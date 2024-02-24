For the Love of Health Care and Health Policy

Nothing melts our hearts like a health policy valentine. Readers made us swoon this season, writing poetic lines about prescription drug pricing, medical debt, primary care shortages, and more.
Here are some of our favorites, starting with the grand prize winner and first runner-up, whose entries were each turned into a cartoon by staff illustrator Oona Tempest.
1st Place
Darling, this Valentine’s Day,let’s grab our passportsand fly away to someplace,where the same drugs cost a fractionof what they do in the States.
— Jennifer Reck
Runner-Up
I saw the doctor for a check,I had a lump in my right breast.Two weeks for the answer.It wasn’t cancer.So instead of death, I’m in debt.— Sunshine Moore Anger
Other Newsroom Favorites
I was lost in the sadness and shock of you leaving, Tore my eyes away from my Morning Briefing How could you leave us, Why would you stray? When you are loved so dearly by the ACA? But I realized too late, ’Twas not to be, My primary care no longer loved me
– Zac Aulson
Parental love is beautiful And guess what makes it stronger A paid parental leave policy To stay with baby longer
– Andrea Ferguson
The paperwork flirts with my affections, A dance of denials, full of rejections. My heart yearns for you, my sweet medication, but insurance insists on prior authorization.
– Sally Nix
My love for you, darling, is blinding Like a clinical trial pre-findings But I fear we shall part And I’ll lose my heart Because of Medicaid unwinding!
– Kara Gavin
KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.
USE OUR CONTENT
This story can be republished for free (details).
KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.
Subscribe to KFF Health News’ free Morning Briefing.
—
Previously Published on kffhealthnews.org
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New AccountNeed more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: unsplash