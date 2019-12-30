Four Freelancing Tips to Make Money Online

—

The digital world means there are now a lot of jobs that can be done from anywhere. Writers may have been around to many years, but technology means they can work from home or a place of their choosing and sell their content. However,

being successful as an online freelancer takes more than a will to succeed. Therefore, this article aims to provide some tips to help you make money online.

1. Develop a niche.

It’s tempting to think as a content writer that you can write about everything. However, prospective clients looking for content want it to be written by an expert, not a generalist. Therefore, it’s a good idea to develop a niche to focus your content on. In fact, some writers can master several niches for different sites or clients.

The reality is the more you write on a particular niche, the better you will get at writing that type of content, and that enables you to charge more and sell more. When thinking about which niche or niches to write about, think about what you know and your fields of work. For example, if you have experience as a marketing manager, then you could write articles on digital marketing or social media. It really is true to say, you should write about what you know.

2. Stick to a formula.

Another critical key to success is to have a formula for writing content. If the style of your content Is haphazard, then the results are also likely to be. Prospective clients will also be looking for a specific form of content, so by writing in that style you increase your chances of making sales. Having a formula though isn’t just about increasing your ability to make sales. It’s also a matter of making it easier for you to write content. The point is if you have a formula to follow it becomes easier to plan each new piece of content and you don’t have to spend so much time coming up with titles and word counts. In fact, you can even have several formulas based on different word counts or price points to sell to clients.

3 Pay attention to trends and search terms.

Of course, in an ideal world, you would cover the subjects you want to write about. However, prospective clients may not share the same passion for the topic you choose. As the topic of this content are tips to make more money, you need to write content that you can sell. Therefore, you want to pay attention to the trends of popular topics. So, this could be trends on Google or even social media trends on Twitter or Facebook. They could also be trends on the site you are writing for the point is you want to write articles that people are currently searching for. Of course, this should be within the niches you specialize in, rather than topics totally at random.

3. Write similar articles.

it’s crucial to pay attention to the pieces you sell. Remember the key to success for any freelancer is repeat business, so you want your clients to buy more than one article from you. Therefore, when you have sold an article on a specific topic, you want to write another piece of content on a similar topic. There is a good chance; the client will buy that one too. Even if they don’t though the topic may be of interest to others, think about creating content on the same subject, but also a related topic.

