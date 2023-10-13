Four Crucial Career Skills Recent College Grads Lack – Starting With Small Talk

A college education is largely seen as the ticket to a solid career. But will college really make you a better, more promising and competitive employee?

I’ve been a business owner and employer for almost 20 years in fields spanning law to construction. Experience has shown me that recent college grads are lacking in a core group of soft-skills that are critical in the workplace.

There are three soft skills that it’s crucial to master for most careers, but perhaps the number one most important — and most surprising — of these is:

The ability to make small talk

Small talk is a crucial stepping stone to forging relationships, improving how we interact, and creating connections with other people — all of which are key to making an impact and advancing in the workplace. In addition, employerslook for this and other “soft” skills during the interviewing and hiring process. Small talk is also the first step in most conversations — and the ability to converse well, in essence, gives you the ability to empathize with people and forge deeper connections, which is essential in the workplace.

Yet the ability to converse and make small talk receives little emphasis in college and can be weakened through lack of exercise. As MIT sociology professor Sherry Turkle has observed, “We live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection.”

The other soft-skills crucial to careers that recent college grads tend to lack are persuasiveness, critical thinking and showing initiative.

Persuasion skills

After you’ve established trust through conversation, you can use that trust to guide another person’s thought toward an intended outcome through persuasion. Managers value persuasive employees. These are the individuals who sell products, who make deals, and who establish beneficial connections with other companies and promote valuable services. They’re also the ones who are trusted to manage others — and get promoted.

In college, these skills can be acquired through courses in debate, logic, and philosophy. But they are often best acquired and honed beyond the classroom.

Analytical skills

These are key to both work, and so many real-life situations. Analytical thinking begins with one simple thing: asking good questions. This can be acquired indirectly in the classroom, but can also be developed through a wide range of extra-curricular and off-campus experiences. Start by researching things you’re interested in. Make a point of finding answers for yourself instead of taking what you are told on faith. Once you’ve found your first answers, ask more questions. Ask, “What does this mean?” and “What can I do with this information?” Ask, “Is there any inconsistency here?” and “How can I apply what I know to be more efficient?”

Initiative

From inquiry flows initiative – by far one of the most valuable attributes in the workplace. For example, one of my employees in the construction business once researched Salesforce software as a means to improve our customer relation-ship management (CRM) and discovered it could be expanded to include construction progress. He then set his mind to programming the

available Salesforce software modules that our company had purchased to link construction progress to our reporting system. When he completed the programming, he could track the sales cycle from initial prospect all the way to project completion. His initiative saved our company time, money, and effort — and this greatly increased his value as an employee. Interestingly, this employee didn’t have a college degree.

Being well educated means developing a tool kit of essential skills necessary to succeed in one’s chosen field. If you think that this notion of acquiring skills is off-target, take note: an emerging trend right now among federal and state hiring authorities is to eliminate the degree requirement for many government jobs altogether and pivot towards skills-based assessments. As noted in my book, three states have already undertaken initiatives that would effectively eliminate the college degree requirement for government job opportunities and replace it with a skills assessment.

Because these and other soft skills are critical in the workplace are not necessarily going to be acquired during the standard college experience, students must be intentional about acquiring

them through such activities as internships and summer jobs.

Whether you acquire these skills in college or outside of it, I hope that this overview will help prepare you to thrive in your personal endeavors and in the workforce.

