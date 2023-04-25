For Four Years I Was ‘Randomly Selected’ for Special Security Checks at Airports Throughout the U.S.

My son and I were traveling from Texas to Philadelphia to take him to see his father. I’d printed out tickets, and headed to check our bags and get our boarding passes at the ticket counter. All went well until we reached the security check.

As I showed my I.D. and boarding pass to the TSA agent, I was told, “Ms. Lennox, you’ve been randomly selected for a special security check.”

This happened not long after 9/11 and was the first time my son, who was seven years old, and I had flown since then. He was already nervous.

I wasn’t nervous until then. TSA had been ramped up after 9/11 to protect us.

We’re all used to TSA and security checks now, but they were new in 2001, and neither of us had experienced what then felt like a scary, intrusive procedure.

As they sent him through, he looked back at me with frightened eyes and yelled, “Mom!”

I told him everything was okay, and to wait for me just past the security check. He stood against a wall, with tears in his eyes, looking terrified.

The female TSA agent asked if I wanted to patted down in a private room. I told her that I wasn’t leaving my son, told her to look at how scared he was, and so absolutely not.

As the TSA person wanded me, then patted me down, I kept eye contact with my son, and loudly assured him it was going to be okay, and that I was fine. When they finally released me, I explained to him that this was something they were doing to keep us all safe and that I was a random choice.

On the return trip, we approached the gate to receive our boarding passes. The gate agent checked my son in and handed me his pass. She then looked at her computer and said, “Ms. Lennox, you’ve been randomly selected for a special security check.”

“Oh really? A ‘random’ check. Interesting,” I responded, hoping I didn’t arouse her suspicions. But she had certainly aroused mine. I sounded more nonchalant than I felt.

Again, at the security check, I was offered the “opportunity” to be taken to a private room. I answered “No.”

By now, not only did I want my son to keep me in his sight, and insisted on keeping him in mine, I also wasn’t about to go anywhere alone with security. Was I being paranoid? Maybe. Maybe not.

The same thing happened for almost four years. Every time we flew.

While it never got comfortable, my son stopped being afraid, and I became resigned. We knew it was some strange glitch by now, and I gave them no reason to take it further.

I’m a small, white woman. 5’2″, and at the time weighed 135 pounds. I was in my fifties. Hardly a threat.

My son was ages 7 to 11 while this was happening. He is half-Black. Still, even if there was racial profiling going on, he was just a cute kid, and hadn’t begun his growth spurts which would propel him to his current height of 6’5″. And it was just me they searched.

I thought it had finally stopped on a trip to Taos for my son to snowboard when he was 11. I was still “randomly selected” on the flight there and back. However, we were late for the flight back and the “random” check caused us to miss our flight.

The airline put us up in a hotel, and told us they would reissue boarding passes for the flight the next day. We went to dinner, chilled watching movies in our hotel room next to the airport, and made it to the ticket counter in plenty of time for our flight.

The person at the ticket counter checked my I.D. and printed and handed over our boarding passes. I hesitated, waiting for the inevitable words. She turned back to her computer, and I grabbed my son’s hand and headed to the gate.

On the way, I looked at my ticket, still not believing the ordeal was over. The ticket had someone else’s name. I took it to the gate agent and showed her the mistake. She politely assured me there was no problem and she would simply print me a new one. I showed her my I.D. She looked on the computer.

“Here you are Ms. Lennox. I’m sorry, you’ll need to go back through security. You were randomly selected for a special security check.”

Of course I was.

We made the flight but it was close.

. . .

I was an early activist starting as a young teen. In those early protest days we fantasized we were on a watch list somewhere. Since I was very little threat from my tiny town in Texas, I’m sure nobody was ever looking for me.

This, though, almost felt like fate.

The “random checks” finally did stop. We were getting on another flight to New Mexico, and there was no pulling me aside and patting me down. My son walked through, and then so did I. No alarms went off, no one chased us down. We both felt relief, even though the process had become familiar and no longer frightening.

A short time later, I was going through photographs to put them in some kind of chronological order. I found some from 2001.

They were photos of me and my son at a Martin Luther King march in Fort Worth, Texas, where I carried a sign protesting the first Gulf war.

Another was a separate protest march and gathering in Dallas, the next city over. During that march I had written a letter to Colin Powell protesting the war, and the sponsors sent the letters in a bundle to Washington, D.C.

In the Dallas photo, my son, Blake, aged 7, was standing in front of a big banner stretched in front of the stage with the name of the sponsor of the protest.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The four years my son and I experienced my being “randomly selected” were from 2001 to 2004.

—

