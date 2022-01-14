From Allyship to Advocacy: The Three P’s of Inclusionary Leadership

For true cultural change to occur where everyone experiences a true sense of belonging, organizations must be willing to embark on a multiyear journey of engaging men as allies. This requires making a commitment to a tried-and-true strategy — which will only occur if senior leaders “walk the talk.” Allyship is where to start. But advocacy is allyship in action, and on steroids!

There comes a time when an ally’s small actions, while good and necessary, are not enough. For those of you in leadership positions, you may have heard of the term “sponsor.” Maybe someone mentors you, or possibly you have mentored someone else. The most well-known form of advocacy is mentorship. Data shows that people mentor people who are like them.

Sponsorship, not just Mentorship

Mentoring alone doesn’t provide air cover or ongoing support and is not enough to push people past their comfort zone. Rather than mentorship, my team teaches a model of sponsorship.

This has to occur, first of all, because the men in leadership positions have the power position and privilege to model and influence others behavior with their behavior. Middle managers will emulate what they witness.

Second, ownership-driven accountability dictates that leaders have the responsibility and accountability to ensure opportunity for all, as well as psychological safety. When leaders commit to this line of thinking, everyone wins.

Let’s take a deeper look at what real advocacy — sponsorship in action — looks like, based on the three P’s (Push, Promote, and Protect):

Push: Push means encouraging the person you are advocating for to go beyond their comfort zone. Women tend to be more discerning about applying for jobs, often wanting to wait until they have all of the qualifications to meet the job requirements. If a job has five requirements, and a man has zero or one of the requirements, he often will apply. If a woman has four of the five, she will often tell you she is uncomfortable applying for it. As their sponsor, your job is to encourage women to apply.

Promote: By sponsoring a woman, you can promote female candidates — as well as their ideas — among male colleagues in your network, which is a great way to support women’s advancement. When you are in meetings or talking to a direct report or colleague, those are great opportunities to bring up the success of the female candidates in your network.

Protect: Women and marginalized folks are impacted by the unconscious language and behaviors of others almost every day, if not every day. As an ally stepping into sponsorship, you can and should protect women and marginalized folks from men’s sexist (and other “-ist”) behaviors, as well as be on the lookout for unconsciously bias-driven decisions.

Imagine your company is hiring for a new role and considering a female candidate. If you hear a man assume that because she has a family, she won’t accept the role if travel is required, you might bring that bias to his attention. You could say something like, “Let’s not make that assumption for her. She’s a great candidate, and we should let her decide for herself.”

A Mandate for Leaders

Senior leaders must step onto the path of allyship and embrace learning and modeling ally-like behaviors so that men in middle management have a model to follow — and men’s microaggressive behaviors will fade away. As a result, women and marginalized folks will feel safe and will engage fully.

Recommendation: If you are a DEI Leader, get a commitment from senior men, ideally in conjunction with the CEO, to receive ally training. Buy-in by senior leadership is a key component of engaging men; it can inform and support a company’s overall DEI strategy. Conduct a modified training for these senior men. This will support subsequent efforts to engage managers, directors, and individual contributors.

If you are a senior leader, look around and take a risk to start a relationship with an up-and-coming woman leader, and explore how and if she’s interested in your sponsoring her. You may just find out that this will benefit you as well.

