Four Sexy Skills Men Should Learn in Order To Attract Women

Every man wants to know what women want. Money. A beach house. Rock-hard abs. A sports car. Maybe. But in all honesty, I find these to be more realistic.

Here are abilities anyone can learn. They’re not superficial. And they come from the heart. Since they aren’t material, so they won’t perpetuate shallow ideas or assumptions.

Furthermore, they all show confidence. Initiative. Discipline. And passion. The more invested you are in these, without being motivated just for the romantic rewards, the more attractive you’ll be for doing so.

And before you beat me up for being sexist or anything like that, I’m not saying these won’t work for other types of relationships and people too.

…

1. Playing a musical instrument

Women like musicians. It’s no big secret. And in this day, your sexiest bet for an instrument is probably the guitar. But don’t let that stifle you from learning the piano, drums, saxophone, or even the most unique instrument of all — the human voice.

Why does music work? Because it’s romantic. It expresses your emotions. It’s sensual, intimate, and creative. You open yourself up by playing. You put yourself out there in a vulnerable way, and women really find that appealing.

When I first started talking to my wife on a dating site, I shared some videos of me playing piano and guitar with her. Maybe that sounds tacky, but music is my passion.

Wouldn’t you be interested in sharing your passions with someone you’re interested in? Exactly.

Playing an instrument is also a great social skill. It allows you to easily connect with other musicians (male or female), and gives you something to share in social situations. You’d be surprised by how many situations have instruments to be taken advantage of, if you’ve got the know-how.

…

2. Dancing

Dancing shows you’re comfortable in your own skin. It shows you’ve got rhythm, and aren’t afraid to use it. Also, it’s a socially acceptable way to get a little bit physical with someone.

And it’s a way of relating without saying anything. You share a kind of unspoken conversation with your movements. And if a woman sees you dancing well, she’ll want to get closer to you.

Every guy should make sure to do some dancing in his life. Use it to build confidence with women, and to feel the joy of the music pumping through you.

You can practice at a variety of clubs, bars, dance halls, and so on. You can go the formal route and get into lessons and groups, or you can just jump right in at a random place where music is playing, and see how you do.

In short, it’s a broad skill that you’ll be thankful for in the dating realm. You don’t want to be the one guy that can’t dance, or isn’t willing to bust a move when the situation calls for it.

…

3. Cooking

How many times have you heard women say that it’s sexy when a man can cook? It breaks somewhat from traditional gender roles. Although chefs are commonly men, there’s a weird double-standard at play from the olden days.

Women are still often expected to do more of the cooking at home. It’s obvious men can cook just fine, if they put in some effort. But so many will gladly let the woman do it.

I’m not the most active cook in the world. But I enjoy putting together meals for my wife. At the very least, I can cook for myself. And it has always won me a lot of points.

Women appreciate it. And if they’re already interested, there’s a decent chance they’ll be even more into you, if you can pull it off. You get to make a delicious meal, your date feels pampered. So what’s not to like?

Cooking shows that you’re a nurturing and thoughtful person. It’s a basic, domestic skill, showing independence and caregiving competence. It’s also something many women enjoy. So it’s another thing you can do together.

…

4. Writing poetry

I have a master’s degree in poetry. But the funny thing is that writing poetry’s actually not that hard. You don’t need fancy skills. Just a poetic soul. And a bit of practice.

Poetry is like music, or other art. There are potentially a lot of rules to learn and fuss over. But all the best artists like to break them.

There’s a focus in poetry on reading your work aloud. So it’s a little bit like performance art. You can even go to poetry readings or open mics. Chances are, some women are going to like your poems.

Standing up in front of people, and reading your work like that, is a way to meet people. It’s another one of those interests that you can share with someone as you get to know them. It’s a way of opening yourself and taking a risk.

You need to put a piece of yourself into the world with poetry. Because you don’t get that many words to work with, the words that are there have more work to do. And exposing yourself creatively will help your success.

…

Final thoughts

The entry-level abilities required for each skill isn’t extremely high. And yet they all can take a lifetime to master. The key is to get out of your comfort zone to get through the hurdles early on. Then you’ll be cruising, guided by your own inspirations.

Oh, and about that. Don’t just learn these because they’re sexy. Women will be able to see through you in no time. It’s okay to hit multiple birds with one stone, but you need to really enjoy these too. Regardless of whether they get you women or not.

Please don’t beat me up if these don’t work for you. In my experience they tend to ring true, but everyone is different. So at least give them a try.

Thanks for reading. James Gordon is a writer and musician. He has an MFA in Creative Writing.

—



***