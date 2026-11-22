Please. Believe. Women.

The 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump was a beloved cultural retrospective of defining 20th-century American watershed moments. But it was also an understated depiction of the devastating long-term effects of child sex abuse on one innocent girl and how it derailed the entire course of her adulthood.

As defensive men start virtually rioting again, this time in seeming defense of the Cornell gang rapists and the group chat cowards, let’s remember how quiet genuine support can be. And how much men in the real world can learn from fictional characters.

When Jenny, now living with full-blown AIDS (a disease then still widely misunderstood) returns to her hometown, she and Forrest take to strolling for peaceful daily walks. One day, they come upon her childhood home, where all her trauma began, where a “loved one” violated his own children in every way possible.

The sweet scene halts from amiable to gut-wrenching in an instant. She breaks from Forrest and abruptly strides toward the abandoned, ramshackle house. Barefoot with her shoes in one hand, a ferocity takes over her. A breeze lifts her hair.

“How could you,” Jenny starts crying and screaming at the house, “do this to me?!” She throws one shoe at it, then the other. She picks up rocks and starts throwing them too.

Forrest is alarmed, completely caught off guard. But he doesn’t stop her.

She hurls rocks with everything she’s got, breaking one window, until she collapses in the dirt in front of the house.

Forrest gingerly approaches her crumpled body and sits in the dirt next to her.

Although it takes place in the 60s and into the early 80s, we watch with insight and therapeutic vocabulary Jenny didn’t have back then. And that Forrest didn’t understand.

Now, decades later, we know how many victims of child abuse self-medicate with drugs and alcohol. They internalize their shame. We know that victims of all kinds of abuse escape that pain in many ways, including denial and extreme partying. And we know how common it is for victims of sexual abuse, particularly child sex abuse, to process their trauma, to attempt to regain agency and control over their own bodies by being “highly sexually reactive”, a term I read in countless files when I worked for a juvenile justice attorney.

Even without modern psychology, Jenny connected the dots. Her father molested her and her sister. They escaped but never healed their trauma. Jenny ran away, and into a world of reckless sex and IV drug use, either or both of which gave her HIV. After surviving a suicide attempt, she tried to return to the real world.

And on a serene walk with a good, safe man who loves her, she realized that if her own father had loved her the way every child deserves, had he not hurt her so brutally, she wouldn’t have had to turn to drugs and partying and dangerous men to numb her pain. She might not have contracted this deadly disease that doctors couldn’t fully explain. She could’ve lived a longer, less traumatized life.

Forrest, knowing none of this, recognized her pain nonetheless. It didn’t matter where it came from. He didn’t make her explain her rage or justify its causes. Her sudden and physical reaction shocked him and maybe even scared him. But he didn’t accuse her overreacting. He didn’t tell her to calm down or take it easy. And he damn sure didn’t #NotAllMen her.

A gentle spirit recognized a deeply human emotion. And joined her. Even in his confusion, he just sat with her, close to her.

“Sometimes I guess there just aren’t enough rocks,” Forrest suggests for the audience to hear. I wish he would’ve said it out loud, to her. I wish he would’ve tried to hold her. But we didn’t have the vocabulary for PTSD back then either. And even now, we don’t always know what people need when they’re triggered. And it can change every time. We can’t always intuit what someone else might need when they’re suffering from a PTSD episode. We navigate trauma and pain one relationship at a time. One episdoe at a time.

But as a culture, we are inviting you, dear gentlemen, to fight with us.

Dear Good Guys™, we’re not asking you to bulldoze the home of every man who ever hurt us. But please understand how many times in every woman’s life that just sitting in the dirt with us might be the most compassion and justice we will ever receive.

Gentlemen. Good guys. Please sit with us, even in silence, even in the dirt in a totally unexpected trigger, even if you’re at a loss for words.

Please believe us. Please rage with us. Grieve with us. And comfort us when we collapse in the dirt from the exhaustion of so much fury, of so much historical injustice. It. Is. Exhausting. Please don’t make us prove it to every last one of you in every single conversation. If you have an internet connection and you still have doubts, please do research on your own time with your own energy. Read the UN research. Amnesty Interntional’s research. Read the data that is specific to your country and your region. No matter who you are or where you live, male violence disproportionately hurts women, girls, boys, and other men.

Yes. All women. Yes. All girls. And yes, men and boys, too. So many of them. The majority of whom have been violated by other men. And all too many male victims suffer in agonizing silence because the patriarchy tells them not to ask for help.

If a woman you care about trusts you with her pain and her rage, know that she has already decided you are one of the good ones. Know that she is hoping for whatever kind of interaction and comfort is appropriate for your relationship and dynamic. And for the love of all that is holy, please do not try to parlay this moment of emotional and psychological intimacy into sexual intimacy.

Please don’t get defensive. If we’re confiding in you, it means we’ve already decided you are trustworthy. Don’t prove us wrong and make us reassure you that we know you’re “one of the good ones”.

You’re not a simp if you let a woman cry on your shoulder. Even if you want to have sex with her. Even if you will never have sex with her. Supporting someone in crisis or in pain makes you a decent human being, a principled man with integrity.

If you’re someone who does not, would not, has never hurt women, it is natural that you feel some kind of way about statistical facts. But that doesn’t make them less true, less prevalent, or less devastating. Please process that discomfort and all the things it makes you question on your own time, or, ideally, with other openminded men. Start a book club. Lean into your discomfort. Be curious.

Don’t laugh at your friend’s rape jokes or the sexist memes in the group chat. Be the man brave enough to make it awkward. Be the “buzzkill” who says, I don’t get it, what’s the punchline. Have the integrity to say, Not cool, man. Not cool. Make sexism socially awkward for sexists.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At the end of Forrest Gump, after Jenny dies, Forrest narrates a demolition scene. Over plumes of dust and Jenny’s rundown childhood home being bulldozed, Forrest explains that he had that old house torn down for her. Even after she was gone and couldn’t viscerally experience the catharsis such a gesture might have brought her, Forrest so deeply believed what he saw her do, how he saw her feel, that he found a way to honor her suffering permanently, even though he didn’t understand it.

Please don’t center yourself in our rage or our grief. Please do not change the subject and make us comfort you out of your discomfort if you are not aware of the staggering statistics.

And if you’ll indulge an overwrought metaphor, please help us bulldoze sexism, misogyny, and the patriarchy so we can stop throwing rocks at it.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Subscribe to our Email Newsletter:

Why Subscribe? Because this conversation matters.

When you subscribe, you’re directly supporting independent, mission-driven journalism about masculinity, relationships, mental health, fatherhood, and social change. Your inbox becomes part of a movement that’s been challenging stereotypes and expanding what it means to be a good man since 2010. Plus, our newsletter is curated by humans, not algorithms — thoughtful context in an AI-flooded world.







Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Good Men Project is a mission-driven men’s media platform. A major platform for stories about men, identity, fatherhood, and emotional intelligence—and a trusted home for the national conversation about masculinity.

The Good Men Project accepts paid guest posts and provides bulk guest post packages for SEO agencies and resellers. Email [email protected] for more information

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members help support our mission and get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com