Home / Featured Content / From Anderson Cooper to Heartstopper, Gay Man Learns the Value of Living for Himself. [Video]

From Anderson Cooper to Heartstopper, Gay Man Learns the Value of Living for Himself. [Video]

After college and in a serious relationship, Kevin Bentley made a promise to himself and to God: if his parents ever asked him directly, he would tell him he was gay.

After college and in a serious relationship, Kevin Bentley made a promise to himself and to God: if his parents ever asked him directly, he would tell him he was gay. Sure enough, when his Mom called him one day to share the news that Andersoon Cooper had come out, the conversation quickly turned to Kevin’s sexuality. Keeping his promise, he told his mom that not only was he gay, but he was seeing someone.

Eight years later, Kevin was faced with a similar situation with his father, who was inquiring why he was moving to a different neighborhood and not bringing his roommate along with him. Seizing yet another opportunity to live truthfully, Kevin told his father – to a warm and loving reception – that he was moving in with his boyfriend.

These two experiences stayed with Kevin and resurfaced one evening when he was watching the new popular queer series, ‘Heartstopper.” Seeing the open and honest relationship between the characters and their parents, Kevin realized that, looking back, he should’ve been living for himself all along, rather than living up to what he thought his family wanted.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

My name is Kevin Bentley, and  I’m from Baltimore, Maryland.

When I was 17, my brother came out as bisexual.  He put it out there and was just, “This is it. No

room for discussion.” And my mom, both my parents,  but mainly my mom, were just okay with it.

And fast forward; I’m in college at Swarthmore.  I know that I like guys, but I mainly just

stick to dating women or not dating anyone at  all. I realized also that I wasn’t completely

ready to come out to my mom because I  think that I didn’t want to disappoint her

or appease – I wanted to appease her, or I didn’t  want it to be another difficult conversation.

Then when I graduate, I’ve been in some  serious relationships. And at this point

in my life, I was in a serious relationship.  And I made a promise to myself and to God

that if my parents ever asked me outright,  I wouldn’t lie and I wouldn’t hide.

At this point, I’m living in Philly. My mom  calls me. I’m outside of the Barnes & Noble

in Rittenhouse Square, which is  the main square in Philadelphia.

And she calls me, and she says, “Have you heard?”

And I’m, “What?”

And she’s, “Anderson Cooper just came out as gay.”

And I say, “Oh, mommy. Everyone  already knows. That’s an open secret.”

And at that point, she pauses.

And then she ask, “Well,

are you gay?” I had said that I would  always tell her if she had asked outright.

First, I said, “I don’t think we  should talk about this over the phone.

Maybe we should talk about it at a later time.”

And then she asks again,  same question, “Are you gay?”

And I say, “Yes, I am.”

Then she asks, “Well, are you dating anyone?”

And I said, “Yes, I am.” And I told her

his name. I cut the conversation  short because I was uncomfortable.

It took a lot of processing in a  way. And not in such a immediately

what you would think a negative way.  I think that she cared a lot about

protecting me, protecting me as a Black  man. The world was already hard enough, so

why be gay or queer or anything else? But  over time, she loved and accepted me for me.

My relationship with my father was

one that was filled with anger and  resentment to him because he came

in and out of our lives. There was no need for me  to tell him that I was out. No urgency whatsoever.

So, fast forward to 2021, 8 years later after I  came out to my mom. I’m talking to my dad. And at

this time, I have moved to Harlem. I’m living  with now my partner, we’re just catching up.

And he asks me, “Oh, I heard you  moved from Brooklyn to Harlem.”

And I say, “Yes.” And I lived with  another family friend for four years.

And so he asks, “Oh, are you and Daniel still  living together? Why did y’all move to Harlem?”

And I say, “No. Actually, we’re no longer  living together. I moved in with my boyfriend.”

And he was, “Oh, I always knew.” He just really  said, “I wanted for you to wait to tell me”

and that he loved me. And he  asked about Kurt, my boyfriend.

But it was so different than my mom where you  feel like it would be the opposite because I’m

obviously super close with my mom. And with my  dad, it’s always stop and go, that he was the one

that basically was, “I love you no matter what.  I always knew.” And he was happy for me. My mom

was definitely happy for me, but I think  she just was obviously concerned for me.

Fast forward to Netflix’s groundbreaking  phenomenon, The Heartstopper, that I’m sure

at this point, everyone is talking about.  I watch Heartstopper for the first time,

and I truly love it because it’s seeing young  people fall in love and wishing something that

I had. The main character, Charlie,  has a great relationship with his dad

where he’s always protecting him and looking  out for him. Watching Heartstopper, I cried.

Not cried throughout the entire time,  but there are just very poignant moments

between the two main characters and their parents.  I wish that I had just been brave enough to

come out to my parents and not project or  think about how they were going to react,

in a way, to me. I wish I had just jumped all  the way in when I knew and had it and for us to

maybe even work it out together. Because  maybe my parents would’ve surprised me.

I think the benefits of living  authentically is that I’m able to be

me and to get to know me better. And I  think that that has led for me to be in

healthy relationships with everyone; with romantic  partners, with friends, with family, with myself.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

