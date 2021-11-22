Get Daily Email
Flash Religion Definitions

Flash Religion Definitions

The religious spaces in which our minds live are part of our personal home.

by

 

Buddhism was developed by a man to help men control their egos and become aware of the vast space and time outside their bodies.

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

 

 

Western science, which is a formalization of dualism, compares the two top categories in any system under investigation to determine ground truth.

 

Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash

Western religion posits a solely male god who organizes and rules the entire world.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Non-western, pagan, and many indigenous religions practice discovery of self and how to contribute that to your community and the world, as the chief life activity for their members.

Photo by Zeke Tucker on Unsplash

Where is your religious home?

Are you multi-religious?

Have you created your own religion?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

