Flash Religion Definitions

Buddhism was developed by a man to help men control their egos and become aware of the vast space and time outside their bodies.
Western science, which is a formalization of dualism, compares the two top categories in any system under investigation to determine ground truth.
Western religion posits a solely male god who organizes and rules the entire world.
Non-western, pagan, and many indigenous religions practice discovery of self and how to contribute that to your community and the world, as the chief life activity for their members.
Where is your religious home?
Are you multi-religious?
Have you created your own religion?
