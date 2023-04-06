Fostering a Love of Language in Children

The first one-sided talks are far sweeter and more intimate than the first one-sided love. When you first hold your baby and share your love, exhaustion, and pain with them, the same emotions float through your eyes as gratitude. The child looks at you blankly. After a few months, they respond with a smile, a year with sweet sounds, and two years with their sweet dialect, turning your pain into a smile. They are not unfamiliar with these one-sided conversations. These are the sounds that nourish and comfort them.

Being active and talking to children one-sidedly will help them build early vocabulary until they can speak. As they grow older, they become more active, try to pass on information through the discovery process, and keep themselves active. They, for example, have some favourite animals, and you relate a story to them. They will assist you in moving the story forward as soon as you name the first animal.

When you take the child for a walk, tell them about what you see and try to relate it to stories or what they see in the video. When you pass by these items again the next day, ask the children what they are called. Not only will their vocabulary grow as a result, but you will also form a strong bond with them and create memories for their future.

Take the child to the park or on a nature walk. Educate them about the animals or plants you see. Explain the various colours and shapes that can be found in nature. Ask about what they see; this will help them memorise and understand their surroundings. Discuss the various colours, shapes, and sizes of the things they see, as this will help them develop their language skills.

What methods do you want to use to increase your child’s vocabulary?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

The writer can be reached via Google Scholar, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash