see that he is no longer investing in the relationship where he talks about his own future plans — without you in it.

Because his mind is already wandering somewhere else. He doesn’t want to include you because you’re no longer his priority. It’s as simple as that yet for many girls, this is hard to accept.

5. He suddenly tells you he isn’t “ready” for commitment.

From “I’m madly in love with you and will do anything to keep this relationship going” to “I don’t think I’m ready for a serious relationship.”

That’s a clear sign you should make your way out as soon as possible because there’s no point staying with an indecisive man. Especially when you are ready to settle down, you certainly don’t want to waste your time trying to change your mind.

From my experience, a man with commitment issues won’t’ change — at least in a short time.

…

There’s nothing wrong with being emotionally and mentally prepared for what’s coming when you see two or three signs above. So you won’t be so shocked when it happens.

It’s also better to make a “comeback” to yourself during this time. We all tend to get lost in our relationship sometimes, and when things don’t work out, we feel like the world has ended too.

But it’s not. Life has to keep going. If he decided to check out from the relationship, then there’s nothing you can do to save it. You might as well start rebuilding your life again. The sooner, the better.

