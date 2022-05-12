For the Unseen Moms After Mother’s Day

This is for the moms.

Those who are invisible.

The ones who lost their identity the moment they gave birth.

“You have to sacrifice.”

“No more being selfish.”

“It’s all about them now.”

I heard all those comments. So did you.

The mothers who have thrown themselves into caring for the family at the expense of themselves.

Stop worrying. Stop caring so much.

I’ve been there. You have been, too.

When we become so angry that our partner has watched us disappear.

“You don’t even care! I’m not who I used to be!”

“And what can I do about that?” he’d argue. “Nothing! Get over it!”

What would your spouse do? Could they stop you from taking this plunge? Looking for someone else to make you feel alive again?

This is for the moms who started to look for an affair because they woke up one day and realized they were a shell of the person they used to be.

Our husbands can try to turn the tide back.

“I want you to be happy, babe.”

“What do you need me to do?”

“How can I help?”

If I had one of these types of men, I would have never started down this path.

Instead, you look for another man to fill the gaps. Since your spouse is ignoring you, and you are drowning.

You come up for air bellowing, “I need more. I deserve more. I want more.” That sentence leads to being desired. Not like a mom or wife. Like a WOMAN.

“I have never cum so hard,” you whisper to your brand new lover.

It’s forbidden sex. The best kind.

This affair partner will make your body tremble. He might even make your head spin. He hits all the buttons that lie dormant. He makes you look at your body with wonder.

You have clawed yourself out of the “Motherhood Abyss.” Doesn’t it feel divine? Being selfish is surprisingly satisfying.

Of course, if your husband was more thoughtful, he’d whisk you away to a solo vacation without kids and pamper you. Or even offer takeout. Or to do the cooking for one night. But he’s not.

He stops noticing you. He stops trying. Sex disappears. Bitterness and resentment reign.

What is the result? I’ll tell you.

So, just relax and let a new man worship you in a hotel for a few hours. “I’ve needed this so bad,” you sigh on clean white sheets. Then, finally, a bed you don’t have to launder. Cleaning up is for the maid to do. Recharge your batteries. Feel beautiful.

It’s pretty simple, really.

To the moms who have lost themselves — this is for you. I understand. Put your needs first for once.

I am tired of playing by the rules. I bet you are, too.

Give yourself permission to find your passion. It’s time.

—

—

