Four Years Later, What Do We Know About COVID-19?

By Kara Gavin

Four years ago, a brand new virus turned the world upside down.

Today, thanks to researchers, medical and public health experts, pharmaceutical companies, engineers and others, we know more and can do more about the coronavirus called SARS-CoV2, and the disease called COVID-19, than ever before.

“We’re in a much better place than we were just a year or two ago,” said Adam Lauring, M.D., Ph.D., an infectious disease doctor and virus expert at MIchigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s academic medical center. “While the virus continues to challenge us with its evolution, we have vaccines that work and a surveillance system that provides data to inform what might be annual updates moving forward. We still have some work to do to improve vaccine coverage, especially in the most vulnerable populations.”

The virus can still cause serious problems in the short and long term, said Preeti Malani, M.D., a U-M infectious disease doctor with special training in the care of older adults. So it’s still important to take steps to avoid infection and avoid passing the virus to others if you catch it.

Here’s a summary of the latest things to know and do:

It’s still infecting, sickening and killing a lot of people in the U.S.

Filtering and refreshing indoor air can prevent spread of many viruses. The viruses that cause COVID-19, flu and RSV mainly travel through the air, and can remain suspended for hours. Opening windows, running heating or cooling system fans constantly so that air goes through high quality filters, and wearing good masks can all make a difference in how much virus someone could breathe in. Highest risk places for catching COVID-19, and other viruses, include crowded indoor places, places where windows don’t open and air isn’t flowing (including airplanes while on the ground), and places where sick people might seek care. Wearing well fitting masks in these places, or avoiding the most crowded times, can cut risk. Home tests are great, if used at the right times. You can now get two kinds of tests to use at home: rapid tests that detect the antigens that the virus carries on its outer surface, and home tests that look for the RNA inside virus particles. Some of these tests can look for both SARS-CoV2 and flu virus. Many people can get home tests or walk in rapid tests for free, but others may have to pay. Find out how to get a free RNA home test , which is more accurate than a rapid antigen test and detects both COVID-19 and flu, if you have Medicare, Medicaid, VA or Indian Health Service insurance, or no insurance. These tests are also available for purchase if you don’t qualify for a free one. You can also find a free walk-in testing site or contact your local health department. A positive home test result is unlikely to be wrong, especially if you’re testing after being sick for several days or are starting to feel better. But if you test right after an exposure to a sick person or soon after the start of symptoms, you may get a negative test even though you’re actually infected. Learn more about the timing of testing. COVID-19 can cause lasting effects throughout the brain and body. The more times you have COVID-19, the more likely you are to suffer an effect beyond the short-term illness. In general, people who are up to date on their vaccination and/or received prompt treatment when they get sick have lower risks, but the risk is not zero. Post-COVID health issues: Recent research suggests that COVID-19 is linked to reductions in thinking ability , increased risk of heart attack and stroke caused by blood clots, new cases of diabetes , and other issues that may resolve or not after a few months. Long COVID: About 17% of all U.S. adults are estimated to have ever qualified for a formal diagnosis of long COVID, and 6.8% currently qualify, because of multiple symptoms a month or more after having COVID-19. There is no one test or single treatment, but people experiencing these long lasting symptoms should tell their health care provider, who can follow the latest guidelines for evaluating them. People experiencing any lasting effects after having COVID-19 can join a national study that is trying to find out more about long COVID and get early access to new potential treatments. We still have a lot to learn. Researchers at U-M and around the world are still working to understand the virus, how it interacts with our bodies, what impacts it has on our bodies and minds in the long term, which specific characteristics put someone at higher risk of acute and long term illness, how to predict infection patterns more accurately, and how best to treat long COVID. A lot of misinformation and deliberate disinformation has traveled worldwide in the last four years about COVID-19 and the preventive measures, treatments and vaccines against it. That has led some people to avoid getting vaccinated or vaccinating their children. Research has shown that encouragement from a trusted messenger such as a friend, family member or local leader can overcome hesitation to get vaccinated or treated. Experts say we still have a lot to learn about how to apply the lessons of the last four years to the next pandemic and avoid making the same mistakes again.



Previously Published on michiganmedicine.org with Creative Commons License

