Flow State Is Where Real Productivity Happens – Defend It at All Costs

The secret to getting real work done every day without fail is flow state.

That focused state where you immerse yourself in your task until it’s done can help you make progress faster than multitasking.

Want to know the real secret to 10x productivity — create and defend your flow state at all costs.

You’ve no doubt heard of the term “flow state.” It’s a mental state of deep focus where the person performing has no sense of time.

When you feel like time is passing too slowly or that time has stopped, the chances are that you’re in a flow state.

In flow state, you’re productive, happy, motivated, and your work seems to be flowing effortlessly. Achieving this mental state isn’t easy, though.

The term flow state was popularized by psychologists Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and Jeanne Nakamura.

“The best moments in our lives are not the passive, receptive, relaxing times… The best moments usually occur if a person’s body or mind is stretched to its limits in a voluntary effort to accomplish something difficult and worthwhile,” says Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi.

When somebody enters a state of flow, the brain releases a cocktail of neurotransmitters, leading to a heightened sense of euphoria. In this state, you could perform at your highest level.

Flow is a state of hyper-focus

You can experience flow at work, when learning, when pursuits creative work, in sports, in a great conversation, when reading, listening to music or playing a digital game.

If you enjoy what you do, you are likely to create a good condition or environment for flow state.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To achieve this elusive state for as much time as possible, be mindful and deliberate about your attitude, diet, work environment, sleep habits and how often you take breaks from work.

To increase productivity, I have optimized my day around my ability to hit flow first things in the morning. If you enjoy what you do, productivity will take care of itself.

Doing your best work doesn’t have to be elusive. To make finding flow a repeatable routine, think backwards.

When was the last time you got something done in record time or thoroughly enjoyed work without struggle?

What environmental or emotional condition led to it? Find those moments, especially the factors that led to the flow state, and repeat them on purpose.

You can optimize your workspace to help block out distractions. You can use things like music, coffee, or tea to improve your focus. And if all else fails, just take a break! We all need breaks, even when we’re in the flow.

I am most productive before midday. I’ve scheduled all my great and essential work between 8am and 12 noon to find flow and maximize productivity.

Three hours is enough to get my first three most important tasks done. I take 5 minutes breaks between tasks and aim to get great work done.

I focus on less important but urgent tasks after midday.

It’s not a perfect system. And I don’t get everything done 100 percent of the time, but I make good progress every week.

I’ve been using this productivity approach for almost all my creative work and have made six figures so far. It works for me.

But peak productivity is personal. So it pays to work with your body instead of using productivity systems blindly.

I block time off for my most important work without fail. Everything else can wait — no meetings, no calls, no email reactions, and definitely no task switching. Just focused work that can guarantee progress.

You can maximize productivity with flow state. If you know what brings out the best in you, do more of it — it will allow you to enter into flow more often.

—

This post was previously published on Better Humans.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock