Five Ways to Make Your Long-Distance Relationship Work — With Less Drama

My partner and I just celebrated our 7th years long-distance anniversary last week. Sometimes we looked at each other (over a video call, of course) and said,

“I had no idea how we did it for years”

And that’s true. We didn’t expect it’s going to be this long of a journey. Will we choose a different type of relationship with someone else? Not necessarily.

But we wish someone could tell us how hard it is to actually pull it off. If you’ve been in one and are not sure how to keep it going, here’s what I’d say:

1. Communication style

Your communication style defines whether or not your long-distance relationship will last. That’s mainly because there is endless miscommunication in this type of relationship.

So if you shut down every 3 days after a fight and do not want to pick up the phone, then you’ll only bring yourself more pain.

Distance makes us work 10 times harder to express our feelings and emotions. It is what it is.

And one fight can easily turn into a big one if you don’t have a healthy communication style. So before you talk about any future plans together, let’s focus on improving your communication skills first.

2. Future goals

Long-distance couples sometimes make the mistake of thinking they’ll just figure things out — as time goes on.

But it’s been 3 years and no one knows who’s going to move out of the country to close the gap. What the actual heck?

Refusing to talk about future goals means you’re willing to waste your years. That’s why whenever someone asks me for any tips on long-distance, I’d first ask them about their future plans.

How solid is it?

If you’ve got this important part figured out, then it’s a great sign things are heading in the right direction.

3. Reassurance and other small habits

Having your partner’s reassurance is crucial in long-distance.

You don’t want to be with someone who always makes you question their commitment level.

Even a small text saying, “I got your back” is sometimes enough to stay hopeful. Too much of anything isn’t good.

I used to follow this coach who specialize in long-distance back then. But she kept mentioning that you need to communicate as much as possible.

No wonder you’ve seen many couples romanticize the idea of “falling asleep together” while their camera is still on.

That’s stupid.

As much as you love your long-distance partner, it’s still important to take care of yourself. You won’t have much time left for yourself if you’re on the phone for hours.

It might work during the early stage but it’ll drain you emotionally in the long run. The best way to do it is to test things out and see which frequency works for you and your partner.

You can talk to your partner once every 2 days and still going strong as ever.

4. Healthy Boundaries

Long-distance relationship is too stressful for those who take them way too seriously. This means, you have no boundaries and you revolve your life around them.

In a healthy relationship, you should be able to say, “I’m not doing really well right now, can we talk later?”.

You should be OK taking some time alone or even going for a solo trip.

Those healthy and thriving long-distance couples aren’t the ones who talk to each other 24/7 but they’re the ones who know when to connect and when to recharge.

In short, let’s put it this way: being in this kind of relationship is hard enough. And you can’t be focusing too much on it or else you’ll go insane.

5. Expectations

Expectations kill most relationships — both long-distance and in-person.

But long-distance couples have a harder time managing their expectations because of well, the freaking distance.

When your partner takes longer to reply, you’ll think of the worst scenarios. You expect your partner to come around as fast as you could — regardless of their circumstances.

But it’s not realistic. Especially when the timezone difference is so bad that you only have a few hours in a day to catch up.

Lowering expectations, in many areas of your long-distance relationship, helps you become more at ease. You respect each other’s time and effort and believe that your partner’s doing their best to keep it going.

…

In short, here are the things you can do to make sure your long-distance is working:

Manage your expectations and remove the habit of creating assumptions in your head.

Create some healthy boundaries and keep them. Your long-distance relationship will thrive even more when you love yourself better.

Send your partner reassurance more often — even if they don’t ask for it.

If you haven’t had future goals and how you’ll close the gap, this is the time to make them.

Avoid some unhealthy traits get into your long-distance relationship (shutting down after an argument, blocking on social media, talking bad about your partner to your friend and etc)

Put consistent effort into improving your communication skills during long-distance. This will benefit you once you’re together in person later.

