I just got back from 2 days away from my wife. It was an enjoyable trip for me watching college basketball, one of my passions.

Did I miss my wife? I certainly did.

It got me thinking about time away and what it means for my marriage. Maybe you’ve had a similar thought or question about how to enhance your marriage, even when you are away from your spouse for a few days up to a week, but not for extended periods, which would be an entirely different situation and dynamic. Today I share with you what I learned on my recent, relatively brief time away from my spouse.

I arrive at my hotel, place my suitcase on the bed, and notice how quiet the room feels.

At home, I at times wish for more peace and quiet. Now that I have it, the quiet feels surprisingly empty.

I think about my wife. I miss the sound of her voice, the way she laughs, the familiar comfort of knowing she is nearby. I even miss one of those little habits that normally annoys me, though I probably need to keep that to myself.

For all of use, a short separation of two days or longer can happen for many reasons. One partner may take a business trip, visit family, attend a conference, or travel with friends. These separations are different from lengthy absences, such as military deployments, which involve much greater demands and require additional kinds of support.

During an ordinary short trip, does absence make the heart grow fonder?

It can. Distance can help us notice what our spouse contributes to our life. But absence alone does not automatically create closeness. If communication becomes rushed, mechanical, or nonexistent, the couple may return to each other feeling more disconnected.

A short separation becomes more meaningful when partners use it to create Loving Moments.

A Loving Moment is a positive interaction with your spouse that is experienced and felt as love. Physical distance may change how you create these moments, but it does not make them impossible.

Here are three ways to use time apart to strengthen your marriage.

1. Have One Meaningful Check-In Each Day

When couples are apart, communication can fall into one of two extremes.

At one extreme, they barely communicate. A few practical texts — “Landed,” “At the hotel,” and “Good night” — may be the entire exchange.

At the other extreme, one spouse expects constant contact. Every unanswered message becomes concerning, and every delayed response feels like rejection.

Neither extreme is favorable for connection.

Before the trip, discuss what kind of communication would feel comfortable and realistic for both of you. One spouse may enjoy texting throughout the day, while the other may be occupied with meetings, family activities, or travel. The goal is not to count messages. It is to find a pattern that helps both partners feel remembered and cared for.

Consider setting aside ten or fifteen minutes for a Caring and Sharing conversation each day. Rather than simply reporting what you did, share something about how you experienced the day.

You might ask:

“What was the most meaningful part of your day?”

“What made you laugh?”

“Is anything worrying you?”

“What are you most looking forward to tomorrow?”

For example, suppose Leah is attending a professional conference. Her husband, Daniel, is home caring for their children. Instead of asking only, “Did everything go okay today?” Leah might say, “What was the best and hardest part of your day?”

Daniel tells her that bedtime was exhausting, but their daughter said something hilarious during dinner. Leah listens, laughs with him, and thanks him for handling so much at home.

Then Daniel asks, “What was the most interesting part of the conference?”

Leah talks about a presentation that inspired her and admits that she felt nervous introducing herself to new people.

Their conversation lasts twelve minutes. They have not merely exchanged information. They have shared parts of their inner lives, their inner experiences of their day.

Caring and Sharing communicates, “Even from a distance, what you experience matters to me.”

2. Express One Specific Appreciation

Time away can help you recognize what is easy to overlook when your spouse is always nearby.

Perhaps you notice how much you miss having someone who knows how you take your coffee. Maybe you become more aware of how your spouse steadies you during a stressful day. You may recognize all the responsibilities your partner is handling while you are gone.

Do not keep these observations to yourself. Turn them into deep appreciation.

A general “Love you” is always welcome, but a specific appreciation often reaches more deeply.

You could text:

“I was thinking about how you always make me laugh when I get too serious. I really miss that tonight.”

Or:

“Thank you for handling the morning routine while I’m gone. I know it adds more to your day, and I appreciate you.”

Or:

“I passed a couple walking together after dinner and thought about how much I enjoy our walks. I’m looking forward to taking one with you when I return.”

Specific appreciation tells your spouse not only that you love them, but also what you value about them.

You might also create a small “appreciation list” during your trip. Each day, write down one quality, action, or shared experience you treasure. When you return, give the list to your spouse or read a few items aloud.

This should not feel like an assignment or a tactic designed to produce an equally enthusiastic response. Appreciation is most powerful when it is sincere and freely offered.

The spouse at home can participate too:

“I noticed tonight how much I miss talking with you after dinner.”

“The house feels different without your energy here.”

“I’m proud of you for taking this trip, even though I miss you.”

Absence may reveal the good that familiarity has made less visible. Appreciation helps bring that good back into view.

3. Create Something Enjoyable to Anticipate Together

A trip can become easier when the separation includes anticipation of a warm reunion.

You do not need to plan an elaborate date or arrive home carrying a gift that requires its own suitcase. Choose one simple activity you can both look forward to.

You might say:

“When I get home, would you like to have breakfast together at our favorite place?”

Or:

“How about we take a walk on Sunday and trade stories from the days we were apart?”

Or:

“Let’s choose a comedy to watch together when I return. I think we could both use a good laugh.”

Shared anticipation is one form of having fun together. It reminds you that the separation has an end and that something pleasant awaits you.

When you return, protect a little time for reconnection. The traveling spouse may be tired, and the spouse at home may need relief from additional responsibilities. Be considerate of both experiences.

A reunion does not need to be immediately magical. Sometimes the most loving homecoming begins with, “I’m so glad to see you, and I also desperately need a shower.”

Greet each other warmly. If affectionate touch is comfortable and welcome to both of you, share a lingering hug or sit close together. Then make room for each partner’s experience.

The returning spouse can ask, “What was it like for you while I was away?”

The spouse who remained home can ask, “What did this trip mean to you?”

Listen without competing over who had the harder time. One person may have dealt with delayed flights and demanding meetings; the other may have managed sick children, a broken appliance, or lonely evenings. Both experiences deserve understanding.

Then follow through on your enjoyable plan. A walk, coffee, a favorite meal, or twenty quiet minutes together can help you move from simply occupying the same space again to genuinely reconnecting.

Let Distance Remind You of Closeness

A short separation can reveal something important: how your spouse means so much to you!

You may miss the conversations, the companionship, the shared humor, the practical help, or the reassuring presence of the person who knows you so well.

Let us be very grateful for our spouse sharing life with us! Do not let that awareness disappear the moment you walk through the front door of your home.

Bring this deep gratitude home with you.

Continue the meaningful questions. Continue the specific appreciation. Continue planning small things to enjoy together.

Absence does not automatically make the heart grow fonder. But it can help you see your spouse with renewed gratitude and inspire you to make your love more visible.

Physical distance may separate you for a few days. Loving Moments can remind you both that you are still emotionally close.

A question for you: The next time you are away, what would help your spouse feel most remembered, appreciated, and loved?

If this post was meaningful to you, I add more in my new book, “Loving Moments Model of Marriage”, available on Amazon.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Justin Follis on Unsplash