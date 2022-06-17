Fiverr and TikTok Stars, the Old Gays, Publish an Inclusive Children’s Book for Pride Titled “My Four Fabulous Uncles”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has teamed up with TikTok breakout stars, The Old Gays, to create a free, downloadable children’s book to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Brought to life with the help of queer freelancers, Fiverr’s second annual Pride children’s book, titled My Four Fabulous Uncles, takes inspiration from The Old Gays’ inclusive and uplifting content, telling a story through the eyes of a child who learns to embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them unique.

“It is our role as a global platform to ensure that we are uplifting and supporting talent, no matter their differences or where they come from” Tweet this

The book teaches a lesson of inclusivity to children at a critical time. The themes reflected in the story provide a counterresponse to discriminatory legislation, like Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill — commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill — which bans conversations and teaching about sexual identity or gender in schools, and ongoing restrictions barring access to books representing the LGBTQ+ experience.

“The book’s core message is a universal one, but it very directly applies to the LGBTQ+ experience, especially right now,” said Michael “Mick” Peterson of The Old Gays. “If you have something that you want to share with the world, then don’t be afraid to go out there and shine. For members of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s especially important to stay true to yourself, despite anyone’s efforts to keep you from speaking your truth.”

My Four Fabulous Uncles explores themes of acceptance and identity through the story of a young student, Finley, who is afraid to share his beautiful voice after another student bullies him for his colorful clothing. Seeking the advice of his four fabulous uncles — characters inspired by The Old Gays — Finley develops the courage to embrace his differences and share his unique talents with his peers.

“It is our role as a global platform to ensure that we are uplifting and supporting talent, no matter their differences or where they come from,” said Gali Arnon, Fiverr’s CMO. “As with all of the campaigns and projects we work on, we leverage the talent of real people, from all walks of life, that work on our platform. For this incredible initiative, we are extremely proud to work with queer Fiverr community members and give them the opportunity to share their work with a global audience.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Working on projects like this, that have real impact on future generations, has always been a dream of mine,” said book illustrator Deivis Sandoval. “Now, more than ever before, queer artists around the world have been raising their voices (including myself) about issues that matter to our community, and being part of that makes me feel proud. It is our duty as artists, writers, and content creators to make sure these voices are heard.”

To learn more about “My Four Fabulous Uncles” and read the book (available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Dutch), check out Fiverr’s dedicated landing page here. Fiverr ghostwriter, Lauren Busser, also contributed to the creation of this book.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Contacts

Sveva Biocca

Molly Nolan

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author