Food vs. Music: Which is Sexier?

Food and music are separate from sex, but both long been used to express desire. Aside from making love in a bathtub surrounded by candles, I can’t think of anything much more sensual than a gourmet meal or a heartfelt tune. But which one wins?

I know probably no one asked this question, but I’m going to answer it anyway. (It turns out quite a few researchers have also looked into this topic.)

So warm up that ramen, put on your favourite playlist, and pull up your chair — because we’re digging in…

When food met romance

Obviously, humans have been eating food since its existence to stay alive. At the very basic level, food is necessary to keep us alive — even if it’s not tasty.

Our ancestors presumable ate raw meat up until 2 million years ago, when cooking came into the picture. Before that, the ancient hominoid would stuff raw meat into their face like a toddler at a spaghetti factory. There’s nothing sexy about that.

It’s not until our brains expanded that we really started to experiment with food. Interestingly, our brains didn’t get bigger until we invented cooking. The theory is that our jaws got smaller (because we didn’t need to rip through raw meat), which allowed more space for our modern brains to develop.

However, turning cooking into an art form is relatively new. It’s hard to say when it started, but there’s evidence of cooking pits (earth ovens) from about 30,000 years ago. This suggests humans figured out how to make meat more tender by slow-roasting it. About 12,000 years ago, our ancestors discovered new seeds that could be grown into yummy vegetables as a side to their cooked meat.

This still didn’t necessarily make food sexy.

Culinary art did that.

If you look at popular social media accounts that focus on gourmet food (also known as food porn), you’ll see there are a variety of spices, sauces, and beverage pairings designed to enhance the eating experience. Presentation has also become an important element of dining — people pay big bucks for fancy garnish and stylish arrangements.

Don’t tell me you haven’t been turned on by a commercial that shows gravy being poured on beef in slow motion, silky chocolate swirling around, or something else to that effect. Every fiber of your being wants to crawl into the screen and devour it.

Food has become more than just an essential part of life. It has become an intimate experience. You can savour a well-crafted meal that starts with foreplay (soup/salad), followed by intercourse (the main course), and then dessert (the warm cuddling afterwards.) Except instead of a nap, you drink coffee at the end.

The point is you go to a restaurant to be impressed. You want the sizzling, seasoned beef, the brown sugar glazed baby carrots, and the complex sauces that bring out all the flavours. (Mind you, sometimes you just want a fast-food cheeseburger — think of those like a quicky. Sometimes you just need to scratch the itch, so to speak.)

You also don’t want to rush a nice meal — you want to take it slow, ooh-ing and ahh-ing over each delicious mouthful. Sound familiar?

According to science, no food has ever been scientifically proven to be an aphrodisiac. But when I bite into a delicious meal, I would wager the reaction inside me is similar to having sex. (I’ve never had a food-induced orgasm… or have I?)

Music that stirs the loins

In the other corner, we have music, which has been a form of human expression for about 40,000 years — not far from the time we started getting more serious about preparing our food (coincidence?)

At the start, ancient music was likely used mainly as a vessel for dancing and rituals. Well, it still is — I mean, people love to dance, and music is part of modern religious ceremonies. However, music has also become a cornerstone of the mating ritual.

While music was not inherently sexual in centuries past, the sexual intent of the newer tunes is quite obvious when you listen to the lyrics. If you make a playlist of these songs for someone, it’s hard not to know what’s going on in your head. You want into their pants.

In my day, when we had a romantic (read: sexual) interest in someone, we just made him or her a mix tape. It was not only about predicting their musical tastes — it also showed that you were making an effort to woo them. I’m not sure if a mix tape ever actually led to sex, but that was the idea.

Music strikes a sexual chord inside of us that we can’t explain, even if the content isn’t sexual. It makes us move around rhythmically, and it lights up our brains with pleasant chemicals. It’s no wonder people put on sensual music when their love interest comes over.

Music is like a mating call in disguise. Whether you’re singing or listening, you’re making an intimate connection with someone, massaging their brains and bodies from the inside.

Why do you think so many people go nuts at concerts? It’s not necessarily the musician, but the sweet elixir of beats, energy, and eye candy drives people wild.

I’ve also never had a music-induced orgasm, but there may have been music playing at the time.

So, which one is sexier — food or music?

We’ve talked about why both food and music are sensual, and now we can attempt to determine a winner based on our findings.

Here’s a recap of their biggest advantages, with a few additional points:

Food:

• Is made with love (possibly while making love)

• The flavours can release happy chemicals

• Food can be physically applied to a lover (and eaten off them)

• Eating employs several senses: from taste to smell to texture

• It can have a beginning, middle, and end

• It is often hot

• You can arrange it on a plate to blow your partner’s mind

• It keeps your body alive

Music:

• It makes you move your pelvis in unapologetic ways

• It makes you sweat in a room full of other sweaty people

• You may have a huge crush on the musician/band (visual element)

• Music videos can be pretty sexy too

• You can have as much of it as you want

• You can arrange it on a playlist to blow your partner’s mind

• It keeps your soul alive

With all of these valid points taken into consideration, I’m happy to announce that the winner of the food vs. music sexiness contest is…

[drum roll]

Ah, heck. I can’t pick a winner. I’m going to need you people to weigh in on this topic. Which ones wins? Is either of them better than sex in your experience? Let me know!

—

