From Boomers to Gen Z, Women of All Generations Feel This Subject Is Still Stigmatized

Author: Jaydee Vykoukal

Fact Checked By: Chantile Ferriera

Edited By: Hailey Rose McLaughlin

Thirty-eight percent of women feel society has a negative stigma about women discussing their bodies — especially Gen Z, according to new research from OnePoll, working in partnership with Intimina.

A survey of 2,000 women evenly split by the different generations looked at the stigma around menstruation, finding that the conversations around the topic haven’t changed much for three in five women who said they experienced this stigma while they were growing up.

A third of women say conversations about menstruating are tougher than those about finances (25%) or politics (22%), not only when they were teenagers, but even into adulthood.

Growing up, Gen Z women (34%) had nearly as hard of a time talking about their period as baby boomers did. Even today, most women are more comfortable talking with their loved ones about their mental health and finances than menstruation.

Cycle of Trust

More than three-quarters (78%) of women surveyed, across all generations, agree it’s important to create a social environment for future women to feel comfortable discussing their bodies.

More than a fifth of all respondents believe that younger generations face more challenges when discussing menstruation openly compared to older generations. Nearly a third of Gen Z respondents agree that younger generations must overcome more hurdles in this area (28%) than their mothers and grandmothers before them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Empowering women across every generation involves more than just acknowledging the challenges they face,” explains Dunja Kokotovic, Global Brand Manager at Intimina.

“It requires a commitment to breaking down barriers, fostering education, and dismantling stigmas. We recognize that each era brings its unique set of obstacles for women. By creating safe spaces, advocating for comprehensive education, and challenging taboos surrounding topics like menstruation, we pave the way for future generations to navigate their journeys with confidence and pride. Let us embrace the responsibility to uplift and support, ensuring that every woman, regardless of age, can lead a life free from judgment and full of empowerment.”

Hope and Inspiration

Luckily, forty-three percent of all women surveyed said there are more women to model their lives after today compared to when they were growing up. Gen Z was the most likely to say this (52%), while millennials were the least (38%).

A majority of women surveyed feel motivated by women they know (79%), with Gen Z finding the most inspiration (87%) through close matriarchal figures like their moms, friends, and grandmothers, while half of respondents also feel inspired by celebrity women (52%).

According to respondents, the three most moving famous women are Rosa Parks (41%), Princess Diana (36%) and Michelle Obama (34%). Meanwhile, Gen Z was the only generation to rank Beyoncé (39%) and Selena Gomez (38%) in their top three famous uplifting women.

Over the past year, women have sought inspiration from other women for fashion and beauty (42%), health (40%) and food (40%). It was also helpful for Gen Z respondents (52%) and millennials (41%) to look for lifestyle inspiration from other women, while baby boomers have sought fitness and wellness tips from their fellow women (26%).

Yet, a third of the survey participants believe there aren’t enough famous inspirational women today to inspire the next generation (32%), especially millennials (37%). But some still hope that change is just around the corner for the next generations of girls and women, and maybe in the future, others will be more open to talking about these tough topics and feel more inspired by the women who came before them.

“We believe our joint mission as a society is to inspire future generations to embrace and be proud of their bodies,” said Kokotovic.

“Open conversations about natural processes, such as menstruation, are crucial for fostering a sense of comfort and empowerment. By breaking down the barriers of stigma and encouraging open dialogue, we pave the way for a world where individuals feel confident in their own skin. Our commitment lies in creating a culture where discussing bodily functions is normalized, ensuring that the coming generations grow up with a positive and empowered attitude towards their bodies and the natural processes that shape them.”

Most Inspirational Famous Women

Rosa Parks — 41% Princess Diana — 36% Michelle Obama — 34% Oprah Winfrey — 26% Maya Angelou — 25% Beyoncé — 21% Queen Elizabeth II — 21% Serena Williams — 18% Selena Gomez — 18% Taylor Swift — 18%

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

—

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com