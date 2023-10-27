Four Ways to Destroy a Relationship, According to Relationship Experts

I first heard of the Gottmans in couples therapy in 2016. It was my longest relationship, we lived together, had talked about marriage, and we kept coming up on the same issues. I had hurt him early on with my insecurity and jealousy, and I don’t think that wound ever really closed up.

I felt like he didn’t put enough effort into the relationship. If I didn’t plan a date, it was video games and netflix. I felt incredibly lonely in the relationship. Our connection was never as deep as I wanted it to be.

We eventually broke up, but I learned a lot in those six years together. There was a time when I was devastated it didn’t work out, but in retrospect, I see now that we had more growing to do as individuals.

The Gottmans are kind of legends in relationship psychology. They have been studying relationships for over 50 years, and in their findings, they found these four habits erode relationships faster than anything else.

Unfortunately, they’re extremely common, and we often don’t even realize we’re doing them.

According to their research, these are the four habits that erode relationships:

1. Stonewalling

Stonewalling is essentially ignoring someone. You ice them out. You ghost, you communicate the bare minimum.

Considering social isolation is considered the cruelest form of corporal punishment, you can see why stonewalling would also destroy a relationship.

2. Contempt

Contempt can be insidious- it’s the eye rolling, the mean jokes that are “just a joke.” It’s talking badly about your partner. It’s probably 90% of sentences that start with, “You always…”

When we show contempt to our partners, we create unsafe environments. There is no way for love to thrive alongside contempt.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Criticism

This one is especially hard for me, because I am a helper. As a recovering codependent, I struggle wih this.

If I see someone struggling, and I see a way in which they might make a change that helps them, or improves their situation, I want to tell them!

Sometimes, this is actually criticism.

Criticism can be as simple as, “You shouldn’t have said that,” to “This is way overcooked.”

Constructive criticism helps us grow, but according to the Gottmans, it should stay out of our personal relationships unless it’s solicited.

Criticism breaks us down. All we want from our partners is to be loved, accepted, and safe to show up exactly as we are. Criticism makes it unsafe to show up exactly as we are.

4. Defensiveness

Defensiveness basically cock blocks healthy communication. Defensiveness is what we do when we don’t want to have a difficult conversation.

When your partner says, “My feelings were hurt when you x, y, z…” and you say, “well, I only x, y, and z’d because you [fill in the blame….]”

Defensiveness basically shuts down dialogue. It likes to point fingers. It hates taking responsibility and owning up to mistakes.

It’s a misguided coping mechanism that keeps us small.

This is not to say you shouldn’t call out bad behavior, or set boundaries. But basically, make sure you are prioritizing listening, understanding, and finding a solution.

When your partner comes to you with a problem, and you jump to defensiveness, it tells them you don’t want to work on things, and that you are not willing to grow, or be wrong. It’s really a mood killer.

The End

If you think back to the honeymoon phase of your relationships, where everything was rosy and came with sprinkles and a cherry on tip, I’d be willing to bet these “four horsemen” were mostly absent from your interactions. They usually start to show up when things “get real,” and often can pinpoint the beginning of the end.

I was majorly guilty of all of these things all through my twenties. I still struggle with many of them. Most of us pick these up in the homes we grow up in, and they are defense mechanisms.

We think these behaviors are going to help us avoid getting hurt, but in reality, they push away the people we love, and cause us more hurt in the long run.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Sebastian Pichler/ Unsplash