Fondness and Admiration: The Key Ingredients To Making Marriage Last

What does it take to make a relationship last? Love? Respect? Passion? An ability to forgive? Kindness? Certainly, these are key ingredients for a healthy relationship. But even when these qualities are present, couples may complain about feeling dissatisfied with their marriage and many will divorce.

According to Dr. John Gottman, who studied couples in his Love Lab or over 40 years, the second level of his Sound Relationship House, is sharing fondness and admiration, and it represents the foundation for a successful marriage. His Gottman Institute team writes: “Couples who function well are able to appreciate and enjoy most aspects of their partner’s behavior and learn to live with differences. Notice the good things your partner is doing and call them out.”

When I talk to couples who are in happy marriages, most of them start out with how great their partner treats them. Almost unanimously they say things like, “He or she treats me well” especially in a new relationship. And that’s great. The person you’re in a relationship with should treat you well, and you should expect nothing less. But there needs to be more to sustain long-lasting love.

So often in love, we focus on how our partner makes us feel. When you think of the person you love, you probably focus on how he or she acts around you. Maybe they’re thoughtful and surprise you with a concert ticket or night out on the town, or even cook a special meal for you! Maybe it’s something as basic as doing an errand you detest, or taking the time to be present for you when you’ve had an awful day and just want to hang out and watch Netflix.

However, when we focus on how our partner makes us feel, we may lose track of how they might act outside of our relationship. Who is he or she as a human being? Do they treat others with respect?

For instance, when you go to the grocery store or a restaurant with your mate, are they polite to waitstaff, or do they bark at them if they are delayed, or the food isn’t perfectly warm? Would you say you are proud of who they are in both private and public spheres of life?

Admiration is a key quality of a healthy, long-standing relationship according to Nathaniel Branden. In his book, The Psychology of Romantic Love, he suggests that admiration is the most powerful foundation for a relationship. In other words, if you admire your partner, not just for how he or she acts with you, but for how they operate in the world as a whole, it helps strengthen your love when it is inevitably prone to falter.

“To ask, “Do I admire my partner?” is to risk discovering that I may be bound to him or her more through dependency than admiration, more through immaturity or fear or “convenience” than genuine esteem,” writes Branden.

It’s fascinating how self-centered love can be sometimes. We focus more on how our partner treat us, how they make us feel, than on who they are as people on a whole. I once spoke with a woman who told me her husband was rarely rude to her, but outside of their relationship, I knew him to be very disrespectful. It’s no surprise that she was unhappy over time because she lost admiration for him. If you don’t admire the core of who a person is, it’s hard to sustain a fulfilling relationship.

What’s the Difference Between Fondness and Admiration?

Most people know a little about what admiration is, but what exactly is fondness? For most of us it means having a strong affection, liking someone, or even having a tender affection for them. However, when it comes to sustaining a loving marriage, it’s not enough to say “I’m fond of you.” It’s important to share why. “I’m fond of you” implies other feelings such as “I’m attracted to you, or “I like you.” But when you say, I love the way you light up the room,” or “I can’t wait to be alone with you tonight” it implies a strong affection for your loved one.

How do you know if your admiration and fondness for your partner is strong enough?

1. If you’re currently in a relationship, make a list of everything you admire and love about your partner. If you’re currently single, write the same list for a partner you would like to be with. Remember, you are not writing down their actions. You are writing down his/her basic, fundamental, human qualities. So, you wouldn’t write, “he always remembers to give me a birthday gift,” or “she always makes lunch for our kids.” You would write, “they are responsible, they are ambitious.”

2. If you’re in a relationship, do you admire your partner for the person they are? Do you wish they were different? It’s important to remember that maintaining admiration for your partner does not mean you put them on a pedestal. But it does mean that you like and respect who they are and how they conduct themselves in the world.

3. Do you feel proud of your partner’s personality traits or accomplishments? Perhaps you find yourself talking to your family or friends about a promotion they received at work or an award they won. Or you even find yourself telling others a story about how thoughtful they were when they painted the bathroom (on Sunday mornings) because they know how much you love to sleep in.

4. You love and admire your partner for who he/she is as a person. You like and respect who they are and how they treat others. If you can’t respect the way a person lives their life, let alone admire them, it’s hard to keep any relationship going.

Mutual admiration is a hallmark of mature love. It is something not simply arrived on by chance, but actively cultivated. It’s important to focus on what we admire in the people we love on a daily basis. If we neglect what matters most, we may lose sight of the foundation of our love.

According to Zach Brittle, “Sharing fondness and admiration in intentional, consistent, faithful ways is the antidote to contempt and, more importantly, it increases the amount of affection and respect in a relationship. Your relationship, especially in its early stages, may feel full of infatuation, sexual attraction, and hope. When the newness wears off, however, you’ll be glad that respect, trust, and love remain as a result of your sharing.”

Over the next few days, find ways to show appreciation for your partner since this is tied into fondness and admiration. Make a list of the things you love and appreciate about them. And find some time over the next week to say these sentences out loud to your partner. You may believe that your partner already knows this stuff, but I guarantee they’ll enjoy hearing you say the words out loud.

The best partner will compliment you and bring out your most authentic, loving self. When you are with your partner, you will begin to see imagine that live is full of untapped possibilities. Let your partner know how much you love and admire them and be generous with your praise and affection. Hopefully, these gestures of love and admiration with spread and bring more happiness to your relationship.

Photo credit: Shutterstock