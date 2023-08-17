Frequently Asked Questions About Dating a Filipino Woman

You’re scrolling through on a dating app and you land on a woman’s dating profile. She has tanned skin, minimal make-up, and a bright smile. Behind her is a background of green trees and blue skies. You think she’s cute so you drop her a message.

Later, you check back on the dating site and see you’ve got a reply. It’s the girl from before. You closely read her profile and realize she’s Filipino.

You feel excited. Or maybe even cautious. Filipino women have gained notoriety for marrying foreigners for their money. But you’ve also heard how great they are at being girlfriends.

With a bunch of mixed opinions, you don’t know what to believe. You glance back at the girl’s dating profile. She looks harmless enough, you think to yourself.

But instincts tell you not to date a Filipino woman blindly. It could spell disaster for your new relationship. So here are a couple of common questions you might ask when dating a Filipino woman.

Is she only interested in my finances?

It’s a popular misconception for foreign men to believe Filipino women are only after their money. In the early days, it was unusual to see a foreign man with a Filipino woman walking together on the streets.

Many people would immediately assume the Filipino woman came from a poor background. She was clearly only after the man with the hopes of getting her out of poverty.

Fortunately, a lot has changed since then. There are many good Filipino women out there who are independent and have their own source of income. Some of them also end up marrying foreigners and building a happy family.

Is family important to her?

Yes, Filipino culture is very family-oriented. It’s normal for a Filipino woman to think about her family first, and themselves, second. In fact, many Filipino women head abroad to find jobs and send a portion of their salaries back to their families.

If you want to take your relationship to the next level with the intention of marriage, you need to ask permission from her parents to date her seriously. You’ll also need to prove that you’re able to support her.

Is she looking for a long-term commitment?

Yes. Among many of the Filipinas you’ll meet online, you’ll encounter traditional Filipino women who are seriously looking for someone to settle down with. She may have her own dating experiences but hasn’t found the right person yet.

Some traditional Filipino women have their own standards when it comes to choosing potential mates. They might prefer someone who’s dependable, good with kids, and in a secure financial standing.

What does it take to date a Filipino woman?

Many Filipino women enjoy a lot of romance in their love life. They want to be loved, pampered, and spoiled by their man. In return, she’ll shower her man with lots of love too.

Whether it’s by cooking your favorite meal, making you feel comfortable when you get home from work, or initiating a conversation, all these gestures are her way of showing she appreciates you.

Photo credit: Courtney Cook on Unsplash