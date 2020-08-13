Four Ways Cut Down Your Daily Dose of Misogyny

With prejudice so deeply ingrained in our society and psyches, it can be hard to know where to begin when it comes to your misogyny detox. By becoming more cognizant of the influences around us, we can slowly start changing the messages and images we see on a daily basis. Slowly, this will allow us to do some important unlearning when it comes to the role of gender in our lives.

Here are some great first steps:

1. Unfollowing your problematic faves: There are plenty of great artists and influencers out there — no need to give dingy dudes any more of your time and money.

2. Find better friends: if your besties refuse to change with the times and make you feel like you are still in high school, maybe the crew is due for an upgrade. Surround yourself with people who are caring and compassionate, and you will not have to worry about defending your friends’ hurtful actions anymore.

3. Practice “thought-stopping”: recognize what ideas and associations in your own mind are reflective of internalized misogyny and dump them! Make notes about what thinking patterns are harmful, and do your best to alert yourself whenever you start relapsing into your old ways. It is never too late to change your mind, and a cleaner brain means a kinder man.

4. Cut out porn (alternatively, watch female-directed porn): A lot of the implicit and explicit (no pun intended) images and lessons taught by porn are counterproductive to a healthy understanding of sex and gender relations, so it is best to stop feeding yourself damaging content. Think critically about whether what you are watching is teaching you to value and love all people or whether the lessons are a bit more pernicious.

It is impossible to remove yourself from the society in which we live, but by controlling what we ingest and in what quantities, we can allow ourselves to start thinking and acting differently. Once you start dumping the bad habits in favor of the good, notice how much freer you feel!

That extra weight you shed? That was the patriarchy.

—

Photo by roya ann miller on Unsplash