Fortress Investment Group Recognized for ‘Diversity and Inclusion Achievement’ at 2021 HFM US Performance Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”) was named the recipient of the inaugural “Diversity and Inclusion Achievement” award at the 2021 HFM US Performance Awards, which were held on November 4 in New York City. The prestigious awards celebrate US hedge funds and fund of hedge funds that have demonstrated exceptional performance and management over the last 12 months.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from HFM, even as we recognize that the vital work of addressing diversity and inclusion in our industry is only just beginning,” said Drew McKnight, Fortress Managing Partner and a founding member of the firm’s Diversity Committee. “Our overriding objective is always to produce exceptional returns for our investors, and we believe the breadth of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives represented in a truly diverse workforce can only help us in achieving that goal. We will continually challenge ourselves to do more and to do better.”

“Diversity and Inclusion Achievement” is the most recent category in which Fortress has received top honors at the annual HFM US Performance Awards. The Fortress Drawbridge Special Opportunities Funds were named best “Credit Fund Over $1 billion” in 2019, 2016 and 2015, and best “Credit Fund, Long Term Performance Overall” in 2018, 2017, 2014 and 2013. HFM US Performance Award winners are chosen by senior-level industry representatives who evaluated a combination of quantitative and qualitative information, including annual performance as well as volatility, risk management and track record.

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

