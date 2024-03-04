Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Free Tax Filing: A Crucial Step Toward Unrigging Our Economy

Free Tax Filing: A Crucial Step Toward Unrigging Our Economy

This spring, filers in 12 states will get to use a question and answer-based software to file their taxes online, at no cost, through the IRS’s new Direct File tool.

by Leave a Comment

By Susan Harley

Each year many Americans pay a steep cost when doing their taxes. It’s not just the money people shell out to use software to file taxes online, but also the time spent and the stress that comes with worrying an honest mistake will be held against them.

Luckily, change is in the air this spring. Eligible filers in a dozen states will finally have a true public option this tax season: a new free, online, mobile-friendly software from the IRS called Direct File.

Over the next several weeks the Direct File pilot will be ramping up in the states where it’s being offered: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

Available in both English and Spanish, the new software pilot is starting small and will only be available to people with simple taxes who file with only limited types of incomes, credits, and deductions. While the Direct File tool won’t be available to everyone right away, it’s a crucial step toward unrigging our economy and protecting people’s pocketbooks.

Buoyed by funding the IRS received though the Inflation Reduction Act, the Direct File pilot is another example of the Biden administration’s commitment to tackle junk fees that chip away at people’s economic wellbeing and to foster a government that better serves the American people.

Direct File is also a recognition that struggling families shouldn’t have to pay money they can’t afford just to do their civic duty. The tool aims to make it easier for folks to get the refund they’re owed and to address the problem of one in five eligible recipients of the Earned Income Tax Credit not claiming it.

While there has technically been a Free File program at the IRS for decades, it has not lived up to its promise. Only a tiny percentage of eligible filers — about 2 percent — use it. And there was a high-profile data breach where corporate partners in the program shared sensitive tax information with Meta (formerly called Facebook) and Google.

Unsurprisingly, Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, has not been taking this budding threat to its behemoth earnings laying down. It’s poured a record amount into its lobbying, almost a million dollars in just the past three months.

But it’s going to take more than lobbying and a Super Bowl ad to revive Intuit’s tarnished image.

Intuit entered into a $141 million settlement last year to resolve claims that it steered low-income customers to paid products when they were eligible to use free services. And the Federal Trade Commission ruled in January that the company’s advertising about free tax prep was deceptive.

The Direct File tool is expected to be live to the public in those 12 states in early to mid-March. That means that this St. Patrick’s Day, some lucky filers will find a pot of gold under the rainbow — around $150 or more on average back in their pockets that they didn’t have to give to a greedy corporation just to use software to help them file their taxes online.

Direct File is the first brick in the road to return-free filing that many of our international peers enjoy, where they simply approve their pre-calculated return prepared by the government.

Like a garden, though, Direct File will only flourish with care and attention. Let’s make sure it doesn’t die on the vine! Help spread the word, check your eligibility at directfile.irs.gov, and visit act.citizen.org/page/62332/petition/  to get reminded when it’s go time for Direct File in your state.

 

Previously Published on otherwords.org with Creative Commons License

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

