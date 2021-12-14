FOMO Is the Story of My Life

As a kid growing up in a small town in Texas, I knew there was an entire world of people out there doing myriads of things without me. It didn’t matter how many dances we held, and I started going to those at age thirteen after helping paint the community center where they’d be held. It didn’t matter that there was a drive-in theater, and indoor theaters ten miles away in the “big city.”

What mattered was there was no art gallery, much less glitterati gallery openings like the ones in Manhattan. There were no big name concerts nearby, and the ones that were three hours away might as well have been on the moon. My parents weren’t going to take us.

There were no fancy dress fundraising events, no significant award shows, and certainly not any fancy restaurants.

As soon as possible after leaving home for college, I attended every interesting event on campus, and some off campus. I was a married student, and as such didn’t do drugs or get drunk. That wasn’t what I was looking for anyway.

I wanted to mingle with the intelligencia. The artists, musicians, writers, and more.

All of that and more became possible as I entered my twenties and thirties, traveled to the places a little country girl dreamed of. New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, and London. I sat on boards, went to all the fancy dress parties and fundraisers I could ever want.

This summer I broke both ankles, and am temporarily sidelined. You’ll never guess what I’m upset about missing.

My little high school’s very small graduating class’ latest reunion. Never mind that I skipped the last one out of an abundance of snobbery and hubris. I was left out of this one and I’m sad.

I’m sure they didn’t do anything exciting, especially if it was held in my tiny Texas town. However, at a certain age it becomes real that there are people we’ve known that we may very likely never see again.

One of those was a man who had never attended a reunion before because he resides in Bogota, Colombia, where he is influential in the study of world climate, ecosystems, and the impact of global warming. I’ve wondered about him for years, and recently looked him up because my son is going to Bogota.

In fact, he’s the one who informed me there’d been a reunion, through our emails about my son’s visit. My efforts over the years to run away from that town and hide have worked too well.

I also missed seeing my co-cheerleader from middle school who is also my friend. She either saved me from falling off her roof, or I saved her. The details have faded. I missed seeing her husband, who was my first romance when we were twelve.

I later found out from her that it wasn’t technically a reunion. It was a private gathering of some of our classmates. Still, she has my number.

All the friends you make after childhood friends will never know you as you were in your childhood and teens. They won’t know what experiences formed you, unlike those who had those experiences with you. No one else will marvel at how you’ve changed or not changed.

As it turns out, of all the things I missed this Summer and Fall, what am I saddest I missed? Seeing my former classmates in my tiny town. Go figure.

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: Sigmund on Unsplash