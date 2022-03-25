For Better or for Worse: 6 Lessons Every Relationship Will Teach You

I can see it now…

You feel stuck as you exit another relationship.

You’re reliving the pain, the highlights, the lowlights, and everything in between.

The worst part about a relationship ending isn’t the relationship ending. The worst part is feeling stuck, seeing a bleak future, and staying stagnant with a lack of growth due to the pain.

Breakups are hard, even if it’s been months. We all know it’s worse when you’ve put years or even decades into it.

A hard pill to swallow is you have two options; stay stuck or use the takeaways to create a brighter future.

While there are a million lessons every breakup should teach you, here are a few that can get you back on your path to healing.

…

Stop revisionist history

A hard lesson to live by, but a motto to digest is; you are who you are, and you were who you were.

Stop looking back on your relationship and pointing out the moments that could have saved it.

Those moments were inevitable.

If I knew what I know now, I would go back twenty years and tell my parents to dump their life savings into Amazon.

You are doing the same thing when you relive moments in the past and shame yourself for what you could have done better. You didn’t know better, and neither did your partner. It’s who you were.

Don’t be that person in the future.

…

Know when to say no more

You should know when to say no to trying again, no to putting yourself in second place to please someone else, and no more feeling alone while in a relationship.

We too often say yes to the idea of love without focusing on the behaviors that create love.

You need to understand that love is an emotion that can change at any moment. Behaviors are what create the foundation for a healthy relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Know what your boundaries are

Knowing your boundaries is about expectations you set for somebody to enter your life. It is also about knowing what you are unwilling to change for anybody.

Be unforgiving about your boundaries.

Having a boundary is not about being against change to coexist in a relationship. Know your needs, triggers, and the characteristics you need from someone you’re allowing into your heart.

Know what your attachment style is

Your attachment style is different than your love language. Your attachment style developed in your childhood and is at the center of how you show up in relationships.

Secure -comfort in vulnerability, viewed loving relationships in childhood

anxious preoccupied– fear abandonment, constantly seek connection

dismissive-avoidant-Enjoy independence, feel pressure in relationships

fearful-avoidant– hot and cold, confused about feelings, avoid connection

It can take a lot of work to change your attachment style, but we can all achieve the secure attachment style that is the foundation for a happy relationship.

…

Remember good qualities you want in the future

Just because your relationship ended does not mean there was nothing good about the person you were dating.

It is ok to have fond memories of lost love and want some of those qualities in the next person.

What is not ok is to hold the next person to a standard of having to mirror your last partner.

Remember the characteristics that made you happy, but remember that consistency is necessary.

…

Know your needs

There are two sides to the coin of knowing your needs.

One side is that it will allow your partner to know how to care for you.

The other is that sometimes our needs fill a void or a trauma we have not yet healed within ourselves.

Needs make us feel…needy. The truth is that our needs make us vulnerable.

It’s okay to be vulnerable.

As long as your needs don’t turn into demands, it will always be a safe space for you to let your partner know what will help you grow.

…

Conclusion

One of the hardest takeaways from a relationship ending is to learn to be happy for the person in the future.

How many times have you seen an ex from years ago posting engagement photos, and you were genuinely happy for them?

You’re not going to feel that joy today as you go through the waves of grief and loss.

What is here today will be gone tomorrow, and the sun will rise again.

The takeaway you need to see is that you had quality time with somebody, and in the end, just because you didn’t live happily ever after with that person does not mean you won’t live happily ever after.

Embrace the highs and lows of your relationship, and when you move on, know the signs and be better in the future. I know, cliche, but that simple.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***