Four Kinds of Jealous Partners — And One is Entirely Your Fault

“She’s so jealous”

We hear it all the time… “My girlfriend has jealousy issues” or “I can’t deal with his jealousy anymore”. We sadly nod and feel awful for the innocent person who was subjected to such childish, suffocating behavior.

We rarely have the whole story.

In some cases, jealousy deserves compassion and grace. Perhaps a little extra work from both partners. Let’s start there.

…

#1. Past betrayal

When jealousy is the result of a past betrayal, this is completely understandable.

The person may still be healing from the trauma of the betrayal, or may simply be acting more wisely and cautiously as they proceed with new relationships.

The key here is to be generous in your transparency, grace, and compassion with your partner.

If you commit to this person, you also commit to working through this particular wound as a couple.

That may require you to step up and build, establish, and maintain the trust or security they need to feel solid with you.

While they say, “Don’t bleed on the person who didn’t cut you,” it takes hard work to avoid doing that when someone is still healing from a betrayal.

Don’t assume people can compartmentalize their past hurts and start with a clean slate with you.

If you aren’t willing to do the work with your partner to help them feel secure with you, be honest about it and reconsider the relationship.

But remember, that extra work in the beginning can be well worth it.

…

#2. Generalized jealousy

There is always someone out there who is more attractive, successful, talented, charismatic, or socially desirable. Some people handle it well, others do not.

This person may want distance with anyone who triggers a sense of insecurity in them.

They may not want their partner to be around anyone who could be a potential threat to their relationship, even if there has been no reason for concern.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sometimes it’s as simple as not wanting your partner to get close to someone who fits their “type” or could be seen as an “upgrade”.

But their insecurity may simply be a wound that the person must commit to addressing. They may need some professional counseling. Or perhaps a confidence boost and more frequent reassurance.

We can always help or support our partner in this area. Help them build confidence in an area where they will feel proud. Encourage them to develop a skill — this can be a very powerful transformation for many people.

Learning a new skill can be a lengthy process, so in the meantime, get creative in helping them find other things to be confident about.

They may not be the best dancer in the room, but they can be the best dressed. They may not be the most successful man in the group, but they can have the most fascinating hobby (i.e., stand-up comedy, photographing exotic cars). Maybe they have mad cooking skills or expertise on travel hot spots.

Everyone needs something about them that makes them feel confident. People feel good when they have something that others admire about them and perhaps, seek them out for. Help your person find theirs.

And don’t forget to remind your person frequently about the things that make them so very impressive, attractive, and irresistible to you.

People (especially women) like hearing why you have chosen us — and still are choosing us — over all the other amazing people out there.

Remind us that you still find us beautiful, sexy, smart, fun, or witty.

We never tire of it.

…

Protecting a new relationship

Years ago, I met a guy at a tango dance who was super excited to dance with me as we had similar dance backgrounds. We didn’t get a chance to dance that night and when I saw him a week later with his new girlfriend on his arm, I could immediately tell we would not be dancing anytime soon.

He seemed oddly distant from that point forward, which baffled me until someone told me that his girlfriend would not be okay with him talking or socializing with me.

He treasured his new girlfriend more than getting in some fun dances with me — rightfully so — which I fully respected. A year later, I had grown friendly with his girlfriend, and with her blessing, he and I finally became dance friends.

In the beginning stages of a relationship, a couple may desire less “interference” from outsiders until both people feel solid and secure with each other.

That sense of fragility while a relationship is still forming and developing should be taken seriously.

Most budding relationships do not make it past a few months. When we are with someone we are serious about, we have to build a foundation from the start that doesn’t include questionable remnants from our free-wheeling single life.

The insecurity will usually diminish over time as both partners begin to feel secure in their trust with each other and their union.

A degree of patience is all that is needed here.

…

#3: Jealousy you caused

There’s one time when you don’t get to blame your partner for being jealous, and this is it.

Never blame jealousy when you are hurtful or disrespectful to your person or your relationship.

For example, these things would be very upsetting to most women.

If you lie to your partner in order to do something you know will be hurtful or disrespectful to her, especially if it involves another woman.

If you frequently prioritize another woman over your partner, especially in a way that is hurtful or disrespectful to her.

You behave in a manner that makes other people question your relationship status or loyalty to your partner.

Your social behavior changes when your partner isn’t around, i.e., you say or do things you would not want your partner to witness.

You have private relationships or ongoing conversations with other women that do not include your partner (or she does not know about).

Sometimes these situations are resolved quickly by communicating how you feel and setting expectations or making a request for a change in behavior.

But if the partner denies any wrongdoing, makes excuses, or tries to justify such behavior, regardless of whether it was the man or woman who acted disrespectfully, I can almost guarantee someone is eventually going to say, “You’re just being jealous!”.

This person is not jealous. This person is rightfully hurt, angry, and wounded by your behavior and actions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take any emotionally healthy, secure man or woman and put them in any of those scenarios.

If you violate their trust and sense of security in your union, YOU are the betrayer — not the victim of a jealous partner.

And it is up to you to take ownership and make right — meaning that you restore the broken trust. And that can be a long hard road ahead, and your person may not have any interest in joining you for the ride.

…

It’s all about choices

Relationships are all about choices. You chose your partner. And in doing so, you have to make other choices too, which may feel like sacrifices, even if they are only temporary.

Your behavior will change.

And it does so for the sake of the relationship.

Instead of being the single guy working the room, you may start operating as a unit with your partner. Meaning that most of your social conversations with others include each other. You may spend more time together at a party than you do socializing separately.

We do this partly because we WANT to be with our partner, but also because it signals to everyone else that “we are together”.

When both people clearly respect their relationship, others will respect it as well.

That’s a major key to reducing unnecessary drama and jealousy that can erode — or outright demolish — something beautiful. ❤

🙋🏻‍♀️ I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments — chime in!

❤️ There is more to come. Follow me!

📪 Get great stories in your inbox! Subscribe here.

👏 If you enjoyed my story, please clap or share so more people can read it! 🙂

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: engin akyurt on Unsplash